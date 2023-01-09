REPORT: Cardinals fire Kliff Kingsbury after 4-13 season

The Arizona Cardinals have fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury following the team’s 4-13 2022 season, reports ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The speculation about his future is over.

Ten months after signing a contract extension through 2027, Kingsbury is out and the team will begin its search for a new head coach.

The Cardinals ended the season 4-13, losing their final seven games and nine of the final 10.

That came on the heels of an 11-5 season and first-round playoff loss. They ended last season losing four of their final five games, including the playoff game.

Kingsbury took over a Cardinals team in 2018 coming off a 3-13 season. They won five, eight and 11 games before this year’s disaster.

