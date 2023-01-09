ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TravelSkills 01-11-23 California's ban on 200,000 vehicles took effect last week

The roads are expected to see fewer vehicles now that a law passed years ago has come into effect.  Clean air regulations implemented by the California Air Resources Board (CARB) in 2008 banned any diesel vehicles weighing over 14,000 pounds and built before 2010 from the roads beginning Jan. 1, 2023. This translates to about 200,000 vehicles, including 70,000 big rig trucks. “Diesel exhaust is responsible for 70% of the cancer risk from airborne toxics,” CARB stated. Opposing the move are trucking associations who question how this will hurt the industry as it’s still in recovery. They argue that “With the slowdown in the economy, it remains to be seen what the impact will be.”
Live the life of luxury at Colorado’s Sebastian Vail

Do you adore playing in the outdoors during the winter? Then the Sebastian Vail in Colorado is perfect for you. Centered in the heart of Vail Village, the Sebastain offers idyllic luxury in a serene mountain setting. Highlights include the tapas-style restaurant Leonora, the Frost bar which features craft cocktails in an inviting space, the full-service Bloom Spa, and a mountain-view pool with four steaming hot tubs. Base Camp is The Sebastian’s year-round slopeside adventure center for ski-in, ski-out access to Vail Mountain in the winter and bike rentals and outdoor activities in the summer. Residences at The Sebastian are a practical, ﬂexible and convenient way to enjoy a luxurious vacation home with five-star amenities and unmatched privileges in the heart of Vail Village. These newly renovated and impeccably appointed two- and three-bedroom residences are available through the Private Residence Club, which affords all the beneﬁts of owning a Vail vacation property free of the hassles.
Billionaire gets ticketed on island he owns

Not even a 98% ownership stake on a Hawaii island can get you out of getting ticketed for driving without a license. That’s the lesson that ex-Silicon Valley tech billionaire Larry Ellison learned the hard way. The Oracle co-founder was driving his orange Chevrolet Corvette one October evening when he was stopped by a police officer. The interaction was filmed by the officer’s body camera. Read more.  
Enjoy island living at Montage Cay’s Hibiscus Residence

The crystal waters of the Sea of Abaco shimmer beyond the back door of the Hibiscus Residence at Montage Cay in the Caribbean. Set within a private island resort community, the $16 million seaside residence boasts five bedrooms, five-and-a-half bathrooms and more than 2,100 square feet of exterior covered space. The 6,619-square-foot interior offers a refined material palette and open floor plan. Robert C. Glazier and Gensler Architects conceptualized the spacious residence, which includes a pair of primary suites, each with spa bathrooms and garden showers. A 14-foot vaulted ceiling shelters the great room, a voluminous, welcoming space with floor-to-ceiling glass walls overlooking the sparking sea. SKS Landscape Architects designed the exterior spaces that includes an infinity pool, sprawling patio, native plantings and an outdoor kitchen.
Storm-weary Californians clean up, brace for another torrent

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Laurie Morse shoveled wet sand into bags in the pouring rain Wednesday, preparing to stack them along her garage in a last ditch effort to keep out a rising creek on California’s central coast, as the storm-ravaged state braced for another round of lashing rains and damaging winds.
