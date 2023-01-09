Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Wild Shootout Caught on Camera in the BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
In 1994, a 7 month pregnant woman took her dog and went to her ex-husband's house. They haven't been seen since.Fatim HemrajMacedon, NY
Mayor Adams Didn't Tell New Yorkers the Full Story on How Much this Will CostTom HandyNew York City, NY
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your rightMark StarNew York City, NY
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
therealdeal.com
Extell, Tabak poised to take over prized Hell’s Kitchen parcel
One of Manhattan’s most prominent builders is poised to take over a potentially lucrative West Side assemblage. Affiliates of Gary Barnett’s Extell Development and Joe Tabak’s Princeton Real Estate Partners are free to move forward with a credit bid for six adjacent lots along 11th Avenue owned by Robert Gans after he blew a Dec. 22 deadline to settle a $205 million bankruptcy claim, court filings show.
therealdeal.com
Durst eyes rare sale in Seaport district
The Dursts are looking to unload a handful of small apartment buildings in Lower Manhattan’s South Street Seaport district — an uncommon move for a family that rarely sells its properties. The Durst Organization and its partner, Zuberry Associates, are looking to get $87 million for the seven...
therealdeal.com
Rents slipping nationally, but Manhattan landlords won’t budge
December marked the fourth straight month in which rents declined nationally, but landlords in Manhattan continued to hold the line. After peaking at $4,150 in July, the median rent in the borough has bounced between $4,000 and $4,100 ever since, according to reports by appraisal firm Miller Samuel for Douglas Elliman.
therealdeal.com
Here’s what Stuy Town ruling means for rent regulation
After tenants of Stuyvesant Town and Peter Cooper Village scored a major victory, some landlords are worried that it could inspire more lawsuits challenging deregulation. A state court judge ruled last week that the complex’s owner, the Blackstone Group, cannot deregulate some 6,200 units because of the 2019 state rent law. Blackstone had argued that a 2012 court settlement and a 2015 agreement with the city specified that the apartments could be taken out of regulation after June 30, 2020, when its J-51 property tax breaks expired.
New York YIMBY
NYCHA Kicks Off Modernization Projects at Three Affordable Housing Properties in Upper Manhattan
New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) and a consortium of developers have kicked off an extensive modernization project at three aging residential properties in Upper Manhattan: Audubon Houses at 1909 Amsterdam Avenue in Sugar Hill, Bethune Gardens at 1945 Amsterdam Avenue in Washington Heights, and Thurgood Marshall Plaza at 1970 Amsterdam Avenue, also in Washington Heights.
The most expensive single family home for 2022 in The Bronx sold for $4.4 million
When it comes to single-family home sales prices, the landmarked Fieldston neighborhood in Riverdale in The Bronx continues to be the setting for the most expensive single-family home of the year in the borough.
therealdeal.com
New York’s biggest, baddest and juiciest real estate lawsuits of 2022
New York’s legal eagles billed plenty of hours to real estate clients last year on both sides of the courtroom, where landlords, tenants, scammers and profligates all had their day. A lawsuit over a ring of illegal Airbnb rentals drew the most attention from readers of The Real Deal, and City Hall’s crackdown on negligent landlords garnered a lot of clicks too. Several disputes over rent regulation were also represented among the lawsuits our readers noticed most.
therealdeal.com
He’s back: Steve Croman resumes management, to tenants’ dismay
A bogeyman of New York tenants is back, just in time for Friday the 13th. Nearly five years after a settlement stripped Steve Croman of the right to manage his properties, the notorious landlord can again run his 100-property portfolio. The transition, which comes a month ahead of schedule, stems...
therealdeal.com
New developer steams ahead on 110-unit Hackensack project
When a developer backs out of an apartment project in Hackensack’s growing downtown, finding a new one isn’t too hard. Legacy Development Group will go before the local planning board in the spring with an amended proposal for 359 Main Street in the New Jersey community, NorthJersey.com reported. If its plans are approved, the buildings at 359 Main Street and 375 Main Street will be razed to make way for Legacy’s project.
therealdeal.com
Crossroads drops 800 homes from Mahwah project
Crossroads Developers Associates has drastically revised its plans for the sprawling Sheraton Hotel site on Route 17 in Mahwah. Its redevelopment plan for the site had included 800 housing units, but will now have a tiny fraction of that, NorthJersey.com reported. After demolishing the hotel, it will also build an industrial property.
therealdeal.com
Brooklyn’s top 10 retail deals of 2022
UPDATED Jan. 11, 2023, 2:15 p.m.: Grocery stores, gyms, a new home for a brewery. Brooklyn’s top retail leases last year offered a little bit of everything, but it was the same tenant that inked the two of the four largest deals. The borough’s 10 biggest retail leases combined...
Value retail chain Five Below to open a third Staten Island location
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Value retail chain Five Below, which offers a cache of bargain products priced between $1 and $5, is expanding its Staten Island presence, opening another location at the Forest Avenue Shoppers Town complex in Port Richmond. According to signage posted outside the strip mall’s 1481 Forest Ave. address, the new store is “coming soon,” and the company is currently in the process of hiring staff.
Goodbye MetroCards: Vending machines in NYC will be phased out soon
The already obsolete MTA MetroCard in New York City would be replaced this 2023 by the new OMNY, however, the date was moved to the course of 2024, due to delays caused by software errors.
Big Questions Over Future of 11th Avenue as Magnitude Club Plans to Replace Car Showroom
A community board hearing around a potential new mega-nightclub has revealed a schism over the direction of the far-west side of Hell’s Kitchen. The battle came to light at Manhattan Community Board 4’s Business Licenses and Permits Committee (MCB4) meeting Tuesday as it heard a proposal to convert the former Lexus car dealership at 11th […] The post Big Questions Over Future of 11th Avenue as Magnitude Club Plans to Replace Car Showroom appeared first on W42ST.
brickunderground.com
What to know about buying in Rosedale, Queens, where the properties are suburban but the taxes are not
The southeastern Queens community of Rosedale, where actors/brothers John and Nicholas Turturro grew up, speaks "city" with a distinct Long Island accent. Originally part of Springfield Gardens, it’s a transportation hub with highways and major thoroughfares in Queens and connectors to Nassau County. Francis Lewis Boulevard, the Cross Island Parkway, the Belt Parkway, Sunrise Highway, Conduit Avenue, and Merrick Boulevard run through it.
HomeFirst Assistance Program for homebuyers in NYC: Apply and get up to $100,000 because shelter is your right
Buying a house can be stressful, especially in New York City where prices of food, shelter, healthcare services, and energy resources have gone up. The task becomes even more difficult when your budget is limited and you have a family of four, five, six, or more people. Of course, you will want to give a comfortable life to everyone but given that the budget is tight, it may not be possible for many of you.
bkmag.com
The Brooklyn-to-Queens light rail just took a step closer to becoming reality
The highly anticipated Brooklyn-to-Queens light rail just appears to have taken one step closer to becoming reality. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced this week the state is moving forward with plans to build a light rail system that originates at the Brooklyn Army Terminal in Sunset Park and stretches to Roosevelt Avenue in Queens.
norwoodnews.org
Parkchester: Building Applications Filed with DOB for 7-Story, Mixed-Use Building at 2039 Westchester Ave
Building applications have been filed with NYC Department of Buildings (DOB) for a new, 7-story, mixed-use building at 2039 Westchester Avenue in the Parkchester section of The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Located between Pugsley Avenue and Olmstead Avenue, the lot is within walking distance of the Castle Hill Avenue subway station, serviced by the 6 train. Jai Patel of PHG Construction Corp. is listed as the owner behind the applications, according to YIMBY.
POLITICO
Casino clash, round 1: Manhattan v. Queens
On the West Side of Manhattan, one of the nation’s largest developers is pitching “the highest-end casino probably ever built.” A few blocks away, another prominent builder is partnering with Caesars Entertainment for a Jay-Z-endorsed gaming facility that boasts a swank, balcony-style bar where patrons will overlook The Crossroads of the World.
Bed Bath & Beyond Closing 15 Stores in New York and New Jersey
Bed Bath & Beyond announced this week that it would be closing even more stores in the region after lagging sales have led to possible bankruptcy. Investors weren't expecting good news during Bed Bath & Beyond's quarterly report, but Tuesday's filing showed that the company is doing even worse than feared. Profits fell by a third, putting the retail chain in a serious freefall that may end in bankruptcy.
