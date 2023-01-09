ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FC Dallas sign defender Amet Korça from Croatian side HNK Gorica

FC Dallas have completed the signing of center-back Amet Korça from Croatian side HNK Gorica. An Arlington, Texas, native, Korça joins on a one-year deal through the 2023 MLS season with Dallas holding options on 2024 and 2025. The 22-year-old spent three-and-a-half seasons in the top two levels of Croatian soccer, making 65 appearances for NK Dubrava and three with HNK Gorica.
Houston Dynamo loan midfielder Matias Vera to Argentinos Juniors through 2023

Midfielder Matias Vera has left the Houston Dynamo for Argentine top-flight side Argentinos Juniors on loan through the 2023 season. The 27-year-old returns to his home country after three years in Major League Soccer, originally joining the Dynamo from San Lorenzo in 2019. Vera went on to make 115 appearances across all competitions, scoring four goals and providing two assists while picking up the club's MVP award in the 2019 season.
Portland Timbers promote Ned Grabavoy as new general manager

The Portland Timbers have named their new general manager, promoting Ned Grabavoy from his role as technical director. Grabavoy is in his eighth season at the club, having ended his playing career as a midfielder in MLS with Portland in 2016 before stepping into the Front Office. The Timbers' sporting operation was previously overseen by Gavin Wilkinson, who the club parted ways with in October 2022.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Inter Miami sign Argentine left-back Franco Negri in free transfer

Inter Miami have bolstered their defensive options with the signing of experienced Argentine left-back Franco Negri. The 27-year-old joins on a two-year deal through the 2024 MLS season with a club option on 2025, having last played for Argentine top-flight side Godoy Cruz. Negri - who can also cover as...
Toronto FC sign former LAFC forward Adama Diomande via waivers

Toronto FC have signed former LAFC forward Adama Diomande via waivers. The 32-year-old has signed a two-year contract through the 2024 MLS season with a club option on 2025. Diomande reunites with head coach Bob Bradley, who the striker has played under at various points through his career including LAFC between 2018 and 2020. He boasts 24 goals in 52 appearances across all competitions.
Jhegson 'Sebas' Mendez leaves LAFC for Sao Paulo on free transfer

Jhegson 'Sebas' Mendez has ended his four-year stay in Major League Soccer, joining Brazilian Serie A side Sao Paulo on a free transfer from LAFC. The 25-year-old originally arrived in MLS from Ecuadorian side Independiente DV in 2019, joining Orlando City where he went on to make 83 appearances across all competitions, scoring once and providing two assists.
Kei Kamara asks to leave CF Montreal despite contract extension

Veteran striker Kei Kamara has requested a transfer away from CF Montreal this offseason. The 38-year-old became the third-highest goalscorer in MLS regular-season history in 2022 when he hit nine goals in 34 appearances - just 16 of which came from the start. That was also enough to make him...
Julian Araujo addresses Club America transfer rumors

Defender Julian Araujo addressed recent transfer rumors linking him to Liga MX, confirming contact with Club America before insisting he remains 'focused with LA Galaxy' at the moment. The Mexico City team inspired reports after head coach Fernando Ortiz teased the possible arrival of a Mexican right back ahead of...
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.

