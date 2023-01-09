Read full article on original website
Local highway closures as of Friday
Caltrans has provided a list of major local highway closures as of Friday. For the latest information, check QuickMap.dot.ca.gov or download the QuickMap App on your phone.
Updates on highway and major road closures in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties
Amidst the waves of winter storms hitting the central coast, Caltrans and California Highway Patrol provides current updates on road closures in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Read the full story here. The post Updates on highway and major road closures in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Central Coast residents warned to evacuate as lake nears capacity: ‘Stay out of the water’
Recent rains have swollen the lake to about 9 feet below its spill level.
Central Coast prepares for more heavy weather, but another "rare storm" is unlikely
The winter storm is picking back up on the Central Coast, with more rain on the forecast through Tuesday. The National Weather Service said the highest rain rates will likely be tomorrow and Monday, but that the Central Coast will not see extreme weather on the same scale as earlier this week.
Latest storm prompting full closure of section of Highway 33 in Ventura County, starting Saturday
The latest storm to move into the Tri-Counties is prompting a full closure of an already damaged highway in the region. It's in Ventura County. Caltrans is shutting down Highway 33 at Fairview Road at 8 a.m. Saturday. The closure applies to everyone, even residents who live north of the closure.
Another, Less-Severe Storm Coming to Santa Barbara County This Weekend
More rain is on its way to Santa Barbara County this weekend, but this storm system should be much less severe than the one that drenched the county earlier in the week. There is a chance of rain beginning Friday afternoon and evening, and rain is expected Saturday afternoon and evening, mainly before 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
SB Sheriff’s to conduct flyovers of Santa Ynez and Santa Maria riverbeds
Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office will be doing fly-overs of the Santa Ynez and Santa Maria river areas to clear people occupying the riverbed ahead of the Cachuma Lake spillway release Saturday. The post SB Sheriff’s to conduct flyovers of Santa Ynez and Santa Maria riverbeds appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
County Closes Jalama Beach, Cachuma Lake, Other Parks After Storm
Several Santa Barbara County parks are closed this week because of flooded access roads or damage to park infrastructure, including the popular Jalama Beach and Cachuma Lake Recreation Area. The Jalama Beach park and campground are shut down because of a large sinkhole on Jalama Road, according to County Parks...
Santa Barbara County Cleans Up After Storm, Gears Up for More Rain
Santa Barbara County has been working to clean up from this week’s record-breaking storm and preparing for more rain as soon as Friday. The county asked for the Army Corps of Engineers to help clear debris basins, Santa Barbara County Public Works Deputy Director Julie Hagen said at Tuesday’s storm impact briefing.
Santa Barbara’s Stormwater, Wastewater Systems Overloaded During Massive Storm
During Monday’s storm that dropped historic amounts of rainfall, the City of Santa Barbara’s wastewater treatment plant was at its max capacity and the stormwater system was overwhelmed to the point of manhole lids blowing off and creating geysers. On an average day, 6 million gallons of wastewater...
Santa Barbara County issues advisory message for expected weekend rain storms
"If you are concerned that this storm may cause unsafe conditions to your local roads and your home, leave the area before rain starts," wrote the county's advisory message. "Do not wait for an official evacuation notification to leave." The post Santa Barbara County issues advisory message for expected weekend rain storms appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Preparations Underway for Incoming Storm System, Residents Asked to Take Steps Now to be Ready for More Rain
Now is the time to prepare for the next storm system heading our way. With the current dry weather, public safety officials are asking Santa Barbara County residents to prepare for this weekend’s rain and potential impacts. The National Weather Service is advising that scattered showers will move into...
Crews work to repair massive sinkhole in Orcutt
Maintenance crews in Orcutt on Friday continued their efforts in repairing the massive sinkhole on Union Valley Parkway that spewed dirt and rainwater among the houses on Hibiscus Court.
14 million gallon plus sewage spill reported in Ventura River
There’s been a massive sewage spill in Ventura County tied to the storm. Two Ojai Valley Sanitary District lines were damaged. Ventura County Environmental Health officials say more than 14 million gallons of sewage was released into the Ventura River. The spill started January 9. Officials say it affected...
From Our Inbox: Letters to the Editor for the Week Ending Jan. 13, 2023
Noozhawk has been my go-to source for news in Santa Barbara County since you started. You outdid yourselves this week, and I applaud you for it. Noozhawk welcomes and encourages expressions of all views on Santa Barbara County issues. Letters should be BRIEF — as in 200 words-BRIEF — and...
Couple takes pictures as roadway collapses below in Montecito
The roadway along east Mountain Drive by the Cold Springs Trailhead in Montecito almost collapsed under a couple taking pictures serving as a cautionary tale to follow safety and road closures. The post Couple takes pictures as roadway collapses below in Montecito appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
County Ends Evacuation Orders, Reports Major Infrastructure Damage and Flooded Homes
All storm-related evacuation orders and shelter-in-place orders were lifted Tuesday afternoon, but county emergency officials warned that some roads would still be closed because of storm damage. The rain caused property damage across Santa Barbara County, but no deaths or major injuries were reported as of Tuesday morning. Caltrans announced...
Multiple highways closed due to storm in Santa Barbara County
Santa Barbara County announced overnight road closure information Tuesday, as emergency services crews dealt with the storm damage and prepared for continued severe weather into the morning.
Overnight Shelters Open Jan. 13-16
The Warming Centers will be open Friday through Monday, Jan. 13-16 at the following sites. Note some special day site activations countywide. Lompoc — 6 p.m.-6 a.m., Peace Lutheran, 1000 W. Ocean Ave. Santa Maria — 6 p.m.-6 a.m., Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 1026 Sierra Madre. Santa...
Highway 101 South Reopens, North Expected to Open Soon
Highway 101 southbound is now open with one northbound lane planned to reopen at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday. California Highway Patrol (CHP) Captain Michael Logie announced the reopening during a 2:00 p.m. press conference. Logie said Caltrans and crews are working diligently to get both lanes of Highway 101 north open...
