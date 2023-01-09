Here are Three Prop Bets to Consider Ahead of Monday's Celtics-Bulls Showdown

The Boston Celtics are back in action Monday night at TD Garden.

The Celtics return home after a roller coaster of a road trip that saw Boston win two of three games, but the one loss was a 150-117 defeat at the hands of the lowly Oklahoma City Thunder.

Boston followed up arguably its worst game of the season with two straight wins and will look to extend its winning streak to three games Monday night as it takes on the Chicago Bulls.

The Bulls enter Monday's matchup on a roll of their winners of each of their last three games -- including one over the red-hot Brooklyn Nets. Chicago also has taken down the Celtics in two of the three matchups so far this season.

Here are three interesting prop bets from Sports Illustrated Sportsbook ahead of Monday's Celtics-Bulls matchup:

Jayson Tatum Under 31.5 Points Scored (-125)

The young Celtics star is in the middle of the best season of his career. Tatum may very well take home the NBA's Most Valuable Player award when the season is all said and done, but he has been held below 31 points in two of three matchups again the Bulls already this season.

Tatum has scored fewer than 31 points in four of his last five games and could keep the streak going Monday. If you were to place $125 down on Tatum to score less than 31 points and he does so, the payout would be $100.

Chicago Bulls +8.5 (-110)

The Celtics may ultimately come out on top Monday night against the Bulls, but Chicago has been in the zone lately and it should be a close contest. The Bulls have been one of the few teams to play the Celtics well this season and already have competed and beat the Celtics twice this season.

If you were to place a $110 wager down on the Bulls to win or not lose by more than eight points, the payout would be $100.

DeMar DeRozan Under 36.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists (-125)

DeRozan has been held under 36.5 points, rebounds, and assists combined in five of his last seven games and with Boston's defense being much improved, the trend should continue Monday night.

If you were to place a $125 wager down on DeRozan to hit the under on combined points, rebounds, and assists and he does so, the payout would be $100.

