Toms River, NJ

105.7 The Hawk

Stop car thieves in NJ by doing this one simple thing

Car thefts and break-ins continue to rise in New Jersey. Many of these crimes could be avoided by simply locking your car and removing the key fob. Unfortunately, many people do not do this, making them an easy mark for a quick crime. This has been increasingly frustrating for police,...
105.7 The Hawk

Your help is needed to find Neptune Township, NJ murder suspects

Your help is being requested by the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office to help investigators find a pair of suspects wanted for a 2019 homicide in Neptune Township. On the night of September 20, 2019, Neptune Township Police responded to the area surrounding R-NU Barbershop on Old Corlies Avenue after a report came in about shots fired around 8:11 pm and two men subsequently arriving in separate vehicles at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune City who had gunshot wounds.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Earthquake? NJ Residents Shaken By Loud Rumbling

Residents from Cape May to Gloucester and Ocean counties reported a rumbling sound similar to an earthquake on Friday, Jan. 13. Within the first hour, hundreds of people reported the phenomenon on volcanodiscovery.com. The U.S. Geological Survey reported no signs of seismic activity in New Jersey or neighboring states on...
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Safe to drink? Some NJ water affected by lead and ‘forever’ cancer chemicals

U.S. Rep Josh Gottheimer, D-N.J. 5th District, continues to push for federal funding to help clean up water supplies in New Jersey. During a visit to Fair Lawn on Friday, he announced a new $3.4 million federal investment to help the Bergen County borough install new water treatment technology in three wells currently offline from increased levels of lead and "forever chemicals" linked to cancer known as PFAS.
FAIR LAWN, NJ
NJ.com

Mystery lingers over ‘loud boom’ reported in northern New Jersey

It was the loud boom allegedly heard all over northern New Jersey, but a day later the source of the disconcerting noise remains a mystery. Numerous residents posted vivid accounts to Facebook groups and elsewhere about hearing something that sounded like an explosion around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. The unconfirmed reports ranged from Mahwah in Bergen County to the Poconos in Pennsylvania.
NEW JERSEY STATE
News Transcript

Manalapan Police Beat, Jan. 12

The Manalapan Police Department has reported the following incidents which recently occurred in the community:. On Dec. 30 at 5:45 p.m., employees of P.C. Richard & Son, 55 Route 9 South, Manalapan, reported that an unknown individual shoplifted $200 worth of merchandise from the business and fled the area operating a Red Ford Fiesta. Patrolman Everett McNulty handled the report.
MANALAPAN TOWNSHIP, NJ
Trenton, NJ
