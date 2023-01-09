ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Bryan College Station Eagle

In Washington, 'classified' is synonymous with 'controversy'

Donald Trump has risked criminal charges by refusing to return top-secret records to the government after leaving the White House. And now misplaced files with classified markings could cause a political headache for President Joe Biden. The two situations are far from equivalent. But taken together, they represent a remarkable stretch in which document management has been a recurring source of controversy at the highest levels of American politics.
WASHINGTON STATE
RadarOnline

'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'

Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
ARKANSAS STATE
The Independent

Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority

The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
WASHINGTON, DC
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise

Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
Bryan College Station Eagle

Abbott can do better than his border letter to Biden

As far as political theater goes, no one was expecting a buddy movie when Gov. Greg Abbott met President Joe Biden at the tarmac for the Democrat’s high-stakes border visit Sunday. Yet it’s sad and telling that a hostile letter that Abbott delivered to Biden after shaking hands is seemingly the bulk of their communication during the Texas visit.
TEXAS STATE
Bryan College Station Eagle

House Republicans united on border policy focus

WASHINGTON — Despite Republican Conference divisions laid bare by a weeklong internal battle for speaker, the party has emerged united on plans to focus this year on immigration issues and oversight of the Biden administration’s border policies. Republicans in both camps during those speaker votes underscored the need...
TENNESSEE STATE
Bryan College Station Eagle

Driven by some of the same MAGA instigators

The defeated president had spent months falsely crying election fraud. His allies in right-wing media relentlessly spread conspiracy theories, hammering at the nation’s confidence in its own democracy. It came to a head one day in early January, as thousands of the president’s supporters stormed the seat of government, trampling police, breaking windows and doors and parading triumphantly through the halls of the Capitol.
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy