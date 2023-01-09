(Creston) -- The superintendent of the Sidney, South Page and East Mills School Districts faces OWI charges following an arrest over the weekend. According to a Creston Police report published in the Creston News Advertiser, 58-year-old Timothy Hood of Creston was arrested early Sunday morning at the Union County Law Enforcement Center on a charge of OWI, first offense. Police say officers stopped a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado on Highway 34 shortly after 11:30 Saturday evening after it was observed making a right turn from the left turn lane. Contact was made with Hood, whom authorities allege had the odor of alcoholic beverages on his breath, with bloodshot, watery eyes and impaired balance. Hood also allegedly made statements about consuming alcohol that evening. Hood reportedly consented to the HGN test, which he failed, and refused all other field sobriety testing.

CRESTON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO