WASHINGTON (TND) — Alexander Hoehn-Saric, the chair of the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) said Wednesday that the U.S. agency would not be banning gas stoves. The announcement comes following comments by Richard Trumka Jr., one of the agency’s four commissioners, in an interview with Bloomberg Monday, suggesting that CPSC was considering a ban on such stoves.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO