NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news
When the Miami Dolphins take on the Buffalo Bills in the Wild Card round of the NFL playoffs this weekend, they’ll be doing it without starting quarterback Tua Tagovaloa as he remains in concussion protocol after suffering his second concussion of the season. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel ruled Tua Tagovailoa out on Wednesday because Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Tua Tagovailoa news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Dan Orlovsky's NFL Playoff Starting QB Rankings List is Very Controversial
Dan Orlovsky, stirring the pot.
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
The NFL's Oldest Single-Season Record Has Been Broken
The Titans signed punter Ryan Stonehouse as an undrafted free agent this past offseason. That turned out to be a savvy move. Stonehouse had an incredible rookie season in Tennessee. In fact, he broke the oldest single-season record in NFL history. In 17 games this season, Stonehouse had ...
Mad Dog Freaks Out Over Bad Beat in Rams-Seahawks Game
Chris Russo flipped out over a bad call in the Rams-Seahawks game that lost him a bet.
Aaron Rodgers Sure Sounds Like a Guy Contemplating Retirement
Aaron Rodgers sounds like he's contemplating retirement.
Nick Wright: Dak Prescott's Legacy is Not On the Line Because He Has No Legacy
Nick Wright breaks the rules of sports media by not participating in a legacy discussion.
