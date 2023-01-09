Read full article on original website
Jalopnik
Tesla Is Starting to Get Worried
Last year was supposed to be a banner year for Tesla. The company was spinning up new factories while expanding existing ones, continually raising the prices on its cars without seeing a drop in demand. Expectations were high for the top-selling EV maker in the United States. Then it all came tumbling down.
Jalopnik
Electric Vehicle Sales May Slow Down This Year
The rapid growth of electric vehicle sales in around the globe may begin to slow down in 2023, EV maker Lucid beat its production targets even though it struggled to deliver cars, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk is doubling down in court over his “funding secured” tweet. All these stories and more in The Morning Shift for Friday, January 13, 2023.
Jalopnik
Tesla Is Now the U.S. Luxury Sales King
2022 may not have been the best year ever for Tesla. Vehicle demand began to stagnate globally, supply chain issues were abundant and the automaker’s stock tumbled over 60 percent. But not all is lost for the Austin, TX-based company. A new report shows that Tesla has just dethroned BMW as the U.S. luxury sales king — a distinction the German brand held for the past three years. It’s also the first time in nearly 25 years that an American brand led American luxury sales.
Jalopnik
The Death of the SUV is Coming, Says Citroën's CEO
The entire universe may be clamoring for SUVs right now, but Citroën’s CEO Vincent Cobée thinks that trend will soon be a relic of the past. “The world of SUVs is done,” he told Auto Express. That being said, he admitted that there really aren’t any numbers backing up his feeling.
Jalopnik
The 2024 F-Type 75 Will House Jaguar’s Final V8
Cheerio then! The British automaker sends off the internal combustion engine with style before the brand goes all-electric.
Jalopnik
EVs Made in the U.S. Are Dominating the Market
A new report shows that electric vehicles built in U.S. factories by far and away lead the domestic EV market, and it doesn’t seem like that trend is going to be coming to a stop anytime soon. According to Automotive News, new vehicle registration data from Experian shows that U.S.-made EVs account for about 75 percent of new electric vehicles in the first 11 months of 2022.
Jalopnik
The 2023 Chevy Bolt Loses Financing Deals As Tax Credit Kicks In
If it seemed too good to be true, it likely was. So is the case in Chevrolet’s discounts on the Bolt EVs and EUVs. The brand had announced last year that it would be lowering the price of its electric vehicles to make them more obtainable without the tax credit. Now that the tides have changed and the Bolt will again qualify for a tax credit, Chevy’s financing discounts to make up the difference are disappearing, Cars Direct reports.
Jalopnik
The Used Car Market Remains in Chaos
Manheim, which is the biggest wholesale car auction house in the U.S., publishes a used car value index every month based on its auctions, which showed Monday that wholesale used car prices went up 0.8 percent in December, compared to November, but went down 14.9 percent compared to December last year. That latter figure, Manheim says, is the “largest annualized decline in the series history,” which goes back to the 1990s. This might lead one to believe that on the street, prices for used are falling, too, but, as my colleague Tom McParland recently noted about new cars, don’t get too excited just yet.
Jalopnik
Mercedes Is Dropping Its EQ Branding: Report
Mercedes looks to be ditching its EQ branding, investors want Elon Musk to stand trial in San Fransisco, and Beijing may tamp down Tesla’s Shanghai expansion plans. All that and more in The Morning Shift for Thursday, January 12, 2023. 1st Gear: Mercedes Is Reportedly Losing Its EQ Branding...
Jalopnik
At $6,000, Is This 1988 Audi 5000 Turbo Quattro a Five-Cylinder Phenom?
Today’s Nice Price or No Dice Audi comes from the unfortunate era when the German company was unfairly saddled with claims of “unintended acceleration.” While that was proven to be pure bunk, could this well-equipped survivor still race into our hearts?. Living with anything “built for show”...
Jalopnik
Aston Martin Says it Is Making a 'Special Model' For its 110th Anniversary
On Sunday, Aston Martin will turn 110 years old, making it, among legacy automakers, pretty average in terms of age, though among modern supercar makers, a senior citizen. Aston also likes to celebrate its history, because it’s an opportunity to remind everyone how legit Aston is, and so it said Thursday that it would be making a “special model” to mark the occasion, or at least make a quick and easy profit off of it.
Jalopnik
Jaguar Says Farewell to V8 Sports Cars With the F-Type 75
The Jaguar F-Type 75 is officially coming to the U.S. as the British carmaker bids farewell to internal combustion engines and prepares to become an EV-only brand starting in 2025. The 2024 F-Type 75 and R 75 will constitute the final model year of the F-Type. Many of Jaguar’s iconic...
Jalopnik
Porsche Is Reportedly Warming Up to the Idea of Google in its Cars
Porsche may turn to Google to provide the backbone for its infotainment software in future models, Reuters reported Thursday citing a source with knowledge of the German manufacturer’s plans. Up until now, the Stuttgart-based sports car maker has collaborated with the Volkswagen Group’s Cariad unit for software development, but...
Jalopnik
At $2,800, Could This 1987 Honda Gold Wing Get You to Head Out On the Highway?
Decals on the top trunk of today’s Nice Price or No Dice Honda Gold Wing advise followers to “Work Hard/Play Hard.” Let’s see how much work would be needed to buy it. With a laudable amount of kit and a seemingly pleasant presentation, yesterday’s 2011 Mercedes-Benz E350 wagon had a lot going for it. At $13,900, it didn’t seem too dear either. Not even the specter of decade-old German engineering could overcome that combo, and the car carried off a solid 83 percent Nice Price win for its troubles, our second such result so far this week.
Jalopnik
The Suzuki Jimny 5-Door Is the Smallest, Big SUV Around
Suzuki unveiled the highly anticipated Jimny 5-Door at the Auto Expo 2023 in India, along with a few other SUVs and an EV concept called the eVX. Clearly, Suzuki is living its best life outside of the U.S., the land of trucks and SUVs. It’s ironic that the Jimny has become the kind of vehicle that appeals to Americans, but like the previous Jimny 3-Door, the bigger model is unlikely to come to the U.S.
Jalopnik
Lexus Built an Electric SUV For the Race Track
If there’s one thing hotter than electric pickups right now, it’s electric SUVs. Every automaker out there is clamoring to come up with one that you actually want to buy so they can start edging towards their eco-minded targets. But how do you make your electric blob stand out from all the other electric blobs? Well, if you’re Lexus, you make it ready for the one place everyone takes their SUVs: the race track.
Jalopnik
Renault’s Final RS-Badged Car is a Hot Hatch You’ll Never Drive
In a strange place far from here called Europe, there’s a funny little car company called Renault. You might have heard of it, as it’s made some neat hatchbacks and fun minivans over the years, and even tried its hand at racing. It turned out to be pretty good at racing, winning events in WRC, Formula E and even back-to-back F1 world titles.
Jalopnik
What Should the Next Trend in Car Paint Be?
For the past few years, there’s been an unsettling homogeneity in automotive paints. See, it’s been a decade since Audi introduced us all to Nardo Gray, and for that decade we’ve all lived under the tyranny of its flat-non-metallic-gray-under-high-gloss-clear-coat aesthetic. Everyone wanted it, whether through OEM paint or attempts to mimic the finish using vinyl wraps.
Jalopnik
Toyota's Hydrogen, Battery-Powered AE86 Concepts Give Us Hope For the Future
It’s easy to get fatigued by alternative-energy restomods. The thought of taking a beloved enthusiast car and transforming it to ensure continued enjoyment for hundreds of more miles is very enticing, but also very unattainable. That’s why I find cars like the AE86 H2 and EV concepts that Toyota just revealed for the Tokyo Auto Salon so bittersweet. There’s a silver lining to these experiments though: you might just be able to drive them one day.
labroots.com
Scientists Create Novel Heating and Cooling Method
In a recent study published in Science, a pair of researchers from the Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory have created a novel method for heating and cooling, which they have dubbed the “ionocaloric cooling”. This study holds the potential to gradually replace climate change-contributing refrigerants while providing safe and efficient heating and cooling for homes in the future.
