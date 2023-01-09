Read full article on original website
Related
Man Utd vs Man City - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Everything you need to know about the Premier League clash bewteen Man Utd & Man City - 14 January 2023.
Eric Cantona reveals what most inspired his success at Man Utd
Eric Cantona discusses what made him successful at Man Utd.
Premier League & Championship clubs eye Old Firm target Cho Gue-sung
Choe Gue-sung has been offered to multiple clubs in the Premier League & Championship after already catching the eye of Celtic & Rangers.
Kyle Walker-Peters: Premier League giants interested in Southampton full-back
Several Premier League sides have registered an interest in signing Kyle Walker-Peters from Southampton, sources have told 90min.
Arsenal predicted lineup vs Tottenham - Premier League
Arsenal's predicted lineup to face Tottenham in the north London derby in the Premier League.
Arsenal LIVE transfer news: Latest news & rumours
The latest Arsenal January 2023 transfer news and match reaction.
Newcastle United predicted lineup vs Fulham - Premier League
Newcastle and Fulham lock horns on Sunday with both in fine form, so who is set to start for the Magpies?
FIFA announce five nominees for The Best Men's Coach award 2022
FIFA have released a five-man shortlist for The Best Men's Coach award for 2022.
Jurgen Klopp unsure over fitness of key forward ahead of Brighton clash
Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool could be without one of their key forwards against in-form Brighton.
Will Bukayo Saka play against Tottenham in north London derby?
Mikel Arteta discusses Bukayo Saka's availability to face Tottenham in the north London derby, and provides an update on Gabriel Jesus & Emile Smith Rowe.
Inter Miami sign Argentine left-back Franco Negri in free transfer
Inter Miami have bolstered their defensive options with the signing of experienced Argentine left-back Franco Negri. The 27-year-old joins on a two-year deal through the 2024 MLS season with a club option on 2025, having last played for Argentine top-flight side Godoy Cruz. Negri - who can also cover as...
Barcelona's best January signings - ranked
A look at some of Barcelona's best January signings over the years
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Chelsea vs Crystal Palace in the Premier League, with TV & live stream details, team news, predicted lineups & score prediction.
Supercopa de Espana 2023: Spanish Super Cup fixtures & schedule for Barcelona, Real Madrid, Valencia & Real Betis
The Spanish Supercopa is underway in Saudi Arabia, so here is everything that you need to know.
Jhegson 'Sebas' Mendez leaves LAFC for Sao Paulo on free transfer
Jhegson 'Sebas' Mendez has ended his four-year stay in Major League Soccer, joining Brazilian Serie A side Sao Paulo on a free transfer from LAFC. The 25-year-old originally arrived in MLS from Ecuadorian side Independiente DV in 2019, joining Orlando City where he went on to make 83 appearances across all competitions, scoring once and providing two assists.
Will Dejan Kulusevski play against Arsenal in north London derby?
Antonio Conte gives Tottenham injury updates on Dejan Kulusevski, Richarlison and Rodrigo Bentancur.
Marcus Rashford's scoring form highlighted by key Man Utd stat
Marcus Rashford continued his remarkable scoring form on Tuesday when he came off the bench to score a late brace in Manchester United's 3-0 win against Charlton in the Carabao Cup.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Brighton - Premier League
Liverpool's predicted lineup for their Premier League clash with Brighton at the Amex Stadium.
Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez reveals desire to represent Mexico at 2026 World Cup
Javier ‘Chicharito’ Hernandez revealed he could see himself representing Mexico at the 2026 World Cup, “it depends on many factors, but my answer is yes, I could see myself with El Tri at the next tournament.”
Roberto De Zerbi sends warning to outcast Brighton star
Roberto De Zerbi gives an update on the future of Leandro Trossard, who has been targeted for a transfer by Tottenham.
90min
2K+
Followers
15K+
Post
231K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0