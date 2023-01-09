Read full article on original website
Man arrested after police chase and carjacking in Champaign
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A man was arrested on Thursday after he was involved in a police chase that started in Indiana and a carjacking in Champaign. Police say officers were called to an unknown incident” in the area of Prospect Avenue and Baytowne Drive just before 9:30 p.m.
Police looking for man who reportedly struck girlfriend in head with pistol
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Decatur Police are searching for a 49-year-old man who struck his girlfriend in the head with a pistol after they got into an argument. At 1:16 a.m. on Thursday, police responded to the 1700 block of S. Fairview. We're told a 36-year-old woman and her...
U of I Police give all clear on bomb threat
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The University of Illinois Police gave the all-clear Friday morning after a bomb threat was reported earlier at Davenport Hall. The bomb threat was reported around 6 a.m. This lasted until about 8:45 a.m. University and Champaign Police investigated the area and blocked off South...
Man arrested in connection with Champaign shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — A Champaign man has been arrested following an investigation into a January 2023 homicide in the 1200 block of Garden Hills Drive. On Jan. 5, The Champaign Police Department's responded to the 1200 block of Garden Hill Drive around 5:30 p.m. on Thursday for a report of a Shooting with Injuries.
Decatur police encourage public to register security camera
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The City of Decatur and the Decatur Police Department (DPD) are encouraging businesses and residents to register external security camera systems with DPD and update their systems regularly. Police say video recordings of incidents or crimes can be crucial evidence to assist with police investigations.
New details in Warrensburg murder
WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WICS) — New information emerged during the Macon County Coroner's Inquest into the death of a Warrensburg mother. On November 23, Macon County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to an address on Durfee Street in Warrensburg, for the report of a domestic violence situation. When deputies arrived...
Danville police warning residents of phone scam
DANVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — Danville Police Department is the latest police force to release a warning about phone scams. Danville Police say they have received reports of residents receiving phone calls from people posing as warrant officers saying they will face consequences if the resident does not comply with the caller.
Teen wanted for failing to show at sentencing for threats to UHS
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — Champaign police are searching for the Chicago teen who made threats to Urbana High School, UHS, after the teen failed to show up for a sentencing hearing on Friday. This is the second time the 16-year-old her and her mother did not show up for...
Champaign police report traffic stops up 430% in 2022
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — The Champaign Police Department, CPD, reported traffic stops were up 430.1 % in 2022. Officers pulled over 2,693 cars in 2022, which is a large increase from 508 cars in 2021. Sergeant Brian Maloney said the difference is due to COVID-19 restrictions being reduced last...
Woman arrested for flashing gun in road rage incident
RANTOUL, Ill. (WICS) — A woman was arrested in Urbana and is facing charges of unlawful use of a weapon, disorderly conduct, and aggravated assault. The Urbana Police Department says Sashay S. Pirant, 37, of Rantoul, Illinois, displayed a handgun from the driver’s seat of a moving vehicle in a road rage incident on Tuesday, that occurred on Kirby Avenue between Neil and Fourth streets, Champaign.
Crash on U.S. Route 45 Champaign /Douglas County line
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — UPDATE:. The northbound lane of U.S. Route 45 reopened at approximately 12:30 p.m. Illinois State Police responded to a crash on U.S. Rt. 45 at the Champaign and Douglas County line Friday morning. Police say it was a single-unit crash involving a truck tractor semi-trailer...
Charleston Police arrest three for meth possession
CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Three people were arrested in Charleston over the course of several days after Charleston Police said they were found to be in possession of methamphetamine. The first arrest happened the night of New Year’s Eve. Officials said an officer pulled over Trenton Butler after they observed him driving the wrong way […]
Champaign County Coroner identifies man dead following I-57 crash
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has identified the Highland, Ind. man who died in an I-57 crash on Friday. Northrup said 22-year-old Frank A. Vargas was pronounced dead on the scene around 4:12 p.m. He was reportedly traveling northbound on I-57 when his vehicle crossed the median into the southbound […]
Champaign woman arrested after spending week on the run
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign woman is in custody less than a week after Crime Stoppers asked for help in locating her. An arrest warrant issued on Dec. 28 charged Angelia J. Gant, 47, with aggravated discharge of a firearm. Champaign County Crime Stoppers included her as part of its Crime of the Week […]
Three Illinois Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Champaign ranked top 50 for bed bugs in U.S.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Orkin Pest control has released the worst bedbugs cities in the U.S. For a third year in a row, officials say Chicago, New York, and Philadelphia are ranked in the top three. Orkin says the list is based on treatment data from the metro areas...
Reactions across the aisle on the assault weapons ban
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Governor J.B. Pritzker on Tuesday signed the assault weapons ban into law, and there has been controversy surrounding the ban leading up to and after its passage. Iroquois County Sheriff Clinton J. Perzee said in part, "Neither myself nor my office will be checking to...
The history and possible future of School of Choice
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The School of Choice program has been a part of Unit 4 for a decade, and the replacement of it is something parents and Unit 4 have disagreed about since the beginning. Now as the final steps of this process come to an end, we look at how School of Choice began in Unit 4, and how families feel about the new possible future.
