Larsa Pippen Caught Locking Lips With Marcus Jordan After 'RHOM' Star Insists They Are Just 'Friends'

Larsa Pippen 's steamy kiss with Marcus Jordan over the weekend seemed a bit more than friendly.

The dynamic duo was spotted packing on the PDA during a Miami Beach outing Saturday, January 7, despite the 48-year-old recently declaring their relationship was nothing more than platonic.

In released photos, Jordan, 32, was seen with his arm secured tightly around Pippen as they strolled through Florida in coordinated all-black casual couture.

At one point, The Real Housewives of Miami star puckered up for a smooch from the entrepreneur, who couldn't seem to keep a smile off of his face.

The potential couple didn't feel the need to hide their romance from the public eye even though it was just last month that Pippen shot down rumors she was dating basketball legend Michael Jordan 's second oldest son.

"We are friends," Pippen explained during an interview with The Post in December 2022. "We’ve been friends for the last couple of years and I’m in a place right now where I’m finally open to dating. Every time I’m seen out with someone, [people] make it out to be more than it actually is, and it’s normally nothing. So, yeah, I’m just dating right now and focusing on my businesses, my family, and having fun."

"People want to label your relationship when they don’t know what it is. But I don’t really care what other people think," Pippen added, continuing to deny there are serious sparks between her and the Trophy Room founder.

Although the two Miami hot shots might not be an official item, there is definitely quite a bit of chemistry between the two stars who are reportedly taking it slow.

“Larsa and Marcus aren’t exclusively together ; they’re dating,” an insider close to the controversial couple revealed, noting how their romance is "so new."

"They’re just enjoying time getting to know each other," the source explained of Pippen and Jordan, who were first romantically linked in September 2022.

Additionally, the ex-wife of NBA star Scottie Pippen "doesn’t want to jump into an exclusive relationship right now,” according to the insider, as her divorce from her husband of more than 20 years wasn't officially finalized until December 2021.

