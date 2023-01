All Class AAA minor league baseball teams will use “robot umpires” in 2023, according to a new report. Sources told ESPN that the electronic strike zone will be used in all 30 Triple-A parks this year, including for Syracuse Mets games at NBT Bank Stadium. The technology, known as the Automatic Balls and Strikes (ABS) system, lets a computer call balls and strikes instead of a human ump.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 13 HOURS AGO