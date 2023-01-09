ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Comments / 2

Roy Batty
4d ago

a do nothing career political parasite his entire embarrassing career ...great job Vermont

Reply
4
WCAX

Alliance for Vermont Communities plans to disband

Alliance for Vermont Communities plans to disband
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Rep. Balint recounts first week in office

Rep. Balint recounts first week in office
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Stuck in Vermont: Tree-eating goats at Pine Island Farms

Stuck in Vermont: Tree-eating goats at Pine Island Farms

The Ely Copper Mine closed in 1905 because of environmental and financial issues. Now. the superfund site is slated for an archaeolgical dig this summer.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

New generation looks to preserve a piece of Danville’s past

New generation looks to preserve a piece of Danville's past
VERMONT STATE
a-z-animals.com

Skiing in Vermont: Guide For Best Mountains and Dates for Peak Snow

Skiing in Vermont: Guide For Best Mountains and Dates for Peak Snow. If you’re a skiing enthusiast looking for the perfect place to hit the slopes, Vermont should definitely be on your radar. Nestled in the northeastern United States, Vermont is known for its stunning natural beauty and abundance of top-notch ski resorts. The state also receives a lot of snowfall during the winter months. So whether you’re a seasoned pro or a beginner, Vermont has something to offer for every level of skier.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

New York updates workplace harassment policies

New York updates workplace harassment policies
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

As winters warm, Vt. recreation bears the brunt

HUNTINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s not just your imagination. Vermont winters are getting warmer, according to the National Weather Service. And this year, there’s a lack of snow too. This has not been the winter cross-country skiers imagined. Miles Lamberson of Richmond says, “It’s been tough. It comes...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Final Reading: Same as it ever was

Three members of the Vermont Mayors Coalition trekked to the Statehouse on Friday to beg state lawmakers to take action on issues they said they’ve been raising for years. Read the story on VTDigger here: Final Reading: Same as it ever was.
NEWPORT, VT
VTDigger

Three Vermonters appointed to the Vermont Commission on Women

(Montpelier) – Three Vermont women have been appointed to serve on the Vermont Commission on Women (VCW), the state’s non-partisan commission working to advance rights and opportunities for women and girls. Governor Phil Scott appointed Annie Mackin of St Albans. Mackin is the Chief Media Relations Officer at...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. judiciary officials testify at Statehouse over court backlog

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont lawmakers are looking for ways to alleviate a years-long backlog in the state’s court system made worse by the pandemic. Data from Vermont’s judiciary shows over 8,700 cases are waiting to be heard right now compared to 5,000 in June of 2019. Court...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. officials concerned with meeting climate target timeline

Vt. officials concerned with meeting climate target timeline
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. homicide rate in ‘22 highest in nearly 3 decades

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s homicide topped 25 last year, the most the state has seen in nearly three decades, and Vermont State Police say the trend is a cause for concern. “In comparison to the numbers that we’re seeing of the homicides and increased violence, is it concerning?...
VERMONT STATE
VTDigger

Faced with a stubborn court backlog, the Legislature sees no easy solutions

The Vermont judicial system had a backlog of pending court cases that predated the pandemic, but in recent years, that backlog has ballooned. Thursday’s hearing between lawmakers and members of the judicial branch showed there’s no one-and-done solution. Read the story on VTDigger here: Faced with a stubborn court backlog, the Legislature sees no easy solutions.
VERMONT STATE

Comments / 0

