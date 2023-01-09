ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Browns request permission to interview former Vol for defensive coordinator position

By Ken Lay
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pGTZI_0k8WowqA00

Cleveland has asked permission to interview New England linebackers coach Jerod Mayo.

“The Browns have requested permission to interview Patriots’ defensive assistant Jerod Mayo for their vacant defensive coordinator job, source said,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network announced Monday. “He is considered a top candidate there.”

Mayo played for the Vols from 2004-07. He was the 10th overall selection by the Patriots in 2008.

Mayo was the 2008 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and played for New England on its Super Bowl XLIX championship team.

He was first-team All-Pro in 2010 and a two-time Pro Bowler (2010, 2012).

Mayo was first-team All-SEC during his final season with the Vols in 2007.

