4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Ben Affleck goes viral for being so animated while serving coffee and donuts to customers at Dunkin' DonutsAnita DurairajMedford, MA
Major discount grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this monthKristen WaltersDanvers, MA
Only 1 Month Left To Raise $280K For 'Laney's Playground' Honoring 6-Year-Old Lane LaddDianna CarneyDuxbury, MA
Flavorful new fast-casual restaurant opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersMalden, MA
Sale closed in West Barnstable: $1.4 million for a five-bedroom home
Joseph Reznar and Heather Reznar bought the property at 848 Cedar Street, West Barnstable, from Victor Diamond and Tricia Diamond on Dec. 23, 2022. The $1,410,000 purchase price works out to $389 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and three bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.4-acre lot.
Three-bedroom home sells for $1.8 million in Mashpee
Todd West bought the property at 362 Monomoscoy Road, Mashpee, from Ft Hanks on Dec. 22, 2022, for $1,750,000 which works out to $622 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 0.8-acre lot. These nearby houses have also recently been...
Fabio Pires named as Eversource employee killed in 2022 Boston blast
Following the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s announcement Thursday that Eversource could have prevented a July arc flash and blast in Beacon Hill that killed one of its workers, the company identified the worker as Fabio Pires. Eversource identified the deceased worker as Fabio Pires, who, with another unidentified...
Four-bedroom home sells in Northborough for $925,000
Christine Sullivan and Scott Shallow bought the property at 6 Oak Meadow Drive, Northborough, from Dana W Hanna and Luann Hanna on Dec. 21, 2022. The $925,000 purchase price works out to $341 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 0.9-acre lot.
Mass. State Lottery winner: $4 million ticket sold at Sunoco gas station
The largest lottery prize won or claimed in Massachusetts so far in 2023 was sold from a Sunoco gas station and claimed on Wednesday, Jan. 11, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The $4 million lottery prize was claimed from a winning “Emeralds 50X” scratch ticket. That multi-million-dollar ticket was...
Hingham Apple Store, site of deadly crash, reopens with new protection
The Hingham Apple Store that in November devolved into a mass-casualty crime scene when an SUV plowed through its facade reopened this week with added barriers that might prevent a similar tragedy from playing out again. The store reopened Wednesday after nearly two months closed for repairs. Installed in front...
Single family residence sells in Worcester for $510,000
Mary Akotey bought the property at 79 Armory Street, Worcester, from Rt Le on Dec. 23, 2022. The purchase price was $510,000. The house is situated on a 10,218-square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently been purchased nearby:. A 1,260-square-foot home at 180 Grand Street in Worcester sold in January 2022...
WCHR homeless housing project at former Worcester Quality Inn approved
A project to convert the former Quality Inn & Hotel Suites at 50 Oriol Drive in Worcester into permanent supportive housing for homeless people has been approved by the city’s Planning Board, despite strong opposition from neighbors. The project, proposed by Worcester Community Housing Resources Inc., will convert the...
Reporter’s Boston accent slips through during newscast on ‘New Hampshah’
The Boston accent can strike when one least expects it. But for Ellen Fleming, the Massachusetts State House reporter for Springfield-based news station WWLP, a “dropped ‘R’” during a news report came with a nod of approval from one of New England’s top public officials.
B.T.’s Smokehouse named best barbecue spot in Massachusetts by Food Network
B.T.’s Smokehouse was named the best barbecue spot in Massachusetts by Food Network. “His brisket Reuben is out of this world,” Food Network wrote. The restaurant opened in a roadside trailer in Sturbridge in 2007. It has since moved to a building and opened B.T.’s Fried Chicken and BBQ in Worcester. It also has a concession stand at Polar Park.
Boston man who used others’ IDs to obtain $65k in pandemic benefits sent to prison
On Wednesday, a Boston man was sentenced to serve 28 months in prison for using other people’s identities to fraudulently claim over $65,000 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits, U.S. Attorney Rachael Rollins’ Office announced. The man was also sentenced to serve one year of supervised release. In October...
Melrose educators vote to strike Tuesday if contract agreement isn’t reached
After some of its members have worked without a contract since June, the Melrose Education Association voted in favor of striking if a contract is not reached before Tuesday. The vote was overwhelmingly in favor of the strike, with 99% of members who were present voting to authorize the strike, according to a statement from the union. Overall, 90% of the membership was present at the vote.
Car crashes into West Boylston’s Taher Family Dental; driver hurt
A red Honda hatchback crashed into Taher Family Dental in West Boylston Thursday afternoon after it was involved in another crash with an SUV in a nearby intersection, according to West Boylston police. One of the vehicle’s operators was injured in the incident and taken to the hospital. The...
Red Sox ‘linked’ to free agent Adam Duvall as center field option (report)
With Xander Bogaerts gone and Trevor Story set to miss a significant amount of time after elbow surgery, the Red Sox would seem to have a glaring need in the middle of their infield. Kiké Hernández’s versatility, however, has left the Sox open to an outfield addition and Adam Duvall is one name to watch.
Missing Cohasset woman Ana Walshe defended husband to judge
A missing woman from Cohasset who has not been seen since the early-morning hours of New Year’s Day once penned a letter to a judge vouching for her husband’s character ahead of his sentencing in an art fraud case. In the letter, the missing woman, Ana Walshe, described...
West Newbury residents home after Pentucket school gas leak evacuation
Several fire departments responded to a Pentucket Regional Middle High School gas leak Wednesday morning. The West Newbury Fire Department – with support from West Newbury Police, Groveland Police and Groveland Fire – responded at about 8:50 a.m. to an active gas leak caused by a contractor working on the school’s new athletic fields. The contractor accidentally struck a gas line, according to a statement from Fire Chief Michael Dwyer and Superintendent Justin Bartholomew.
With Sean Rose departing, Jenny Pacillo announces run for District 1 in Worcester
Jenny Pacillo is the first candidate to announce their intent to go after at one of two seats on Worcester City Council that are being vacated at the end of the year. Pacillo, 41, took to social media Thursday to announce her candidacy for District 1 City Councilor. “I am...
Manny Familia, Allen Noble Corson Jr., others awarded Carnegie Hero medals
Heroes are all around us — moms, dads, aunts, uncles, police officers, firefighters, teachers and friends. That was the message Friday from Siraliz Muniz Zavala, a sixth-grade student at La Familia Dual Language Elementary School in Worcester. Zavala was one of six students from the school who read essays...
GoFundMe launched for family of bicyclist killed in Holyoke hit and run
Family and friends of Jorge Calderon, a 22-year-old Lawrence man who was killed in a Holyoke hit and run, launched a GoFundMe to help raise money after a “great soul was taken too soon.”. Calderon’s family confirmed that the young man was the victim of the Jan. 5 Holyoke...
New Bedford Whaling Museum worker accused of pawning artifacts
A New Bedford Whaling Museum employee has been accused of stealing dozens of artifacts from the museum — exceeding $75,000 in estimated value — and selling the pocket-sized items to local pawn and antique shops. On Thursday, Jan. 5, authorities arrested Robert M. Burchell, 42, of New Bedford,...
