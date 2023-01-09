Read full article on original website
I Met An Extremely Talented Mainer in The Bathroom At a Local Bar
This Wednesday, I went to Mainely Brews in Downtown Waterville to enjoy my friend Ashley and Rob Burnell sing for open mic night but while I was there, something truly awesome happened. Many times when we're out and about, we meet all sorts of enticing people but I wasn't expecting...
WMTW
Homeless Mainers evicted from hotels face legal fight for shelter
PORTLAND, Maine — Hundreds of homeless Mainers are facing eviction from numerous hotels acting as temporary homeless shelters within the greater Portland area, and many of them face eviction court hearings to determine their fate. Pine Tree Legal has been providing free legal services to those facing eviction, and...
NECN
Man Arrested for Homicide in Maine
A man was arrested after a homicide investigation in Berwick, Maine on Thursday morning. Police say they responded to a report of a man with a gunshot wound in the head. They found a man who they identified as 37-year-old Mark Forest of Berwick, Maine with severe injuries, according to authorities.
mainepublic.org
Maine case asks if mistaken identity or keen police instincts led to a Black man’s arrest
On the evening of June 4, 2021, Augusta police officer Sabastian Guptill stopped a car for a broken plate light because he suspected its passengers were selling drugs. When he asked the five men inside for their licenses, a Black man with a purple backpack opened the rear door and fled, allegedly dropping crack, cocaine and fentanyl in his wake.
WMTW
Police: Gun, multiple firearm magazines & drugs found on previously convicted felon in Portland
A man was taken into custody following a report of suspicious activity in Portland Wednesday morning. The Portland Police Department was called to the 200 block of Woodford Street to find 35-year-old Tyson Dyer sitting in his car. Officials say a firearm magazine was spotted near his waistband while he...
Three police shootings ruled justified by Maine attorney general
MAINE, USA — The Office of the Maine Attorney General has ruled on three separate officers' use of deadly force. In all three cases, the attorney general's office determined the officer's use of deadly force was necessary as a means of self-defense and the defense of others. Two of...
Former Maine Police Chief Writes Memoir of Husbands Battle With Mental Illness
Lisa Beecher is a former police chief at the University of Southern Maine and a retired detective at the Portland Police Department with thirty-three years in law enforcement. She also happens to be the mother of Karen Goldberg and mother-in-law to Lee Goldberg of News Center Maine along with being the grandmother to more kids than we can count in this article.
Lawsuit filed against former Camp Kieve employee
NOBLEBORO, Maine — A lawsuit filed Thursday in Lincoln County Superior Court accuses a former employee of a well-known summer camp of childhood sex abuse, dating back to 1976. Camp Kieve, located in Nobleboro, is not named in the case. A 58-year-old man alleges the incident happened when he...
lcnme.com
GSB Cancels Classes Due to Hoax
(Updated) For the second time in two months, Great Salt Bay Community School in Damariscotta received an emailed bomb threat hoax that forced the closure of the school. Classes at GSB were canceled Friday, Jan. 13 after the school received an email referencing bombs being placed in the school as well as the homes of four specific employees, according to a press release from the Damariscotta Police Department. The hoax threat closely resembles an incident from Dec. 21, when the school received an email about a bomb being placed in the building and in the homes of four employees.
Lewiston vigil remembers lives lost to human trafficking
LEWISTON, Maine — It might not be a problem many of us think about a lot, but human trafficking is a very real issue happening right here in Maine. At a vigil in downtown Lewiston on Wednesday, advocates and community members shined a light on the problem. “The majority...
Maine Police Departments Should Adopt This Hysterical Training Happening in Missouri
Police officers have to deal with some wild stuff so I can only imagine what their training looks like. You can never fully predict what situations they will find themselves in, so training needs to be comprehensive and when possible, hands-on. A Missouri sheriff’s office in Jefferson County has been...
Biddeford police charge, arrest Wells man for alleged Christmas Day domestic violence assault
BIDDEFORD, Maine — Biddeford police charge, arrest Wells man for Christmas Day domestic violence assault. A Wells man has been charged and arrested on outstanding warrants stemming from a domestic violence incident in Biddeford on Christmas Day. Michael A. Scott, 41, had an outstanding warrant of arrest from the...
WMTW
New search finds no sign of missing Maine man
BOOTHBAY, Maine — There were new searches Wednesday for a Boothbay man who hasn't been seen in more than a week, but there were still no signs of him. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says Thomas Harris, 60, was last seen on the evening of Monday, Jan. 2, working in his yard outside his home on Butler Road.
This Central Maine Rental Home is Perfect For Those Who Want to Experience Maine Life
There is a reason they call Maine Vacationland. Because people like to vacation here, obviously. But, it's even more than that. We're Vacationland not just because people like to be here, but for WHY people like to be here. Maine is one of the most..scratch that.. Maine IS the most...
Berwick police respond to shooting
BERWICK, Maine — Berwick police responded to a shooting on Thursday morning, authorities say. A news release from the Berwick Police Department stated the shooting took place on Katabel Lane. Officers were called there at 7:48 a.m. In addition to Berwick police, Maine State Police and the Office of...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Court removes protection order complaint mother of slain Edgecomb child filed
A Wiscasset District Court judge Jan. 11 dismissed a protection order complaint at the request of the woman who filed it – the mother of an Edgecomb 3-year-old whose death has been ruled a homicide. The mother’s complaint was against her former companion. On Dec. 27, the plaintiff received a protection order for herself and two older children. No reason was given in court for the request to dismiss the complaint.
The Most Expensive Restaurant In Maine Is Worth Every Penny
When compared to a lot of places, like Los Angeles, New York, or Las Vegas, dining out in Maine really is quite reasonable. Sure, there are some places where you and your special someone could expect to pay well in excess of $100 for an appetizer and a couple of entrees. But, normally, you can take your significant other out for dinner for far less than that.
The Best Places to Eat in Maine Are Holes in the Wall
I think, for the most part, we can all agree that the best places to eat no matter where you are are the holes in the wall. A sign that’s worn down, old pictures on the wall, and a door that’s hard to find are all pretty good signs of a place that’s going to sling some good food.
Report: Maine sent more waste to landfills during pandemic years
PORTLAND, Maine — A new report from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection indicates more waste went to landfills during the pandemic. The state also has yet to reach its recycling goals, set more than three decades ago. In 1989, landmark solid waste legislation in Maine created a goal...
WPFO
Transgender inmate who murdered parents moved to Maine women's prison
(BDN) -- A transgender inmate convicted of killing her parents and the family dog on Halloween 2016 has been moved from the Maine State Prison to the women’s section of the Maine Correctional Institute, according to the Maine Department of Corrections inmate locator. Andrea Balcer, 24, of Winthrop is...
