Pounding Winter Rainstorm Triggers Mudslides in Santa Clarita
Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: Key News Network captured multiple mudslides in different areas of the city of Santa Clarita around 9:20 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, during a relentless winter storm that wreaked havoc with flash flood warnings in effect for most of the Southland. A mudslide occurred off...
KTLA.com
Helicopter footage shows the extent of storm damage in Los Angeles
As the Pacific storm departs Southern California, the scope of damage caused by the heavy rainfall, flooding and wind gusts is becoming clear. KTLA 5’s helicopter, Sky5, surveyed the aftermath of the storm in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Damage includes flooded homes and cars in Studio City, a large...
Sinkhole Traps 2 Vehicles, 1 Person Rescued
Chatsworth, Los Angeles, CA: Two vehicles fell into a sinkhole during a torrential downpour late Monday evening, Jan. 9, in the Chatsworth suburban neighborhood of Los Angeles. Los Angeles and Ventura County Fire Departments responded to reports of two vehicles that had fallen into a 15-foot sinkhole in the 11000...
Heavy rain brings flooding to Inland Empire
The Inland Empire was soaked Tuesday as heavy rain brought flooding to the region.
Flood watch: Banning & Beaumont residents prep for heavy rain, high winds
A flood watch is in place for part of Riverside County, including the cities of Beaumont and Banning. More than an inch of rain is expected to come down when Tuesday's storm system makes it's way in. “It's basically, we don't know how the temperature is, if it’s sprinkling some days. It's like pouring rain. The post Flood watch: Banning & Beaumont residents prep for heavy rain, high winds appeared first on KESQ.
spectrumnews1.com
Riverside County deputy fatally shot near Lake Elsinore, suspect in custody
LAKELAND VILLAGE, Calif. (CNS) — A Riverside County sheriff's deputy was fatally shot during a confrontation with a suspect Friday afternoon at a Lakeland Village residence, becoming the agency's second deputy killed in the line of duty in two weeks. "We are devastated to announce the passing of Deputy...
Stormy Monday: Flash Flood Warning Extended to All Of L.A. County; 101 Closed In Places, Sinkhole Swallows Cars, Trapping Two People – Update
UPDATED with latest: The flash flood warnings announced earlier for Northwestern Los Angeles Country and Ventura County have been extended to all of L.A. County, per the National Weather Service just before 7 p.m. Some flash flooding already has been reported, the NES said, in areas of Fillmore, Ojai and Santa Paula, Santa Clarita, especially in the burn scar areas from recent-ish fires like the Thomas Fire. In Chatsworth, two cars fell into a sinkhole tonight, trapping two people, authorities said. The incident was reported about 7:20 p.m. at 11414 Iverson Road, where one car toppled on top of the other...
Ventura County hit hard by heavy rain; 101 Fwy closed
The 101 Freeway was fully closed between State Route 33 in Ventura County and State Route 150 in Santa Barbara County due to flooding Tuesday morning. The latest atmospheric river to hit Southern California has caused severe flooding and mudslides in Ventura County, as continuous heavy rain continues to raise concerns for residents. A flash flood warning was issued for all of Southern Ventura County, expected to last through Tuesday at 6 p.m., as the storm front moved into the area overnight.The Ventura Beach RV Resort park prepared for the storm but was inundated by flooding from the nearby Ventura River....
Flood Watch Issued for Southern California Ahead of Strong Thunderstorm Filled System Later Monday into Tuesday
Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective later Monday into mainly Tuesday. This watch comes scheduled after the Long-Range Weather Warning back on January 5th was issued so read on for details as this system will sure to be filled with thunderstorms, some severe with elevated tornado dynamics. This system will be assigned a start of a Category Five out of Six, but I am leaving room for a possible upgrade to Category Six once the severe storm numbers are crunched so read on for details …
spectrumnews1.com
LA County reports 1,500 new COVID infections, 25 deaths
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County reported more than 1,500 new COVID-19 infections Friday, along with 25 additional virus-related deaths. The number of COVID-positive patients in county hospitals, meanwhile, fell to 1,053 on Friday, down from 1,119 on Thursday. Of those patients, 137 were being treated in intensive care units, up slightly from 133 a day earlier.
NBC Los Angeles
Comedian Andy Dick Arrested in Lake Elsinore
Comedian Andy Dick was arrested in Lake Elsinore Friday on suspicion of public intoxication and failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements connected to a prior conviction. Dick, 57, of Hemet, was taken into custody about 12:30 a.m. at O'Hara's Rock & Roll Tavern in the 15700 block of...
KTLA.com
High swells damage docks at Ventura Harbor
This week’s winter storm left much of Southern California in need of serious cleanup and repairs. Several docks at the Ventura Harbor were damaged in recent storms, and salvage operations are currently underway. Ventura Harbor Patrol officials say Thursday brought the hardest winds and biggest swells, sending waves into...
California deluge forces mass evacuations, boy swept away
LOS ANGELES (AP) — As another powerful storm walloped California, a 5-year-old boy was swept away by floodwaters Monday on the state’s central coast and an entire seaside community that is home to Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey and other celebrities was ordered to evacuate on the fifth anniversary of deadly mudslides there.
How rare are tornadoes in California?
With the relentless rains from a constant parade of atmospheric rivers drenching California under several inches of rain already, the last thing the area needs is severe weather.
More heavy rain headed for Southern California
Another major storm is headed to Southern California this week, with threats of gusty winds, flooding and hazardous driving conditions. “The storm for Monday-Tuesday is looking stronger than our recent storm, with potentially damaging winds and heavy rain,” according to the National Weather Service. In Los Angeles and Ventura counties, rainfall is expected to begin […]
KTLA.com
Hiker dies after fall down Mt. Baldy’s steep, icy hillside
A female hiker on Mt. Baldy died after sliding an estimated 500-700 feet down Baldy Bowl’s steep, icy hillside Sunday, authorities announced. Officials with the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department received a call from the California Office of Emergency Services in reference to “an SOS message from a Garmin InReach device” stating that a hiker had just fallen down Baldy Bowl, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.
spectrumnews1.com
LA County: Official COVID cases falling, but more infections are out there
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average number of new COVID-19 cases being reported in Los Angeles County each day continued to fall this week, but the public health director noted that the official daily numbers are vastly underestimating the actual amount of virus activity. During her weekly media briefing,...
spectrumnews1.com
LA County plans to implement governor's mental health plan in 2023
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County will accelerate the implementation of a statewide program intending to assist people suffering from severe mental illness, officials announced Friday. The program, called CARE Court, was on track to roll out in seven counties in 2023: Glenn, San Diego, San Francisco, Tuolumne,...
Video shows Delta jet catch fire just before takeoff at John Wayne Airport
A Delta Airlines flight departing John Wayne Airport in Orange County, California caught on fire just prior to take off Tuesday afternoon. Authorities received reports of an issue involving Delta Flight 447, which was headed for Atlanta, around 1:30 p.m., according to Orange County Fire Authority. Officials say one of the engines on the Boeing […]
nbcpalmsprings.com
Earthquake Reported Near La Quinta in Riverside County
(CNS) – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.3 struck near La Quinta in Riverside County at 11:42 a.m. Monday, but there were no reports of injuries or damage. The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor was centered 9.6 miles north of Borrego Springs in San Diego County — and 19.1 miles south southwest of La Quinta, 22.5 miles south of Palm Desert and 23.3 miles south southwest of Coachella.
