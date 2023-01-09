ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Jane Fonda reveals she was fangirling when she met Tom Brady

By Shirley Gómez
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wagil_0k8Ws6BB00

Jane Fonda might be one of Hollywood’s biggest stars, but she also gets starstruck! The actress recently revealed her reaction after meeting Tom Brady . During a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter on the red carpet of the 80 for Brady premiere at the Palm Springs International Film Festival, the 85-year-old star said she was left “completely starstruck” when she first met the athlete.

“He was kind and humble, which is hard to believe considering how brilliant he is at what he does, but it’s true,” Fonda told the outlet. “He was also sweet and polite.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H11en_0k8Ws6BB00 GettyImages
Jane Fonda attends the Premiere Screening of Paramount Pictures‘ “80 For Brady” at the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on January 06, 2023 in Palm Springs, California.

“My knees actually got weak when he walked into my trailer. I’m in awe of that kind of skill,” she continued. “When somebody is the best in the world at what they do, you have to honor that and respect it.”

Fonda’s love for Brady is very on-brand, and she stars in the upcoming film 80 for Brady alongside Sally Field, Rita Moreno , and Lily Tomlin : “I was just awestruck.”

The film, set to be released in theaters on February 3, tells the true story of four best friends who travel to the 2017 Super Bowl to see Tom Brady.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lKzCy_0k8Ws6BB00 GettyImages
(L-R) Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Lily Tomlin, and Sally Field attend the Premiere Screening of Paramount Pictures‘ “80 For Brady” at the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on January 06, 2023 in Palm Springs, California.

Fonda told People that working alongside Field, 76, Moreno, 91, and Lily Tomlin, 83, became a “problem for the director” because they couldn’t ”get us to stop talking to each other and start playing our characters“ was a challenge. ”You know, we just — whether it was Rita and I singing — she starts a song, and I finish it, and vice versa. And I don’t know, we just, we really enjoyed it.”

RELATED:

Tom Brady teams up with Rita Moreno, Jane Fonda, and more legendary actresses for new project

Dolly Parton, Gloria Estefan, Cyndi Lauper, and more join forces on the single ‘Gonna Be You’

Rita Moreno talks playing George Lopez’s dead grandma and more in this exclusive interview

In addition to legendary actors, powerhouses in the music industry have also joined forces for the movie, to release the single “Gonna Be You.” Legendary and iconic singers Dolly Parton, Gloria Estefan, Belinda Carlisle, Cyndi Lauper , and Debbie Harry are uniting their angelic voices to give life to the song composed by Diane Warren , set to be released on January 20 ahead of 80 For Brady .

“When I wrote ‘Gonna Be You’ for 80 For Brady, I wanted to write a song that celebrated these women’s deep friendship. Since 80 was in the title, I got a crazy idea, why not get some of the most iconic singers from the 80s, who are still amazing and always will be, to all sing it?” Warren said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Jane Fonda, 85, Is Stunning With Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 83, & Sally Field, 76, At Premiere Of ’80 For Brady’

Jane Fonda, 85, looked vibrant and happy as she attended the latest premiere for her new film, 80 For Brady in Palm Springs, CA on Friday night. The gorgeous actress, who recently revealed the great news that her cancer has gone into remission, wore a black blazer over a sparkly silver top, black pants, and black square-toed boots as she posed with some of her co-stars, including Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 93, and Sally Field, 76. At one point, the four iconic stars held hands as they flashed smiles for the cameras.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
People

Jane Fonda Jokes About Why She and Her 80 For Brady Costars Were a 'Problem for the Director'

Fonda opened up to PEOPLE at the film's premiere Friday about the issue of "getting us to stop talking to each other" Sometimes casts just have a lot of chemistry! That can be said for Jane Fonda and her 80 for Brady costars Sally Field, Rita Moreno, and Lily Tomlin, who she joked became a "problem for the director." "Getting us to stop talking to each other and start playing our characters," Fonda, 85, joked to PEOPLE of their fun on set. "You know, we just — whether it...
The Hollywood Reporter

Why Stars Like Jennifer Aniston, Sarah Paulson and Charlize Theron Are Backing Andrea Riseborough in ‘To Leslie’

The stars are coming out for Andrea Riseborough’s turn in Michael Morris’ indie drama To Leslie. Jennifer Aniston, Charlize Theron, Sarah Paulson and Edward Norton have hosted screenings, with more recent showings booked by Gwyneth Paltrow and Courteney Cox. After Paltrow’s screening, attended by the likes of Demi Moore along with Morris and Riseborough in attendance, the Goop founder called it a “masterpiece of a film” and went so far as to say that the title star should win “every award there is and all the ones that haven’t been invented yet.” More from The Hollywood ReporterNAACP Image Awards 2023:...
The Guardian

Lisa Marie Presley obituary

As the only child of Elvis Presley, Lisa Marie Presley, who has died aged 54, spent her life in the spotlight, much of it reflected from her father. She spent years as fodder for the tabloids, a frenzy fed by four marriages, including one to Michael Jackson at the apex of his notoriety and, later in life, delineated in three albums that first dissected her history, and later drew on her father’s musical roots. Her inheritance was not only musical; as his sole heir she became hugely rich, and in nominal control of his lucrative estate.
TENNESSEE STATE
HollywoodLife

Scott Disick & Kimberly Stewart’s Daughters Are Bonding Amid Their Developing Romance (Exclusive)

Scott Disick, 39, and Kimberly Stewart, 43, have been dating since August and the good news is their daughters Penelope Disick, 10, and Delilah del Torro, 11, totally “get along.” A source close to the pair tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Kimberly and Scott have managed to keep their relationship out of the spotlight and it has been incredibly refreshing for the both of them. They like their private lives private, and they have been friends for so long that this entire thing has developed so organically and beautifully. They are not certain where their future is headed but they do have much love for each other. Kimberly’s daughter Delilah gets along well with Scott’s daughter Penelope, as she also does with his two boys.”
People

Michelle Obama Says She 'Couldn't Stand' Husband Barack Obama for a Decade of Their Marriage

The former first lady shared some candid thoughts about her relationship with the former president at a Revolt TV roundtable earlier this month Michelle Obama is getting candid about the challenges of marriage. In a roundtable conversation with Revolt TV earlier this month, the former first lady, 58, said there was a decade in her relationship with Barack Obama when "she couldn't stand" him. "People think I'm being catty by saying this — it's like, there were 10 years where I couldn't stand my husband," she said. "And guess when it happened? When...
HollywoodLife

Melanie Griffith, 65, Rocks Jeans As She Walks Her Dog In New Photos

Melanie Griffith dressed for the chilly elements of Southern California in December on Monday (Dec. 19). The 65-year-old star of Doby Double, Working Girl, and The Disaster Artist ran some errands while rocking a pair of faded jeans and a cream leather jacket in West Hollywood. However, she wasn’t out and about by herself. Joining her for this trip was her small pup, who got some exercise after Melanie picked up lunch from Petrossian Restaurant & Boutique.
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA
People

Robert Downey Jr. Is Unrecognizable as He Transforms into Balding Redhead for HBO's The Sympathizer

The Iron Man star altered his look to tackle multiple roles in the upcoming spy thriller Robert Downey Jr. appears to be going all out for his new HBO series, The Sympathizer. The actor, 57, looked completely unrecognizable as he was snapped on the show's Los Angeles set. While sporting receding, curly red hair and bleached eyebrows, he donned the familiar old-man attire of a burgundy jacket and pink shirt with a white T-shirt peeking out. He also had on navy pants and brown shoes. The historical drama-thriller...
toofab.com

Julia Roberts Learns Through DNA She's Not Julia Roberts

"Is my head on straight still?" Julia says in shock as Henry Louis Gates, Jr. explains her genealogy on "Finding Your Roots" It's Julia Mitchell NOT Julia Roberts...at least according to DNA. The iconic movie star learned she has been living by the wrong name on Wednesday's episode of "Finding...
buzzfeednews.com

Regina Hall Could Not Keep Her Composure As She Found Out Why Kevin Costner Couldn’t Make The Golden Globes While Reading The Teleprompter Live On Air

Awards season 2023 has officially begun after the Golden Globes kicked off the annual roster of star-studded ceremonies on Tuesday. Everybody from Brad Pitt to Rihanna was in attendance at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, where Jennifer Coolidge and Austin Butler were among the winners. And while there were...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
75K+
Followers
15K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy