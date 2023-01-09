Do you adore playing in the outdoors during the winter? Then the Sebastian Vail in Colorado is perfect for you. Centered in the heart of Vail Village, the Sebastain offers idyllic luxury in a serene mountain setting. Highlights include the tapas-style restaurant Leonora, the Frost bar which features craft cocktails in an inviting space, the full-service Bloom Spa, and a mountain-view pool with four steaming hot tubs. Base Camp is The Sebastian’s year-round slopeside adventure center for ski-in, ski-out access to Vail Mountain in the winter and bike rentals and outdoor activities in the summer. Residences at The Sebastian are a practical, ﬂexible and convenient way to enjoy a luxurious vacation home with five-star amenities and unmatched privileges in the heart of Vail Village. These newly renovated and impeccably appointed two- and three-bedroom residences are available through the Private Residence Club, which affords all the beneﬁts of owning a Vail vacation property free of the hassles.

VAIL, CO ・ 12 HOURS AGO