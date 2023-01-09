ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

KTLA.com

Helicopter footage shows the extent of storm damage in Los Angeles

As the Pacific storm departs Southern California, the scope of damage caused by the heavy rainfall, flooding and wind gusts is becoming clear. KTLA 5’s helicopter, Sky5, surveyed the aftermath of the storm in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Damage includes flooded homes and cars in Studio City, a large...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Sinkhole Traps 2 Vehicles, 1 Person Rescued

Chatsworth, Los Angeles, CA: Two vehicles fell into a sinkhole during a torrential downpour late Monday evening, Jan. 9, in the Chatsworth suburban neighborhood of Los Angeles. Los Angeles and Ventura County Fire Departments responded to reports of two vehicles that had fallen into a 15-foot sinkhole in the 11000...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Flood watch: Banning & Beaumont residents prep for heavy rain, high winds

A flood watch is in place for part of Riverside County, including the cities of Beaumont and Banning. More than an inch of rain is expected to come down when Tuesday's storm system makes it's way in. “It's basically, we don't know how the temperature is, if it’s sprinkling some days. It's like pouring rain. The post Flood watch: Banning & Beaumont residents prep for heavy rain, high winds appeared first on KESQ.
BEAUMONT, CA
Deadline

Stormy Monday: Flash Flood Warning Extended to All Of L.A. County; 101 Closed In Places, Sinkhole Swallows Cars, Trapping Two People – Update

UPDATED with latest: The flash flood warnings announced earlier for Northwestern Los Angeles Country and Ventura County have been extended to all of L.A. County, per the National Weather Service just before 7 p.m. Some flash flooding already has been reported, the NES said, in areas of Fillmore, Ojai and Santa Paula, Santa Clarita, especially in the burn scar areas from recent-ish fires like the Thomas Fire. In Chatsworth, two cars fell into a sinkhole tonight, trapping two people, authorities said. The incident was reported about 7:20 p.m. at 11414 Iverson Road, where one car toppled on top of the other...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Ventura County hit hard by heavy rain; 101 Fwy closed

The 101 Freeway was fully closed between State Route 33 in Ventura County and State Route 150 in Santa Barbara County due to flooding Tuesday morning.    The latest atmospheric river to hit Southern California has caused severe flooding and mudslides in Ventura County, as continuous heavy rain continues to raise concerns for residents. A flash flood warning was issued for all of Southern Ventura County, expected to last through Tuesday at 6 p.m., as the storm front moved into the area overnight.The Ventura Beach RV Resort park prepared for the storm but was inundated by flooding from the nearby Ventura River....
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Flood Watch Issued for Southern California Ahead of Strong Thunderstorm Filled System Later Monday into Tuesday

Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective later Monday into mainly Tuesday. This watch comes scheduled after the Long-Range Weather Warning back on January 5th was issued so read on for details as this system will sure to be filled with thunderstorms, some severe with elevated tornado dynamics. This system will be assigned a start of a Category Five out of Six, but I am leaving room for a possible upgrade to Category Six once the severe storm numbers are crunched so read on for details …
CALIFORNIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

LA County reports 1,500 new COVID infections, 25 deaths

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County reported more than 1,500 new COVID-19 infections Friday, along with 25 additional virus-related deaths. The number of COVID-positive patients in county hospitals, meanwhile, fell to 1,053 on Friday, down from 1,119 on Thursday. Of those patients, 137 were being treated in intensive care units, up slightly from 133 a day earlier.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Comedian Andy Dick Arrested in Lake Elsinore

Comedian Andy Dick was arrested in Lake Elsinore Friday on suspicion of public intoxication and failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements connected to a prior conviction. Dick, 57, of Hemet, was taken into custody about 12:30 a.m. at O'Hara's Rock & Roll Tavern in the 15700 block of...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
KTLA.com

High swells damage docks at Ventura Harbor

This week’s winter storm left much of Southern California in need of serious cleanup and repairs. Several docks at the Ventura Harbor were damaged in recent storms, and salvage operations are currently underway. Ventura Harbor Patrol officials say Thursday brought the hardest winds and biggest swells, sending waves into...
VENTURA, CA
KTLA

More heavy rain headed for Southern California

Another major storm is headed to Southern California this week, with threats of gusty winds, flooding and hazardous driving conditions. “The storm for Monday-Tuesday is looking stronger than our recent storm, with potentially damaging winds and heavy rain,” according to the National Weather Service. In Los Angeles and Ventura counties, rainfall is expected to begin […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Hiker dies after fall down Mt. Baldy’s steep, icy hillside

A female hiker on Mt. Baldy died after sliding an estimated 500-700 feet down Baldy Bowl’s steep, icy hillside Sunday, authorities announced. Officials with the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department received a call from the California Office of Emergency Services in reference to “an SOS message from a Garmin InReach device” stating that a hiker had just fallen down Baldy Bowl, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
spectrumnews1.com

LA County plans to implement governor's mental health plan in 2023

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles County will accelerate the implementation of a statewide program intending to assist people suffering from severe mental illness, officials announced Friday. The program, called CARE Court, was on track to roll out in seven counties in 2023: Glenn, San Diego, San Francisco, Tuolumne,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Earthquake Reported Near La Quinta in Riverside County

(CNS) – An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.3 struck near La Quinta in Riverside County at 11:42 a.m. Monday, but there were no reports of injuries or damage. The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor was centered 9.6 miles north of Borrego Springs in San Diego County — and 19.1 miles south southwest of La Quinta, 22.5 miles south of Palm Desert and 23.3 miles south southwest of Coachella.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

