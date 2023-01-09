ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeremy Clarkson: Police Are “Keeping A Close Eye” On Grand Tour Host After Meghan Markle Comments

Jeremy Clarkson has received a huge amount of criticism following his latest column with The Sun, which has now been taken down. Many branded Clarkson “misygynistic” and called him out for “inciting violence on a woman” for his comments. The police have now commented on the situation from their point of view. Clarkson wrote that … The post Jeremy Clarkson: Police Are “Keeping A Close Eye” On Grand Tour Host After Meghan Markle Comments appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
Jeremy Clarkson Makes Huge Backtrack Over Meghan Markle Controversy

Jeremy Clarkson has asked The Sun to remove his latest column which caused absolute chaos on social media over the weekend. The Grand Tour host wrote about how he “hates [Meghan Markle] on a cellular level” and received a huge amount of backlash for his comments. The presenter was branded by many Twitter users as well as other celebrities as “misogynistic”, “disgusting”, and “vile”.
