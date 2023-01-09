Read full article on original website
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Cold air is still filtering into Arkansas
It’s a cold morning, and it will stay cold today and tomorrow. We’re starting Friday with clouds in about half the state, and all of Arkansas is cold. The southwestern half of the state is on average colder than the rest of the state thanks to a clear sky overnight. Most of the state will return to sunshine today. Northeast Arkansas may not clear out the clouds, however.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Wicked nice weekend!
TONIGHT: Clear skies and calm winds will make for a cold night. I’m forecasting a low of 26° in Little Rock. This will actually be the first below-freezing temperature this year! Upper teens will be possible in the valleys of northern Arkansas. WEEKEND: Saturday will be sunny and...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Gonna make that gray sky turn blue
Most of the state will return to sunshine today. Northeast Arkansas may not clear out the clouds, however. All of us will stay pretty cold, but this is pretty much normal for January. It will be dry over the weekend. Then there are two chances of rain next week. We...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Even colder Friday!
TONIGHT: Cloudy skies will become clear after midnight. This will allow temperatures to drop below freezing across Arkansas. It will still be windy with a northwest wind 10-15 mph. FRIDAY: This will be the coldest day since December 28th! We will start below freezing and only warm into the mid...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A lot of wind and falling temperatures today
A strong cold front is passing through the state today. Temperatures will be falling through the day. From 7 AM onward, the temperature in Little Rock will likely not be over 55°, and it will most likely fall into the 40s this afternoon. The day will start with some sun, but the clouds will come back and there is a slight chance of a shower in the middle of the day.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Warm today before thunderstorms move through
After some patchy dense fog this morning, there will be a few hours of sunshine in the middle of the day yielding temperatures into the mid 70s. No rain and thunderstorms are expected today, but some are possible tonight. The severe weather threat is low, but still existent. Large hail...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: December drought buster
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a dry and hot summer that continued into fall, December’s rainfall has been very beneficial to statewide drought conditions. Three months ago, the drought was at one of its worst parts. After a dry July and August, fall began just as dry. By mid-October, much of the central part of the state was under an extreme drought, with severe and moderate drought covering the rest of the state.
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Blog: Slight severe weather chance overnight Wednesday
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Our warm weather trend is set to continue Wednesday as well as at least half of Arkansas reaches the 70s along with an increase in humidity. Then, Wednesday night a cold front will start to move through Wednesday night and bring temperatures closer to normal for the remainder of the week.
Little Rock house destroyed in early morning fire
A house under renovation was destroyed in a fire early Friday morning.
ADH: New form of COVID-19 in Arkansas
The Arkansas Department of Health confirms on Jan. 12 that a new form of COVID-19 has been found in the state.
KARK
Applications to hunt turkeys on some AGFC areas available Jan. 15
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (Arkansas Game and Fish Commission) — The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission will accept applications Jan. 15-Feb. 15 from hunters who want to hunt on many wildlife management areas during the 2023 Arkansas turkey season. Many good public turkey hunting opportunities exist in Arkansas, but sometimes...
a-z-animals.com
Meet the 4 Largest Landowners in Arkansas
Arkansas is a true treat! It’s home to incredible wildlife like coyotes, gray foxes, red foxes, and bobcats. Oh, and don’t forget the southern flying squirrels! And with its variety of landscapes, Arkansas is full of fun surprises. From the Ozark and Ouachita Mountains in the west to...
KARK
Maine gets 1st Mega Millions jackpot with $1.35B grand prize
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Maine scored its first Mega Millions jackpot — and someone beat the ill fortune of Friday the 13th — when a ticket purchased in the state matched the winning numbers for the lottery’s estimated $1.35 billion grand prize. The lucky combination...
KARK
Bucket List: The Oyster Bar
LITTLE ROCK, Ark – The New Year continues with another stop on the Healthy Eating Bucket List. This week on KARK 4 Today, Heather and Nicole stopped at The Oyster Bar in Little Rock on the AY Magazine’s Bucket List, Healthy Eating List.
Abandoned Mall in Arkansas That Will Give You the Creeps
There are a lot of abandoned buildings and places in Arkansas, as in most cases there's always a story behind the closure. The Pines Mall in Pine Buff is a perfect example of not only neglect but with a very drama-filled history attached to it. A videographer with Ranger Rick...
thv11.com
Arkansas man gets $120K water bill
Darrell Durbrow was shocked when he opened his water utility bill last week. He was met with a bill of more than $120K and a potential late fee of another $12K.
Little Rock police conducting death investigation in southwest Little Rock
The Little Rock Department is investigating the death of a man found with a gunshot wound on Wednesday evening.
U.S. Marshals searching for 15-year-old wanted for capital murder in Little Rock
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — At the request of the Little Rock Police Department, the United States Marshals are now searching for a 15-year-old that is wanted for capital murder. "We have a warrant for his arrest, and we're going to pursue him until we find him, and we're not going to stop," Deputy Jeremy Hammons said. "Doesn't matter where you go, where you run to, we will find you eventually."
THV11 adds another Arkansas native to reporting roster
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As 2023 begins, THV11’s “This Is Home” brand continues to be at the forefront of its reporting, and also in recruiting. In January, the team welcomed Jurnee Taylor back to Little Rock as reporter and noon anchor. She’s a graduate of Little Rock Central High and the University of Memphis and served at WMC-TV in Memphis and KAIT in Jonesboro before accepting her new role at THV11.
Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program available for winter months
The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program is now accepting applications to help with winter heating bills.
