Remains of mysterious large sea creature found at San Francisco beach
The creature it belongs to was nearly driven to extinction.
Massive waves up to 50 feet pound Hawaiian Islands
A storm-whipped Pacific Ocean is sending monster surf to the Hawaiian Islands.
Bed Bath & Beyond announces 3 more Bay Area stores will close
The company announced last September that it would shutter 150 "lower-producing" stores nationwide.
One of the most unique stores in the Bay Area is permanently closing
After 49 years in business, the shop is slated to close some time this year.
California storms dump 3 to 4 feet of snow across Lake Tahoe area
Multiple Tahoe resorts have now seen 300 inches of snow so far, with more storms coming.
Another large Bay Area tech company is reducing the size of its HQ
The company has been trying to shrink its real estate holdings in recent years.
Northern California’s incredible Phantom Falls is gushing with water
Phantom Falls tumbles off sharp cliffs in a normally dry area.
‘Like the hammers from hell’: Mudslide decimates small California town
"We haven't made a dent yet."
TravelSkills 01-11-23 California's ban on 200,000 vehicles took effect last week
The roads are expected to see fewer vehicles now that a law passed years ago has come into effect. Clean air regulations implemented by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) in 2008 banned any diesel vehicles weighing over 14,000 pounds and built before 2010 from the roads beginning Jan. 1, 2023. This translates to about 200,000 vehicles, including 70,000 big rig trucks. “Diesel exhaust is responsible for 70% of the cancer risk from airborne toxics,” CARB stated. Opposing the move are trucking associations who question how this will hurt the industry as it’s still in recovery. They argue that “With the slowdown in the economy, it remains to be seen what the impact will be.”
San Francisco Asian grocery store to permanently close, terminate all staff
The store is slated to close by March.
Live the life of luxury at Colorado’s Sebastian Vail
Do you adore playing in the outdoors during the winter? Then the Sebastian Vail in Colorado is perfect for you. Centered in the heart of Vail Village, the Sebastain offers idyllic luxury in a serene mountain setting. Highlights include the tapas-style restaurant Leonora, the Frost bar which features craft cocktails in an inviting space, the full-service Bloom Spa, and a mountain-view pool with four steaming hot tubs. Base Camp is The Sebastian’s year-round slopeside adventure center for ski-in, ski-out access to Vail Mountain in the winter and bike rentals and outdoor activities in the summer. Residences at The Sebastian are a practical, ﬂexible and convenient way to enjoy a luxurious vacation home with five-star amenities and unmatched privileges in the heart of Vail Village. These newly renovated and impeccably appointed two- and three-bedroom residences are available through the Private Residence Club, which affords all the beneﬁts of owning a Vail vacation property free of the hassles.
5 architectural gems you can actually rent in Palm Springs
Stay in Frank Sinatra's former estate or at the home of the city's famous pink door.
Billionaire gets ticketed on island he owns
Not even a 98% ownership stake on a Hawaii island can get you out of getting ticketed for driving without a license. That’s the lesson that ex-Silicon Valley tech billionaire Larry Ellison learned the hard way. The Oracle co-founder was driving his orange Chevrolet Corvette one October evening when he was stopped by a police officer. The interaction was filmed by the officer’s body camera. Read more.
Enjoy island living at Montage Cay’s Hibiscus Residence
The crystal waters of the Sea of Abaco shimmer beyond the back door of the Hibiscus Residence at Montage Cay in the Caribbean. Set within a private island resort community, the $16 million seaside residence boasts five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms and more than 2,100 square feet of exterior covered space. The 6,619-square-foot interior offers a refined material palette and open floor plan. Robert C. Glazier and Gensler Architects conceptualized the spacious residence, which includes a pair of primary suites, each with spa bathrooms and garden showers. A 14-foot vaulted ceiling shelters the great room, a voluminous, welcoming space with floor-to-ceiling glass walls overlooking the sparking sea. SKS Landscape Architects designed the exterior spaces that includes an infinity pool, sprawling patio, native plantings and an outdoor kitchen.
Weather service strongly discourages travel to Lake Tahoe
The weather service warned of strong winds and whiteout conditions.
‘Awestruck’ hiker captures rare footage of Bay Area waterspout
"It's just kind of confusing and just wonderful at the same time."
Storm-weary Californians clean up, brace for another torrent
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Laurie Morse shoveled wet sand into bags in the pouring rain Wednesday, preparing to stack them along her garage in a last ditch effort to keep out a rising creek on California’s central coast, as the storm-ravaged state braced for another round of lashing rains and damaging winds.
Add movement to your workday with this discounted Cubii under-desk elliptical
The machine is quiet enough to not disrupt any noise-sensitive coworkers.
ROAM is having a luggage sale this weekend, with totes down to $100
You have until Jan. 15 to shop the sale.
