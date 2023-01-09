Read full article on original website
James Robert Altum, Clinton
James Robert Altum, age, 50, of Clinton, TN passed away unexpectedly at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN on Saturday, January 7th, 2023. James was full of life and personality, and he was loved by many. He was a talented guitarist, but above all, he deeply loved his children. James will be remembered as a warm and welcoming person who had a great sense of humor.
Taylor Phelps, 36
Taylor Phelps, Pastor of Caney Ford Baptist Church passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023. The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the South Harriman Baptist Church. The funeral will follow at 5:00 p.m. with Reverend Randy Roper and Reverend Matt Cannon officiating. The burial will be Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. at Bookwalter Cemetery in Knoxville. The family will meet in the parking lot of the Knoxville Expo Center 5441 Clinton Highway Knoxville, TN. 37912 between 2:45 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. for a procession to the Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Phelps Family.
Ola Aretta Halburnt, 80
Ola Aretta Halburnt, age 80, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Roane Medical Center. She was born on August 2, 1942, on Windrock Mountain in Oliver Springs, TN. Ola was a lifelong member of Union Valley Missionary Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and the group, Union Valley Singers. She worked as a Seamstress and enjoyed bowling in her younger days. She also loved canning, tending to her flower beds, quilting, and was devoted to taking care of her family.
Walton James Shelley Sr, Rockwood
Mr. Walton James Shelley Sr., age 74 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Roane Medical Center in Harriman, Tennessee. He was born on August 8, 1948, in Rockwood, Tennessee. He was of the Baptist Faith and attended several churches. He was a member of CMA motorcycle group of Crossville. He loved motorcycling and woodworking. He made wooden crosses for people to share the word of Jesus Christ. He also loved animals and gardening. He is preceded in death by his parents: Walter and Eva Shelly; brothers: Charles Ray Shelley, and Lynn Shelley; nephew: Matthew Shelley. Survivors include:
Frank Watson, Harriman
Mr. Frank Watson, 67, of Harriman passed away on January 11, 2023, at his home. He was a retired business owner. He loved fishing and spending time with his family. He is preceded in death by his wife: Maureen Watson. Parents: Manuel & Ethel Watson. Brothers: Tom, Gene, James, Donnie,...
Thomas Anthony Blank, Oliver Springs
Thomas Anthony Blank, age 38 of Oliver Springs passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 15, 2023, from 2-3:00 pm at Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation. A Memorial Service will begin at 3:00 pm with Bro. Elvis Turpin officiating. To send flowers...
Vernon Leroy Hallcox, Ten Mile
Vernon Leroy Hallcox age 88 of Ten Mile passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Leroy was a lifelong resident of Roane County who enjoyed farming. He retired from Roane County Highway Department. Preceded in death by parents, Samuel and Nancy Roberts Hallcox, wife, Vona Marie Ray Hallcox, sisters; Juanita Walker,...
Karen Jane Miller, Oliver Springs
Karen Jane Miller, also known as Connie, age 75 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. She was born on August 19, 1947, in Anderson County to the late Cliff and Pearl Robinson. Connie retired from Roane County School Systems after many years of serving as a Cafeteria worker. She also worked at Food City and was an active member of New Fairview Baptist Church. Connie loved her grandchildren with all of her heart and enjoyed to cook.
Thomas Scott Keith, 63
Thomas Scott Keith was born on February 18, 1959, to Carl and Virginia Keith. Scott grew up in Clinton, Tennessee. Those that knew Scott knew his true passions were flying, the University of Tennessee Athletics, and his family. He was a proud Volunteer that earned a Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering. His proudest career accomplishment was his role as Chief Pilot for Team Health. His years there allowed him to do what he loved with those he loved. He made many friends and developed lifelong relationships that he always cherished. During his time there he also met the love of his life; Melissa Keith. He leaves behind his loving wife Melissa Keith, son; Adam Barringer, brother; Jim Keith and sister; Susan Keith, Aunts and Uncles and Numerous Nieces and Nephews. He also leaves behind his lifelong best friend Steve Forbes. He is preceded in death by his parents; Carl and Virginia.
Randall “Randy” E. Bunch, Kingston (formerly of Clinton)
Randall “Randy” E. Bunch, age 70, of Kingston, formerly of Clinton, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at his home. He was born June 13, 1952, in Knoxville. Randy was a member of Alpha Masonic Lodge #376 F&AM in Clinton; and also a member of the Scottish Rite Temple. He was a retired Pipefitter and a member of UA Local Union 102 Plumbers and Steamfitters of Knoxville. Randy was a United States Army veteran who served his country proudly and received several commendations including the Army Commendation Medal(Berlin)and National Defense Service Medal. Randy was an avid birdwatcher and loved feeding his birds, squirrels, and raccoons. He also enjoyed target shooting. Preceded in death by his parents, Beecher & Leathel Crowley Bunch; sister, Janet Sue Bunch.
Sue Anne Liles, Petros
Sue Anne Liles, 91 of Petros, TN passed away on January 9, 2023. The family will receive friends Monday, January 16, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 12-2:00 p.m. with the memorial service to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Dr. Jim West officiating. Interment to follow in the Petros Cemetery in Petros.
Hubert Allen Sherwood, 80
Hubert Allen Sherwood, age 80, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. He was born in Oak Ridge, TN on February 9, 1942, to the late Lonnie and Elizabeth Gilmore Sherwood. Allen was a member of Second Baptist Church of Clinton. He retired from Rexnord and enjoyed farming. In addition to his parents, Allen is preceded in death by, brother Danny Sherwood.
Robert Lee “Bobby” Wright, Rockwood
Robert Lee “Bobby” Wright, age 80, a lifelong resident of Rockwood, passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, January 9, 2023. Bobby enjoyed his family and never met a stranger. He loved making music and singing for audiences all over the area. He truly loved all of his musician buddies everywhere. He was of the Baptist faith and attended Eagle Furnace Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his parents: James and Mary Ledford; brothers, Jimmy Ledford, Wilburn Ledford, Buddy Ledford; grandson: Levi Comer; great-grandson: Grayson West. He is survived by:
Deborah Jo McFalls, Kingston
Deborah Jo McFalls, age 52 of Kingston passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022, peacefully at home with her family at her bedside. Born March 26, 1970, Deborah spent her early years in Port Clinton, Ohio, enjoying life with family and friends. In 1982 she moved with her family to Tennessee, spending the rest of her childhood growing up in Roane and Anderson County. Deborah attended Roane County High School for most of her High School years, where she made many fond memories with friends. Ultimately, she graduated in 1988 with honors from Oak Ridge High School while working full-time. Deborah continued her educational journey at ITT Technical Institute where she received an associate degree graduating summa cum laude. She had a career working for the Tennessee Valley Authority’s Kingston Fossil Plant where she retired in 2016.
Melissa Ann Flood, 41
Melissa Ann Flood, age 41, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Rhea County Medical Center in Dayton, Tennessee. Melissa was born on August 18, 1981. She was a loving mother and caregiver. Melissa was preceded in death by her daughter: Ella Barnes. She is survived by:. Parents: Archie...
Harold Edward Haynes, Wartburg
Harold Edward Haynes, age 65 of Wartburg, departed this life to his eternal home on January 12, 2023. He was a Class of 1976 graduate of Wartburg Central High School. He retired from the Tennessee Department of Corrections. Harold foremost loved the Lord. He also enjoyed watching old western movies and working on puzzles. He was an avid college football, dirt track racing, and NASCAR racing.
Shayna Simms, Wartburg
Shayna Simms, age 51, of Wartburg passed away on January 11, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. Shayna loved cooking, cleaning, traveling, she was an artist at heart but most of all she loved her family and cared about everyone around her. She is preceded in death by...
Kevin D. Bunch, Clinton
Kevin D. Bunch, age 73, of Clinton, went to be with the Lord on January 10, 2023. Kevin retired from UPS after 28 years of service. During his 28 years of service, he drove for 12 years and was manager for the next 16 years. Until his illness, he enjoyed playing golf with his friends. His favorite pastime was spending time with his grandchildren and was a member of Second Baptist Church in Clinton. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chelton and Lois Bunch, and brother, Forrest Bunch.
James “J.J.” Edward Dixon, Scarboro
James “J.J.” Edward Dixon, age 72, passed away on January 5, 2023, surrounded by family and friends. He was born March 30, 1951, in Oak Ridge and was a lifelong resident of the Scarboro Community. He spent most of his career in lawn care and helping with the elderly in the community. J.J. enjoyed comedy and listening to old-school blues, jazz, and soul music. He was very artistic and loved to draw. J.J. loved life and lived it to the fullest. He will be remembered for always having a big smile and being affectionate.
William Billings “Buddy” Patton, Kingston
William Billings “Buddy” Patton age 86 of Kingston, TN passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023, at his home. Buddy was a lifelong member of Bethel Presbyterian Church of Kingston and a graduate of Tennessee Military Institute class of 1955. He served as a Tennessee State Trooper from 1960-1990 when he retired. Also, served as a former Deputy United States Marshall.
