Vermont State

WCAX

Stuck in Vermont: Tree-eating goats at Pine Island Farms

The Ely Copper Mine closed in 1905 because of environmental and financial issues. Now. the superfund site is slated for an archaeolgical dig this summer.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Alliance for Vermont Communities plans to disband

Vermont lawmakers are expected to dive into the issue of child care next week, a major priority for the session. Brattleboro's last independent pharmacy to close.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

As winters warm, Vt. recreation bears the brunt

HUNTINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s not just your imagination. Vermont winters are getting warmer, according to the National Weather Service. And this year, there’s a lack of snow too. This has not been the winter cross-country skiers imagined. Miles Lamberson of Richmond says, “It’s been tough. It comes...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. Fish and Wildlife announce 2022 Lifetime License Lottery winner

FAIRFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) -A 25-year-old has won the right to hunt and fish in Vermont for free for the rest of his life. Vermont Fish and Wildlife said Fairfield’s Landis Menard is the winner of the 2022 Vermont Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License Lottery. Nearly 19,000 lottery tickets were...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

New generation looks to preserve a piece of Danville’s past

New generation looks to preserve a piece of Danville's past
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Rep. Balint recounts first week in office

Rep. Balint recounts first week in office
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. homicide rate in ‘22 highest in nearly 3 decades

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s homicide topped 25 last year, the most the state has seen in nearly three decades, and Vermont State Police say the trend is a cause for concern. “In comparison to the numbers that we’re seeing of the homicides and increased violence, is it concerning?...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Ezra Miller takes plea deal in Vermont burglary case

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hollywood actor Ezra Miller avoids jail time and agreed to a plea deal, stepping foot in a Vermont courtroom earlier this morning. As part of the agreement, Miller pleaded guilty to unlawful trespass, after police say Miller stole liquor from a neighbor in Stamford last May.
STAMFORD, VT
WCAX

New York updates workplace harassment policies

New York updates workplace harassment policies
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. officials concerned with meeting climate target timeline

Vermont lawmakers are looking for ways to alleviate a years-long backlog in the state's court system made worse by the pandemic.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

CVU Principal reacts to TikTok video controversy

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s turmoil surrounding Vermont’s premier high school basketball program, following a racially insensitive social media post. And now, an unusual response from the school’s principal, who wrote an open letter to all Vermont students to explain how the school is responding. Kevin Gaiss...
HINESBURG, VT
WCAX

Vt. judiciary officials testify at Statehouse over court backlog

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers are looking for ways to alleviate a years-long backlog in the state’s court system made worse by the pandemic. Data from Vermont’s judiciary shows over 8,700 cases are waiting to be heard right now compared to 5,000 in June of 2019. Court...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

John Deere signs on to 'Right to Repair' agreement

John Deere signs on to 'Right to Repair' agreement
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont debates how to use opioid settlement windfall

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont will receive more than $100 million from opioid manufacturers and distributors in the coming years, its share of legal settlements intended to help combat the national epidemic of drug-related deaths. While the funding offers a significant opportunity to save lives, there’s no consensus on how to spend it most effectively.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

‘Flash’ actor Ezra Miller to take plea deal on Vt. burglary charge

BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hollywood actor Ezra Miller has agreed to a plea deal stemming from a burglary case over the summer in Vermont. According to multiple media outlets, Miller is scheduled to appear in court Friday on burglary charges. They’re accused of stealing liquor from a neighbor’s home in Stamford.
STAMFORD, VT
WCAX

Vt. lawmakers move forward to establish reconciliation commission

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers are in the process of putting together a commission to acknowledge the impacts of racism, discrimination, and eugenics in state laws and suggest ways to make amends. Vermont is looking to right the wrongs of the past. In the 1930s, the General Assembly passed...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Farmers can earn money by improving conservation practices

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Farmers proficient at reducing phosphorus can now receive funding for their green practices through the Vermont Pay for Performance Program. Scott Magnan, a farmer and agricultural business owner in Saint Albans, says data and farming go together. He not only tracks data for his farm for nutrient management and to optimize the operation, but he also tries to help other farmers do the same, ultimately making farming better. “To be able to have some accountability on our farms and be able to produce some efficiencies,” Magnan said.
VERMONT STATE

