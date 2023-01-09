ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Polk County Detective Seeking To ID Lakeland Publix Liquor Theft Suspects

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jnPLO_0k8WmsNg00 Suspects in Public Liquor Theft (Source: PCSO)

LAKELAND, Fla. – A detective with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office is asking if anyone recognizes the two women pictured above.

According to investigators, the women are accused of stealing liquor from the Publix Liquor store at 6755 US 98 North in Lakeland on December 28th, at around 11:30 am.

If you do recognize them or you have information regarding this investigation, please contact Detective Scheidegg at 863-944-9555 or cscheidegg@polksheriff.org (Case #22-54147).

In the news: Convictions Upheld For Florida Healthcare Executive Who Had Sentence Commuted By Trump

To report a tip anonymously and be eligible for a reward, call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226 TIPS (8477)…

  • Or report your information via Heartland.CrimeStoppersWeb.com by clicking on the “Submit A Tip” tab.
  • Or report it by way of your smart device through the free “P3tips” app on your smartphone.

You will always remain anonymous no matter how you submit your tip.

Tips are forwarded to law enforcement for follow-up. If an arrest is made based on your tip, you are eligible for a cash reward of up to $3000.00.

