Effective: 2023-01-13 22:02:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Siskiyou County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...Central Siskiyou County including I-5, Weed, Yreka and Montague. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO