Boston, MA

MassLive.com

Three-bedroom home sells for $1.8 million in Mashpee

Todd West bought the property at 362 Monomoscoy Road, Mashpee, from Ft Hanks on Dec. 22, 2022, for $1,750,000 which works out to $622 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a garage. It sits on a 0.8-acre lot. These nearby houses have also recently been...
MASHPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Fabio Pires named as Eversource employee killed in 2022 Boston blast

Following the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s announcement Thursday that Eversource could have prevented a July arc flash and blast in Beacon Hill that killed one of its workers, the company identified the worker as Fabio Pires. Eversource identified the deceased worker as Fabio Pires, who, with another unidentified...
BOSTON, MA
MassLive.com

Four-bedroom home sells in Northborough for $925,000

Christine Sullivan and Scott Shallow bought the property at 6 Oak Meadow Drive, Northborough, from Dana W Hanna and Luann Hanna on Dec. 21, 2022. The $925,000 purchase price works out to $341 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an attached garage, and one parking space. The unit sits on a 0.9-acre lot.
NORTHBOROUGH, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Worcester for $510,000

Mary Akotey bought the property at 79 Armory Street, Worcester, from Rt Le on Dec. 23, 2022. The purchase price was $510,000. The house is situated on a 10,218-square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently been purchased nearby:. A 1,260-square-foot home at 180 Grand Street in Worcester sold in January 2022...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Melrose educators vote to strike Tuesday if contract agreement isn’t reached

After some of its members have worked without a contract since June, the Melrose Education Association voted in favor of striking if a contract is not reached before Tuesday. The vote was overwhelmingly in favor of the strike, with 99% of members who were present voting to authorize the strike, according to a statement from the union. Overall, 90% of the membership was present at the vote.
MELROSE, MA
MassLive.com

West Newbury residents home after Pentucket school gas leak evacuation

Several fire departments responded to a Pentucket Regional Middle High School gas leak Wednesday morning. The West Newbury Fire Department – with support from West Newbury Police, Groveland Police and Groveland Fire – responded at about 8:50 a.m. to an active gas leak caused by a contractor working on the school’s new athletic fields. The contractor accidentally struck a gas line, according to a statement from Fire Chief Michael Dwyer and Superintendent Justin Bartholomew.
WEST NEWBURY, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

