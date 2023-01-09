Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
20 Harrison Band Students Selected for 2023 District Honor BandDeanLandMarietta, GA
Meet Forsyth County’s first baby of 2023Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Cheapest Gas Prices In Atlanta, GAJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
“Most Haunted Roads In Atlanta, Georgia”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSAtlanta, GA
Houston Dynamo sign ex-Atlanta United & LAFC defender Franco Escobar via free agency
The Houston Dynamo have completed the signing of defender Franco Escobar via free agency. Escobar has signed a two-year deal through the 2024 MLS season, with the Dynamo holding an option to extend his stay for a further year. The 27-year-old Argentine, who can play both right-back and center-back, is...
FC Dallas sign defender Amet Korça from Croatian side HNK Gorica
FC Dallas have completed the signing of center-back Amet Korça from Croatian side HNK Gorica. An Arlington, Texas, native, Korça joins on a one-year deal through the 2023 MLS season with Dallas holding options on 2024 and 2025. The 22-year-old spent three-and-a-half seasons in the top two levels of Croatian soccer, making 65 appearances for NK Dubrava and three with HNK Gorica.
Houston Dynamo loan midfielder Matias Vera to Argentinos Juniors through 2023
Midfielder Matias Vera has left the Houston Dynamo for Argentine top-flight side Argentinos Juniors on loan through the 2023 season. The 27-year-old returns to his home country after three years in Major League Soccer, originally joining the Dynamo from San Lorenzo in 2019. Vera went on to make 115 appearances across all competitions, scoring four goals and providing two assists while picking up the club's MVP award in the 2019 season.
San Jose Earthquakes sign ex-Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Michael Baldisimo
The San Jose Earthquakes have signed former Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Michael Baldisimo through the 2023 MLS season. Baldisimo's deal includes an option for the 2024 campaign, with the player having been selected by the Quakes in Stage 2 of the 2022 MLS Re-Entry Draft. “We were excited about the opportunity...
Portland Timbers promote Ned Grabavoy as new general manager
The Portland Timbers have named their new general manager, promoting Ned Grabavoy from his role as technical director. Grabavoy is in his eighth season at the club, having ended his playing career as a midfielder in MLS with Portland in 2016 before stepping into the Front Office. The Timbers' sporting operation was previously overseen by Gavin Wilkinson, who the club parted ways with in October 2022.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Cause of Death of NFL Legend Revealed
Former National Football League star wide receiver Charles Johnson's death in July was due to suicide by an overdose of drugs, according to a new report released by medical examiners.
Inter Miami sign Argentine left-back Franco Negri in free transfer
Inter Miami have bolstered their defensive options with the signing of experienced Argentine left-back Franco Negri. The 27-year-old joins on a two-year deal through the 2024 MLS season with a club option on 2025, having last played for Argentine top-flight side Godoy Cruz. Negri - who can also cover as...
Kyle Walker-Peters: Premier League giants interested in Southampton full-back
Several Premier League sides have registered an interest in signing Kyle Walker-Peters from Southampton, sources have told 90min.
Toronto FC sign former LAFC forward Adama Diomande via waivers
Toronto FC have signed former LAFC forward Adama Diomande via waivers. The 32-year-old has signed a two-year contract through the 2024 MLS season with a club option on 2025. Diomande reunites with head coach Bob Bradley, who the striker has played under at various points through his career including LAFC between 2018 and 2020. He boasts 24 goals in 52 appearances across all competitions.
Jhegson 'Sebas' Mendez leaves LAFC for Sao Paulo on free transfer
Jhegson 'Sebas' Mendez has ended his four-year stay in Major League Soccer, joining Brazilian Serie A side Sao Paulo on a free transfer from LAFC. The 25-year-old originally arrived in MLS from Ecuadorian side Independiente DV in 2019, joining Orlando City where he went on to make 83 appearances across all competitions, scoring once and providing two assists.
Kei Kamara asks to leave CF Montreal despite contract extension
Veteran striker Kei Kamara has requested a transfer away from CF Montreal this offseason. The 38-year-old became the third-highest goalscorer in MLS regular-season history in 2022 when he hit nine goals in 34 appearances - just 16 of which came from the start. That was also enough to make him...
Sporting Kansas City sign German left-back Tim Leibold through 2025 MLS season
Sporting Kansas City have announced the transfer of German left-back Tim Leibold through 2025.
D.C. United complete transfer of Mateusz Klich from Leeds United
D.C. United have completed the transfer of Polish midfielder Mateusz Klich from Leeds United, the club announced Thursday.
Charlotte FC sign forward Enzo Copetti as Designated Player from Racing Club
Charlotte FC have completed the signing of striker Enzo Copetti from Argentine side Racing Club, the club announced Wednesday. Copetti arrives on a Designated Player contract through the 2025 MLS season with a club option for 2026, occupying an international spot on Charlotte's roster. The price paid for Copetti has...
Newcastle United predicted lineup vs Fulham - Premier League
Newcastle and Fulham lock horns on Sunday with both in fine form, so who is set to start for the Magpies?
Man Utd vs Man City - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Everything you need to know about the Premier League clash bewteen Man Utd & Man City - 14 January 2023.
Premier League & Championship clubs eye Old Firm target Cho Gue-sung
Choe Gue-sung has been offered to multiple clubs in the Premier League & Championship after already catching the eye of Celtic & Rangers.
Transfer rumours: Real Madrid enter Kane race; Man Utd close in on Weghorst
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Harry Kane, Wout Weghorst, Memphis Depay, Jordan Pickford and more.
Julian Araujo addresses Club America transfer rumors
Defender Julian Araujo addressed recent transfer rumors linking him to Liga MX, confirming contact with Club America before insisting he remains 'focused with LA Galaxy' at the moment. The Mexico City team inspired reports after head coach Fernando Ortiz teased the possible arrival of a Mexican right back ahead of...
