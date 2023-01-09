Read full article on original website
WCAX
Stuck in Vermont: Tree-eating goats at Pine Island Farms
The Ely Copper Mine closed in 1905 because of environmental and financial issues. Now. the superfund site is slated for an archaeolgical dig this summer. If you're looking for a sweet and marsh-mellow companion, meet DJ Marshmellow!. Vt. lawmakers poised to address child care crunch; Report offers roadmap.
WCAX
Alliance for Vermont Communities plans to disband
Vt. lawmakers poised to address child care crunch; Report offers roadmap. Vermont lawmakers are expected to dive into the issue of child care next week, a major priority for the session. Brattleboro's last independent pharmacy to close.
WCAX
As winters warm, Vt. recreation bears the brunt
HUNTINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s not just your imagination. Vermont winters are getting warmer, according to the National Weather Service. And this year, there’s a lack of snow too. This has not been the winter cross-country skiers imagined. Miles Lamberson of Richmond says, “It’s been tough. It comes...
WCAX
Vt. Fish and Wildlife announce 2022 Lifetime License Lottery winner
FAIRFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) -A 25-year-old has won the right to hunt and fish in Vermont for free for the rest of his life. Vermont Fish and Wildlife said Fairfield’s Landis Menard is the winner of the 2022 Vermont Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License Lottery. Nearly 19,000 lottery tickets were...
WCAX
St. Regis Mohawk tribe considering updates to non-member fishing in Akwesasne
St. Regis Mohawk tribe considering updates to non-member fishing in Akwesasne
WCAX
New generation looks to preserve a piece of Danville’s past
New generation looks to preserve a piece of Danville's past
WCAX
Vt. lawmakers poised to address child care crunch; Report offers roadmap
The Ely Copper Mine closed in 1905 because of environmental and financial issues. Now. the superfund site is slated for an archaeolgical dig this summer. Taking down the Christmas tree can be kind of sad, but at one farm in Colchester, it's cause for celebration. Pets With Potential: Meet
WCAX
Rep. Balint recounts first week in office
Rep. Balint recounts first week in office
WCAX
Vt. homicide rate in ‘22 highest in nearly 3 decades
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s homicide topped 25 last year, the most the state has seen in nearly three decades, and Vermont State Police say the trend is a cause for concern. “In comparison to the numbers that we’re seeing of the homicides and increased violence, is it concerning?...
WCAX
Ezra Miller takes plea deal in Vermont burglary case
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hollywood actor Ezra Miller avoids jail time and agreed to a plea deal, stepping foot in a Vermont courtroom earlier this morning. As part of the agreement, Miller pleaded guilty to unlawful trespass, after police say Miller stole liquor from a neighbor in Stamford last May.
WCAX
New York updates workplace harassment policies
New York updates workplace harassment policies
WCAX
Vt. officials concerned with meeting climate target timeline
Vermont lawmakers are looking for ways to alleviate a years-long backlog in the state's court system made worse by the pandemic. What comes next for Brazil following weekend uprising?. Authorities in Brazil are still cleaning up and tamping down protests after key government buildings were
WCAX
CVU Principal reacts to TikTok video controversy
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s turmoil surrounding Vermont’s premier high school basketball program, following a racially insensitive social media post. And now, an unusual response from the school’s principal, who wrote an open letter to all Vermont students to explain how the school is responding. Kevin Gaiss...
WCAX
Vt. braces for reduction in SNAP benefits, prepares for debate over universal school meals
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont families who have been getting extra money for food assistance as a result of the pandemic will soon see their benefits cut dramatically. Starting in March, officials say SNAP recipients -- or what the state calls 3Squares -- will lose their extra monthly benefits, in some cases from a high of $280 down to less than $100.
WCAX
Vt. judiciary officials testify at Statehouse over court backlog
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers are looking for ways to alleviate a years-long backlog in the state’s court system made worse by the pandemic. Data from Vermont’s judiciary shows over 8,700 cases are waiting to be heard right now compared to 5,000 in June of 2019. Court...
WCAX
John Deere signs on to 'Right to Repair' agreement
The new year offers many of us an opportunity to set new goals, and that includes eating healthier. Channel 3's Adam Sullivan visited a Hannaford supermarket to find out some tips that can help shoppers do just that.
WCAX
Vermont debates how to use opioid settlement windfall
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont will receive more than $100 million from opioid manufacturers and distributors in the coming years, its share of legal settlements intended to help combat the national epidemic of drug-related deaths. While the funding offers a significant opportunity to save lives, there’s no consensus on how to spend it most effectively.
WCAX
‘Flash’ actor Ezra Miller to take plea deal on Vt. burglary charge
BENNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hollywood actor Ezra Miller has agreed to a plea deal stemming from a burglary case over the summer in Vermont. According to multiple media outlets, Miller is scheduled to appear in court Friday on burglary charges. They’re accused of stealing liquor from a neighbor’s home in Stamford.
WCAX
Vt. lawmakers move forward to establish reconciliation commission
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers are in the process of putting together a commission to acknowledge the impacts of racism, discrimination, and eugenics in state laws and suggest ways to make amends. Vermont is looking to right the wrongs of the past. In the 1930s, the General Assembly passed...
WCAX
Farmers can earn money by improving conservation practices
ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Farmers proficient at reducing phosphorus can now receive funding for their green practices through the Vermont Pay for Performance Program. Scott Magnan, a farmer and agricultural business owner in Saint Albans, says data and farming go together. He not only tracks data for his farm for nutrient management and to optimize the operation, but he also tries to help other farmers do the same, ultimately making farming better. “To be able to have some accountability on our farms and be able to produce some efficiencies,” Magnan said.
