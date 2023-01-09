ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

fox44news.com

Man in jail after Killeen pursuit causes power outage

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A young man is in the Bell County Jail after a Killeen pursuit leads to a power outage. This case was reviewed by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday, and a complaint was returned charging 23-year-old Jayonn Jordan Moore with Aggravated Robbery.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

23-year-old charged after robbery in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — A 23-year-old man was arrested and charged after a reported armed robbery in Killeen on Monday, Jan. 9. According to the Killeen Police Department, Jayonn Jordan Moore allegedly robbed a man of his wallet, phone and vehicle at gunpoint in the 4600 block of Frontier Trail.
KILLEEN, TX
KCEN

Temple Police look for man, woman wanted in Walmart theft

TEMPLE, Texas — Temple Police are looking for a man and woman who they say stole from a Temple Walmart on Jan. 7. The thieves drove off in the red vehicle, pictured below. If you recognize these two people or the vehicle, contact Temple Police at 254-298-5550. You can also report anonymously here.
TEMPLE, TX
Q92

Insane Viral Video Catches TX Inmate Escaping in Broad Daylight

A Killeen man was caught on video escaping from a jail transport van. A TikTok video blew up after user @ caught the moment, 41-year-old Timothy Chapelle, busted out of a jail van. As the jail transport van was waiting at a red light in Tyler, Texas, Chapelle allegedly kicked out the window of the van.
KILLEEN, TX
KWTX

Waco teen pleads guilty in violent crime spree, sentenced to 20 years in prison

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Waco teen who authorities say was part of a violent crime spree in late 2021 was sentenced to 20 years in prison Thursday. Gregory Jackson, 18, pleaded guilty to seven felony counts, including three counts of aggravated robbery, aggravated kidnapping, burglary of a building and two counts of aggravated assault in a series of crimes Jackson committed when he was a juvenile.
WACO, TX
News Channel 25

Trooper killed in 2001 crash honored with Waco highway dedication

WACO, Texas — A section of I-35 between mile markers 342 and 352 in McLennan County was dedicated Thursday to a 51-year-old state trooper who died in a four-vehicle crash on May 9, 2001. The 87th Texas Legislature created the Trooper Richard Cottle Highway. DPS Director Steven McCraw joined...
WACO, TX
KBTX.com

Cameron Man killed in Milam County crash on Wednesday

MINERVA, Texas (KBTX) - State troopers are investigating a fatal crash in Milam County. It happened Wednesday afternoon around 3 p.m. near Minerva. Investigators say a 93-year-old man driving a pickup truck failed to yield at a stop sign at the intersection of US 77. He pulled out in front of a tractor trailer and the two vehicles collided.
MILAM COUNTY, TX
KCEN

Woman shot in officer-involved shooting in China Spring

CHINA SPRING, Texas — A woman was shot during an officer-involved shooting in China Spring Tuesday, according to McLennan County Sheriff's Office. Deputies told 6 News the woman, identified as Aurora Whitman, approached deputies in "a threatening manner" in the 300 block of Freedman Drive before 10 a.m. In response, deputies defended themselves and the public, the sheriff's office said.
CHINA SPRING, TX
KCEN

Armed robbery suspect arrested after pursuit in Killeen

KILLEEN, Texas — One person is in custody after an armed robbery in Killeen, according to the Killeen Police Department. According to the department, officers responded to a robbery call along Frontier Trail on Jan. 9, where a victim told them that a man had demanded his wallet, phone and vehicle at gunpoint.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Woman involved in disturbance wounded by MCSO deputies

CHINA SPRING, Texas (FOX 44) – A woman is in the hospital after being shot by McLennan County Sheriff’s Office deputies. Sheriff Parnell McNamara tells FOX 44 News that deputies responded to a disturbance call in the 300 block of Freedman Drive around 10:47 a.m. Tuesday. When they arrived, they say the woman walked out of a trailer house with a shotgun.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX

