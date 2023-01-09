Read full article on original website
Mama Bear
4d ago
Abolish the IRS we shouldn't have to pay taxes on wages we earn. We shouldn't have to pay property taxes ,We shouldn't have to pay taxes on a vehicle thats ours .We shouldn't have to pay sale taxes on food or clothes . Wake up People
Reply(25)
45
lit cool_girl
4d ago
I worked the whole time and was making less than the people collecting unemployment. They should reward people who kept working
Reply(6)
66
okthen
4d ago
the only people who deserve tax credits are the ones who never stopped working, it's just one of the libtards vote buying, the degenerates living off the taxpayers deserve to be homeless not a constant free ride but what do you expect from the party that gave checks to inmates
Reply(4)
23
