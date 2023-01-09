ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texan finds coatimundi on his porch

By Steven Masso
 4 days ago

SAN ANTONIO, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — A Texas man walked out to his front porch and was greeted with a rare sighting — a coati, also known as a coatimundi.

According to a post by the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services, the man walked out to his front porch and saw the coati clinging to a pillar looking back at him. He called animal care services, who determined it was likely a coati, which is a species that is non-native to San Antonio.

The animal is also prohibited to own in the city, San Antonio ACS said.

“Coatis are regularly found in Central and South America and are rare in South Texas,” the post stated.

    (Courtesy of San Antonio Animal Control & Enforcement
    (Courtesy of San Antonio Animal Control & Enforcement

San Antonio ACS said that coatis are diurnal creatures, like raccoons, and should not be kept as pits. The agency also said that these animals are often found in illegal exotic animal trade.

The animal retreated to the backyard when approached by officers, and after a “good work-out,” officers were able to capture the small animal.

Officers spoke with the owner of the coati, noting that could result in confiscation and up to a $2,000 fine to own one of these wild animals.

The female coati was transferred to the care of Wildlife rescue and Rehabiliation, Inc. the post stated.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc.

