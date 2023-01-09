Deborah Jo McFalls, age 52 of Kingston passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022, peacefully at home with her family at her bedside. Born March 26, 1970, Deborah spent her early years in Port Clinton, Ohio, enjoying life with family and friends. In 1982 she moved with her family to Tennessee, spending the rest of her childhood growing up in Roane and Anderson County. Deborah attended Roane County High School for most of her High School years, where she made many fond memories with friends. Ultimately, she graduated in 1988 with honors from Oak Ridge High School while working full-time. Deborah continued her educational journey at ITT Technical Institute where she received an associate degree graduating summa cum laude. She had a career working for the Tennessee Valley Authority’s Kingston Fossil Plant where she retired in 2016.

KINGSTON, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO