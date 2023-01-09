Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Times Gazette
Third quarter costs McClain against MT
GREENFIELD — The Miami Trace Panthers visited McClain High School last Friday night to continue play in the Frontier Athletic Conference. The Panthers picked up their second win of 2023. Following a 66-48 win over the Circleville Tigers Wednesday, it was back-to-back wins over Tiger teams as the Panthers defeated McClain, 46-30. Miami Trace improved to 10-1 on the season.
Times Gazette
Hillsboro overwhelms East Clinton
WILMINGTON — Hillsboro flexed its bowling muscle Wednesday with big wins over East Clinton at Royal Z Lanes. The East Clinton boys lost by more than 500 pins, 3,057 to 2,521. The EC girls lost 2,236 to 1,295. On the girls side, Serena Williams had a personal best game...
Times Gazette
Reds in Hillsboro, Dante leads MHS, school demolished
Editor’s note — We’re continuing our tradition of taking a look back each Saturday at some of the important, interesting or even odd events as they were reported during the same week throughout the years, along with interesting advertising features from years gone by. This week in...
Times Gazette
Local collegiate news
The following has been compiled from as assortman of news releases:. Callan Myers of Hillsboro, OH (45133) has graduated from Ohio Dominican University with a/an BS in Exercise Science. Myers is among 159 students who earned their degree following the fall 2022 semester. Holstead on OWU list. Claire Holsted, of...
Times Gazette
WHS football team reaches out to Damar Hamlin
Damar Hamlin, who collapsed during a Jan. 2 NFL game in Cincinnati, was released Wednesday from a Buffalo hospital. With him, hopefully, is a piece of the Wilmington High School football program. Hurricane assistant football coach Koury Johnson, who lives in Cincinnati, delivered a signed football to the University of...
Times Gazette
Free tuition at Shawnee State
Qualifying Pell Grant-eligible new students from Highland County can now receive free tuition at Shawnee State University in Portsmouth, the university said Wednesday in a news release. Shawnee State has expanded its Free Tuition Program to include Brown, Gallia, Highland and Vinton counties in of Ohio. Offering free tuition to...
Times Gazette
Hillsboro woman injured in fatal crash
A Hillsboro woman sustained minor injuries in a fatal crash Thursday when an Amelia man failed to yield at stop a sign and pulled into the path of the woman’s vehicle on S.R. 32. The Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 5:35...
Times Gazette
Library digitizing
The annals of daily Highland County history will soon become more accessible to the public as the digitization of many of Highland County District Library’s microfilm of local newspaper records comes to fruition as early as later this month, according to director Suzanne Roberts. Roberts said that the process...
Times Gazette
First Gen grad finds support
Graduating from Shawnee State University as a first-generation college student, Winchester resident Madison Siders wanted to make her own path. Receiving a degree in psychology with a concentration in pre-art therapy, and minors in deaf studies and studio arts, Siders is currently working on her master’s degree in counseling.
Times Gazette
HIGHLAND COUNTY S.O. REPORTS
The Highland County Sheriff’s Office has released the following information:. Deputies responded to the 9100 block of Bald Knob Road after a report of a domestic dispute. After investigation, Jason Rogers, 31, of New Vienna, was charged with domestic violence. A resident of the 4600 block of Abernathy Road...
Times Gazette
M.L. King Day program at WC
Music, inspirational words and an expressed appreciation of a great American will be the order of the evening when Wilmington College again holds the community Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance Monday, Jan. 16 at 7 p.m. in Hugh G. Heiland Theatre on the college campus. The event is free...
Times Gazette
SSCC spring production auditions
SSCC Theatre will hold auditions for the spring production of “Moonlight and Magnolias” by Ron Hutchinson. Open to community members and students, auditions will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 13, and at 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 14, in the Edward K. Daniels Auditorium on the Southern State Community College Central Campus, 100 Hobart Drive, Hillsboro.
Times Gazette
County seeking broadband feedback
The Highland County Board of Commissioners is encouraging residents of the county to provide feedback to BroadbandMap.fcc.gov to ensure the federal government has information that will ensure Ohio receives as much support as possible to expand high-speed internet. The FCC has released new, nationwide maps of broadband areas which will...
Comments / 0