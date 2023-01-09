Effective: 2023-01-14 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2023-01-14 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Jackson County WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 4 PM PST SATURDAY * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 55 mph. * WHERE...The southern end of the Rogue Valley and surrounding foothills. This includes Ashland, Talent, Phoenix, and south Medford. This also includes portions of Interstate 5 and Highway 140 in the Cascade foothills. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 4 PM PST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

JACKSON COUNTY, OR ・ 2 HOURS AGO