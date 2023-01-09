ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news

When the Miami Dolphins take on the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs this weekend, they’ll be doing it without starting quarterback Tua Tagovaloa as he remains in concussion protocol after suffering his second concussion of the season. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel ruled Tua Tagovailoa out on Wednesday because Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
rolling out

NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills

In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
The Spun

The NFL's Oldest Single-Season Record Has Been Broken

The Titans signed punter Ryan Stonehouse as an undrafted free agent this past offseason. That turned out to be a savvy move.  Stonehouse had an incredible rookie season in Tennessee. In fact, he broke the oldest single-season record in NFL history.  In 17 games this season, Stonehouse had ...
