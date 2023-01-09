ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara County, CA

News Channel 3-12

Updates on highway and major road closures in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties

Amidst the waves of winter storms hitting the central coast, Caltrans and California Highway Patrol provides current updates on road closures in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. Read the full story here. The post Updates on highway and major road closures in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Another, Less-Severe Storm Coming to Santa Barbara County This Weekend

More rain is on its way to Santa Barbara County this weekend, but this storm system should be much less severe than the one that drenched the county earlier in the week. There is a chance of rain beginning Friday afternoon and evening, and rain is expected Saturday afternoon and evening, mainly before 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara County issues advisory message for expected weekend rain storms

"If you are concerned that this storm may cause unsafe conditions to your local roads and your home, leave the area before rain starts," wrote the county's advisory message. "Do not wait for an official evacuation notification to leave." The post Santa Barbara County issues advisory message for expected weekend rain storms appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
kclu.org

14 million gallon plus sewage spill reported in Ventura River

There’s been a massive sewage spill in Ventura County tied to the storm. Two Ojai Valley Sanitary District lines were damaged. Ventura County Environmental Health officials say more than 14 million gallons of sewage was released into the Ventura River. The spill started January 9. Officials say it affected...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Noozhawk

Overnight Shelters Open Jan. 13-16

The Warming Centers will be open Friday through Monday, Jan. 13-16 at the following sites. Note some special day site activations countywide. Lompoc — 6 p.m.-6 a.m., Peace Lutheran, 1000 W. Ocean Ave. Santa Maria — 6 p.m.-6 a.m., Cornerstone Church of the Nazarene, 1026 Sierra Madre. Santa...
LOMPOC, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Highway 101 South Reopens, North Expected to Open Soon

Highway 101 southbound is now open with one northbound lane planned to reopen at 5:00 p.m. Tuesday. California Highway Patrol (CHP) Captain Michael Logie announced the reopening during a 2:00 p.m. press conference. Logie said Caltrans and crews are working diligently to get both lanes of Highway 101 north open...
SANTA BARBARA, CA

