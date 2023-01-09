ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Cold air is still filtering into Arkansas

It’s a cold morning, and it will stay cold today and tomorrow. We’re starting Friday with clouds in about half the state, and all of Arkansas is cold. The southwestern half of the state is on average colder than the rest of the state thanks to a clear sky overnight. Most of the state will return to sunshine today. Northeast Arkansas may not clear out the clouds, however.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Wicked nice weekend!

TONIGHT: Clear skies and calm winds will make for a cold night. I’m forecasting a low of 26° in Little Rock. This will actually be the first below-freezing temperature this year! Upper teens will be possible in the valleys of northern Arkansas. WEEKEND: Saturday will be sunny and...
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Even colder Friday!

TONIGHT: Cloudy skies will become clear after midnight. This will allow temperatures to drop below freezing across Arkansas. It will still be windy with a northwest wind 10-15 mph. FRIDAY: This will be the coldest day since December 28th! We will start below freezing and only warm into the mid...
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A lot of wind and falling temperatures today

A strong cold front is passing through the state today. Temperatures will be falling through the day. From 7 AM onward, the temperature in Little Rock will likely not be over 55°, and it will most likely fall into the 40s this afternoon. The day will start with some sun, but the clouds will come back and there is a slight chance of a shower in the middle of the day.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: December drought buster

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a dry and hot summer that continued into fall, December’s rainfall has been very beneficial to statewide drought conditions. Three months ago, the drought was at one of its worst parts. After a dry July and August, fall began just as dry. By mid-October, much of the central part of the state was under an extreme drought, with severe and moderate drought covering the rest of the state.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Applications to hunt turkeys on some AGFC areas available Jan. 15

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will accept applications Jan. 15-Feb. 15 from hunters who want to hunt on many wildlife management areas during the 2023 Arkansas turkey season. Many good public turkey hunting opportunities exist in Arkansas, but sometimes...
ARKANSAS STATE
a-z-animals.com

Meet the 4 Largest Landowners in Arkansas

Arkansas is a true treat! It’s home to incredible wildlife like coyotes, gray foxes, red foxes, and bobcats. Oh, and don’t forget the southern flying squirrels! And with its variety of landscapes, Arkansas is full of fun surprises. From the Ozark and Ouachita Mountains in the west to...
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Maine gets 1st Mega Millions jackpot with $1.35B grand prize

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot — and someone beat the ill fortune of Friday the 13th — when a ticket purchased in the state matched the winning numbers for the lottery’s estimated $1.35 billion grand prize. The lucky combination...
MAINE STATE
KARK

Bucket List: The Oyster Bar

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The New Year continues with another stop on the Healthy Eating Bucket List. This week on KARK 4 Today, Heather and Nicole stopped at The Oyster Bar in Little Rock on the AY Magazine’s Bucket List, Healthy Eating List.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

U.S. Marshals searching for 15-year-old wanted for capital murder in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — At the request of the Little Rock Police Department, the United States Marshals are now searching for a 15-year-old that is wanted for capital murder. "We have a warrant for his arrest, and we're going to pursue him until we find him, and we're not going to stop," Deputy Jeremy Hammons said. "Doesn't matter where you go, where you run to, we will find you eventually."
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

THV11 adds another Arkansas native to reporting roster

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As 2023 begins, THV11’s “This Is Home” brand continues to be at the forefront of its reporting, and also in recruiting. In January, the team welcomed Jurnee Taylor back to Little Rock as reporter and noon anchor. She’s a graduate of Little Rock Central High and the University of Memphis and served at WMC-TV in Memphis and KAIT in Jonesboro before accepting her new role at THV11.
Little Rock, AR

