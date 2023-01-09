ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylors, SC

Man charged with murder in Taylors shooting death of 76-year-old woman from Travelers Rest

By Clare Amari, Greenville News
 4 days ago

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting death of Betty Diane Amick, 76, who died of at least one gunshot wound sustained in Taylors Saturday afternoon in what a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office called a "road rage" incident.

Investigators with the Greenville County Sheriff's Office arrested Jonathan Brock Luben, 26, of Taylors, in connection with the shooting. Luben has been charged with murder, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and assault and battery in the first degree. He is currently detained at the Greenville County Detention Center without bond.

Deputies responded to an emergency call about a shooting in Taylors at about 4 p.m., according to a media advisory from the Greenville County Sheriff's Office. Upon arrival at the scene, they found the victim, later identified by the Greenville County Coroner's Office as Amick, of Travelers Rest, "suffering from at least one gunshot wound."

Amick was later pronounced dead of a gunshot wound to the chest, the Coroner's Office said.

The shooting occurred at a red light at the intersection of Wade Hampton Boulevard and Edwards Mill Road, according to Ryan Flood, a spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office.

"It was some sort of altercation," he said. "The shooter got upset, something transpired to the point that he pulled a gun and fired it into the (other) vehicle, striking the victim."

Amick was a passenger in a vehicle when the shot was fired, Flood said. After the incident, the driver of her vehicle rushed her to a nearby residence, where they reached out for help.

Flood described the motivation for the shooting as "road rage." Investigators have no information that anyone from the victim's vehicle fired a shot.

The Coroner's Office ruled Amick's death a homicide.

The Greenville County Sheriff's Office urged anyone with information about this shooting to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.

Road rage shootings on the rise nationwide

The incident in Taylors was one of two road rage shootings to occur in upstate South Carolina over the weekend.

On Sunday, an unidentified individual traveling on Interstate 85 in southern Oconee County fired shots from their vehicle into another, according to a news release by the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

An adult woman “sustained injuries.” She was in the vehicle with another adult and two children. The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office has not released the name of the victim or her family “out of respect for health privacy and safety.”

The shooter, who has not yet been apprehended, was driving a dark BMW SUV towards Georgia at the time of the incident, according to investigators. On Monday morning, investigators announced they were treating the shooting as a road rage incident.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office urged citizens with information about the shooting to contact Crime Stoppers at oconeesccrimestoppers.com .

Road rage shootings have increased yearly in the United States since 2018, according to the nonprofit Everytown for Gun Safety. In 2021, more than 500 people were shot and wounded or killed in over 700 incidents — double the pre-pandemic average.

“Driving gets heated in plenty of other countries, but only in the U.S is someone shot and injured or killed every 17 hours in a road rage incident,” said Sarah Burd-Sharps, director of research for Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund. “The difference is clear: easy access to guns can turn these incidents deadly. We’ve seen a national increase in shootings during the pandemic, and this increase has played out on our streets and highways, too.”

New Mexico, Texas, Arizona, Wisconsin and Tennessee recorded the highest rates of people shot in road rage incidents in 2021.

South Carolina did not rank among the states with the highest number or rate of road rage shootings.

Such incidents are "very uncommon" in Greenville County, according to Flood.

Check back for updates and more information.

Clare Amari is an investigative reporter for the Greenville News. Reach her via email at camari@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Man charged with murder in Taylors shooting death of 76-year-old woman from Travelers Rest

