ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHO 13

Adel man dies after Dallas County crash on Highway 6

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa – One man died Thursday in a two-vehicle accident east of Adel on Highway 6. It happened just before 6:00 p.m. in the westbound lanes of the 27000 block of Highway 6, according to the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriff Adam Infante said that is near the highway’s intersection with R Avenue, […]
DALLAS COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Arrest in case of person terrorizing elderly couple in Des Moines

(Des Moines, IA) -- Neighbors posting on social media tipped police to the suspect now accused of shooting fireworks at the home of an elderly south side couple late at night. The home has more than $1000 in damage and police say the couple was terrified. 42-year-old Michael Lee Porter...
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

Social media sleuths find fireworks harassment suspect in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police have found the people they believe harassed an elderly couple and shot fireworks at their south side Des Moines home, causing $1,000 in damage. The Des Moines Police Department asked the public for help Wednesday afternoon to identify two trucks linked to the incidents and it didn’t take long for […]
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston Police arrest Two Women for Assault

(Creston) Creston Police arrest two women on assault charges. According to the report, 24-year-old Kimberlyn Calie Bakerink of Bridgewater, and Georjia Rain Alizabeth McKown, of Creston faces charges of Assault with Intent to Inflict Serious Injury. Police transported both women to the Union County Jail. Both McKown and Bakerink posted bond and were released.
CRESTON, IA
KCCI.com

Woman thought to be dead found alive at Ankeny funeral home

ANKENY, Iowa — The staff at a central Iowa funeral home was surprised when a woman who was believed to be dead, turned out to be alive. KCCI received a tip earlier this week about the incident and has spent days working to confirm details. The Ankeny Fire Department...
ANKENY, IA
KBOE Radio

OSKALOOSA MAN IN SERIOUS CONDITION AFTER BEING TRAPPED UNDER VEHICLE

OSKALOOSA — The Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office reports that on Wednesday morning at approximately 9am, members of the Mahaska County Sheriff’s Office, Mahaska County Ambulance Service, and Oskaloosa Fire Department were dispatched to the 2000 block of Suffolk Road in rural Mahaska County. The first responders were dispatched to this location on a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.
OSKALOOSA, IA
Western Iowa Today

Stuart Police file charges in Burglary of Daycare

(Stuart) Stuart Police have filed criminal charges against 34-year-old Brittani Nicole Kinney and 45-year-old Joseph Kendrick Reusswig, both of Des Moines, for their alleged involvement in a December 27th, 2022 burglary of a daycare facility in Stuart. On December 28th, Stuart Police were made aware of a burglary that had...
STUART, IA
KCCI.com

Arrest made in Des Moines hotel shooting

DES MOINES, Iowa — One person is in the hospital Monday after a shooting at a Des Moines hotel. A Polk County deputy in the area heard what sounded like shots fired around 6:00 a.m. The sound came from Baymont Inn and Suites, 4685 Northeast 14th St., according to the Polk County Sheriff's office.
DES MOINES, IA
WHO 13

2 women sought in connection to morning shooting in Des Moines

DES MOINES, IOWA — Authorities are searching for two women whom they believe were witnesses to a shooting Monday morning at a Des Moines hotel. The shooting happened just before 6:00 a.m. at the Baymont Inn on NE 14th Street. A Polk County Deputy was parked across the street from the hotel when he heard […]
DES MOINES, IA
iheart.com

Collision Center Catches Fire In South Des Moines Overnight

(Des Moines, IA) -- An investigation is underway after an overnight fire at a business on Des Moines' south side. The fire broke out at Brad's Collision Center along Southeast 14th Street just north of McKinley Avenue just before 3:15 a.m. Firefighters battled the fire for several hours before getting it put out. No injuries have been reported and the cause hasn't been determined.
DES MOINES, IA
kmaland.com

KMAland superintendent charged with OWI

(Creston) -- The superintendent of the Sidney, South Page and East Mills School Districts faces OWI charges following an arrest over the weekend. According to a Creston Police report published in the Creston News Advertiser, 58-year-old Timothy Hood of Creston was arrested early Sunday morning at the Union County Law Enforcement Center on a charge of OWI, first offense. Police say officers stopped a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado on Highway 34 shortly after 11:30 Saturday evening after it was observed making a right turn from the left turn lane. Contact was made with Hood, whom authorities allege had the odor of alcoholic beverages on his breath, with bloodshot, watery eyes and impaired balance. Hood also allegedly made statements about consuming alcohol that evening. Hood reportedly consented to the HGN test, which he failed, and refused all other field sobriety testing.
CRESTON, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy