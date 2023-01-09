Read full article on original website
inkfreenews.com
County Council Approves Sheriff Contract, Highway Stipends, Wage Requests
WARSAW — The first half of Thursday’s Kosciusko County Council meeting was about wages, including Sheriff Jim Smith’s contract for 2023 and a stipend for some of the Kosciusko County Highway Department’s employees. Smith will receive $115,515 plus 12 years of longevity at $6,035 for a...
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 1:34 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, 8600 block of East Backwater Road, North Webster. Freedom Rebar and Concrete Supply was the victim of fraud. Value of $2,398.34. 2:26 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, 1300 block of West Beech Street, Warsaw....
inkfreenews.com
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 2:34 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, South SR 13, north of South CR 675E, Pierceton. Driver: Aaron W. Hoover, 17, South CR 550E, Pierceton. Hoover’s vehicle wrecked onto its side. Damage up to $25,000. 8:32 a.m. Thursday, Jan....
max983.net
West Township Trustee Cabin Work to Continue Soon
Work to relocate the historic West Township Trustee cabin may continue yet this month. The building was carefully removed from its original location on State Road 17 in August. Crews from Yoder’s Log and Timber in Nappanee worked to carefully disassemble the log cabin for its new home at Memorial Forest in Marshall County. The project took about five days.
inkfreenews.com
Silver Lake Town Council Hears Marshal’s Office Update
SILVER LAKE — The Silver Lake Town Council heard updates from the Silver Lake Marshal’s Office, fire department and street department at its meeting Wednesday, Jan. 11. Town Marshal Jason McGlennen reported they had received new computers for their vehicles and that the county is actively installing software on them.
inkfreenews.com
ARPA Committee Approves Police Radio Upgrades
WARSAW — First responders are continuing to seek assistance purchasing equipment to sync with the county’s new communications tower system. At its meeting on Wednesday, Jan. 11, the Kosciusko County American Rescue Plan Act Committee approved equipment-related requests from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office and Milford, Claypool and Syracuse police departments. That committee now includes new member Kosciusko County District 2 Councilman Mike Long, who replaces former Kosciusko County District 3 Councilman Ernie Wiggins, who chose not to seek reelection.
inkfreenews.com
Traffic Commission Told Center Street Bus Stop-Arm Violations Have Decreased
WARSAW — Stop-arm violations at the Papa John’s school bus stop on East Center Street in Warsaw have improved because of education and signage, the Warsaw Traffic Commission heard at its meeting Wednesday. Warsaw Community Schools Director of Transportation Mark Fick gave the Commission an update on the...
Sturgis woman arrested, confesses to arson of home
A Sturgis woman who confessed to arson that damaged a home on Jan. 3 has been arrested.
Times-Union Newspaper
4 Arrested After Landowner Reports Trespassers
Four men were arrested after an alleged hunting incident. Orlando Teran, 23; Jose A. Perez Lambrano, 32; Angel R. Gutierrez Rincon, 23; and Mervin Ricon, 32, are charged with criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor; refusal to identify, a Class C misdemeanor; hunting without consent of landowner, a Class C misdemeanor; failure to procure a non-resident hunting license, a Class C misdemeanor; and use of artificial light to take other than furbearer, a Class C misdemeanor.
inkfreenews.com
Leesburg Teenager Arrested After Allegedly Threatening Four People
WARSAW — A Leesburg teenager was recently arrested after allegedly threatening four people while in possession of a firearm. Ty Rell Anthony Cook, 19, 20 EMS B4 Lane, Leesburg, is charged with intimidation with a deadly weapon, a level 5 felony. On Jan. 9, a Warsaw Police officer went...
inkfreenews.com
Ragsdale Arrested On Dealing Charges After A Child Tests Positive For Drugs
WARSAW — An Elkhart woman was recently arrested on drug charges after an infant child was found to have ingested amphetamines. Amber Dawn Ragsdale, 36, 25551 Modrell Ave., Elkhart, is charged with dealing methamphetamine, a level 2 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a level 4 felony; and possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor.
inkfreenews.com
Future Of EMS Services Topic Of Jan. 17 Meeting
ROCHESTER — The Fulton County Board of Commissioners will hold a public EMS meeting at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, to kick off planning for the future of emergency medical services in the county. The meeting will take place in the new Fulton County Justice and Detention Building, 2006...
inkfreenews.com
Eve Bevelhimer — PENDING
Eve Bevelhimer, 93, died Jan. 11, 2023. Arrangements are pending with McHatton-Sadler Funeral Chapels, Warsaw.
abc57.com
New recycling solution of Elkhart County
ELKHARTY COUNTY, Ind. --New curbside pickup recycling solutions were announced by Borden Waste-Away Service, Inc., for Elkhart County area residents. Commissioners of Elkhart County voted to discontinue the county's five recycling locations due to misuse by some individuals, in November. In agreement with John Bowers, the county landfill manager, the...
WNDU
Goshen man dies after crashing into telephone pole, tree in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A 34-year-old Goshen man is dead after police say he crashed an SUV into a telephone and a tree on Friday morning in Elkhart County. It happened around 10:25 a.m. on County Road 101 just south of County Road 108. Police say a GMC Terrain was traveling south on County Road 101 when it ran off the east side of the road and struck a telephone pole and a tree.
abc57.com
Goshen Police investigating report of shots fired on Rosemare Court
GOSHEN, Ind. - The Goshen Police Department is investigating a report of shots fired in the 1200 block of Rosemare Court on Wednesday, according to police. At 10:33 p.m., officers were called to the area for the incident. No injuries were reported. Evidence was located at the scene. Officers are...
WANE-TV
3Rivers FCU warns of ‘pink postcard’ scam
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — “Be alert.”. That was the warning from Chad Gramling, Data Manager at 3Rivers Federal Credit Union, who has noticed an uptick in the “pink postcard” scam he first saw in 2018. “Unfortunately, it must work because it’s still going on today.”...
abc57.com
Man shot on Garfield Avenue in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- A 19-year-old was shot on Garfield Avenue in Elkhart and walked into the hospital to be treated, according to the Elkhart Police Department. Police were called out to 8th Street and Indiana Avenue around 9:13 p.m. Wednesday. At the same time, a man went to Elkhart General...
abc57.com
JCPenney to close inside Concord Mall by May
ELKHART, Ind. - The JCPenney store inside the Concord Mall in Elkhart will close by May, the JCPenney Media Relations team confirmed Friday. The liquidation process will begin in February.
inkfreenews.com
Grose Officially Files For Mayor
WARSAW — Warsaw City Councilman Jeff Grose has officially filed his candidacy for Warsaw mayor. He filed at the Kosciusko County Justice Building on Thursday afternoon, Jan. 12, with his wife Rachel, campaign chair Dr. Steve Hollar and campaign treasurer George Clemens present. Grose, a Warsaw Community Schools teacher,...
