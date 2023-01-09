The 5’8” guard has exploded in January to help the Wildcats get off to a stunning 4–0 start in the Big 12. The first two guards on that list are NBA All-Stars who put up record-setting numbers in their short college careers. The third is a fifth-year senior point guard on the team picked last in the Big 12 in the preseason, a generously listed 5’8” floor general who had zero Division I offers during his senior year of high school. But after the week Nowell just had for Kansas State, he now belongs in the same sentence as two of the best players on the planet. In two ranked wins over Texas and Baylor last week, Nowell scored more than 65 points and dished out more than 20 assists. The only two other D-I men’s players in the last 10 years to accomplish that in a two-game stretch are Young and Morant.

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO