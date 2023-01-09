Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Homicide investigation underway after man found dead at Iowa hotel
Police are investigating the death of a man at a hotel near the Des Moines International Airport as a homicide.
Des Moines resident faces First Degree Murder charge after hotel shooting
(Des Moines, IA) -- A 50-year-old Des Moines resident is charged with First Degree Murder after a 45-year-old man was found dead with gunshot wounds at a Motel 6 on Fleur Drive. Police say Surfun Julise Boens shot the man Friday, January 13th around 4:00 a.m. They say Boens and...
Adel man dies after Dallas County crash on Highway 6
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa – One man died Thursday in a two-vehicle accident east of Adel on Highway 6. It happened just before 6:00 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the 27000 block of Highway 6, according to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Adam Infante said that is near the highway’s intersection with R Avenue, […]
Des Moines police search for driver who flipped car near art center
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are searching for the driver who left the scene of a fiery crash near the Des Moines Art Center. Video shows the wreckage left behind at Polk Boulevard and Grand Avenue. Witnesses say the car was speeding overnight, hit several light poles...
Arrest in case of person terrorizing elderly couple in Des Moines
(Des Moines, IA) -- Neighbors posting on social media tipped police to the suspect now accused of shooting fireworks at the home of an elderly south side couple late at night. The home has more than $1000 in damage and police say the couple was terrified. 42-year-old Michael Lee Porter...
Social media sleuths find fireworks harassment suspect in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have found the people they believe harassed an elderly couple and shot fireworks at their south side Des Moines home, causing $1,000 in damage. The Des Moines Police Department asked the public for help Wednesday afternoon to identify two trucks linked to the incidents and it didn’t take long for […]
Creston Police arrest Two Women for Assault
(Creston) Creston Police arrest two women on assault charges. According to the report, 24-year-old Kimberlyn Calie Bakerink of Bridgewater, and Georjia Rain Alizabeth McKown, of Creston faces charges of Assault with Intent to Inflict Serious Injury. Police transported both women to the Union County Jail. Both McKown and Bakerink posted bond and were released.
Woman thought to be dead found alive at Ankeny funeral home
ANKENY, Iowa — The staff at a central Iowa funeral home was surprised when a woman who was believed to be dead, turned out to be alive. KCCI received a tip earlier this week about the incident and has spent days working to confirm details. The Ankeny Fire Department...
OSKALOOSA MAN IN SERIOUS CONDITION AFTER BEING TRAPPED UNDER VEHICLE
OSKALOOSA — The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Wednesday morning at approximately 9am, members of the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office, Mahaska County Ambulance Service, and Oskaloosa Fire Department were dispatched to the 2000 block of Suffolk Road in rural Mahaska County. The first responders were dispatched to this location on a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.
Pedestrian in 'serious' condition after being struck by car, Mahaska County Sheriff's Office says
MAHASKA COUNTY, Iowa — An 80-year-old Oskaloosa man is hospitalized after reportedly being struck by an SUV and getting trapped under it, according to a Mahaska County Sheriff's Office press release. Officials say that 80-year-old Alvern Boetsma was walking on Suffolk Road in rural Mahaska County around 9 a.m....
Stuart Police file charges in Burglary of Daycare
(Stuart) Stuart Police have filed criminal charges against 34-year-old Brittani Nicole Kinney and 45-year-old Joseph Kendrick Reusswig, both of Des Moines, for their alleged involvement in a December 27th, 2022 burglary of a daycare facility in Stuart. On December 28th, Stuart Police were made aware of a burglary that had...
Arrest made in Des Moines hotel shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is in the hospital Monday after a shooting at a Des Moines hotel. A Polk County deputy in the area heard what sounded like shots fired around 6:00 a.m. The sound came from Baymont Inn and Suites, 4685 Northeast 14th St., according to the Polk County Sheriff's office.
2 women sought in connection to morning shooting in Des Moines
DES MOINES, IOWA — Authorities are searching for two women whom they believe were witnesses to a shooting Monday morning at a Des Moines hotel. The shooting happened just before 6:00 a.m. at the Baymont Inn on NE 14th Street. A Polk County Deputy was parked across the street from the hotel when he heard […]
Collision Center Catches Fire In South Des Moines Overnight
(Des Moines, IA) -- An investigation is underway after an overnight fire at a business on Des Moines' south side. The fire broke out at Brad's Collision Center along Southeast 14th Street just north of McKinley Avenue just before 3:15 a.m. Firefighters battled the fire for several hours before getting it put out. No injuries have been reported and the cause hasn't been determined.
3 doses of Narcan used to revive 1-year-old, Des Moines mom arrested
DES MOINES, Iowa — Police said a one-year-old girl had to be given three doses of Narcan after her mother brought her to a Des Moines hospital unresponsive on New Year’s Day. The mother is now charged in the case. Cainyona Gates Thomas, 20, has been charged with...
Creston Woman Arrested for Harassment
(Creston) Creston Police arrested 26-year-old Tiffany Jo Scott of Creston at 302 N. Pine Street for 1st Degree Harassment. Officers transported Tiffany Scott to the Union County Jail. Authorities released Scott after she posted bond.
Des Moines hotel shooting suspect identified, charged with attempted murder
DES MOINES, Iowa — Law enforcement has released the name of the man they said shot someone early Monday morning at a hotel on Des Moines’ northeast side. Sgt. Shane Grego with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said 32-year-old Nathanial Hoffman is charged with attempted murder and willful injury-causing serious injury in the shooting. A […]
Shooting at Iowa hotel ends with victim hospitalized, suspect in custody
DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO) — One person is in custody after law enforcement officials say someone was shot early Monday morning at a hotel on Des Moines’ northeast side. Sgt. Shane Grego with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy was across the street from the Baymont Inn and Suites at 4685 NE 14th […]
KMAland superintendent charged with OWI
(Creston) -- The superintendent of the Sidney, South Page and East Mills School Districts faces OWI charges following an arrest over the weekend. According to a Creston Police report published in the Creston News Advertiser, 58-year-old Timothy Hood of Creston was arrested early Sunday morning at the Union County Law Enforcement Center on a charge of OWI, first offense. Police say officers stopped a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado on Highway 34 shortly after 11:30 Saturday evening after it was observed making a right turn from the left turn lane. Contact was made with Hood, whom authorities allege had the odor of alcoholic beverages on his breath, with bloodshot, watery eyes and impaired balance. Hood also allegedly made statements about consuming alcohol that evening. Hood reportedly consented to the HGN test, which he failed, and refused all other field sobriety testing.
1 injured in Monday shooting, sheriff's office looks to identify potential witnesses
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. One person was injured in a shooting at a Des Moines hotel Monday, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said in a release.
