Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
bbbtv12.com
Thomas Anthony Blank, Oliver Springs
Thomas Anthony Blank, age 38 of Oliver Springs passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023. The family will receive friends on Sunday, January 15, 2023, from 2-3:00 pm at Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation. A Memorial Service will begin at 3:00 pm with Bro. Elvis Turpin officiating. To send flowers...
bbbtv12.com
Karen Jane Miller, Oliver Springs
Karen Jane Miller, also known as Connie, age 75 of Oliver Springs, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. She was born on August 19, 1947, in Anderson County to the late Cliff and Pearl Robinson. Connie retired from Roane County School Systems after many years of serving as a Cafeteria worker. She also worked at Food City and was an active member of New Fairview Baptist Church. Connie loved her grandchildren with all of her heart and enjoyed to cook.
bbbtv12.com
Taylor Phelps, 36
Taylor Phelps, Pastor of Caney Ford Baptist Church passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023. The family will receive friends from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. Saturday, January 14, 2023, at the South Harriman Baptist Church. The funeral will follow at 5:00 p.m. with Reverend Randy Roper and Reverend Matt Cannon officiating. The burial will be Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 3:30 p.m. at Bookwalter Cemetery in Knoxville. The family will meet in the parking lot of the Knoxville Expo Center 5441 Clinton Highway Knoxville, TN. 37912 between 2:45 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. for a procession to the Cemetery. Kyker Funeral Home of Harriman is serving the Phelps Family.
bbbtv12.com
Ola Aretta Halburnt, 80
Ola Aretta Halburnt, age 80, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Roane Medical Center. She was born on August 2, 1942, on Windrock Mountain in Oliver Springs, TN. Ola was a lifelong member of Union Valley Missionary Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and the group, Union Valley Singers. She worked as a Seamstress and enjoyed bowling in her younger days. She also loved canning, tending to her flower beds, quilting, and was devoted to taking care of her family.
bbbtv12.com
Randall “Randy” E. Bunch, Kingston (formerly of Clinton)
Randall “Randy” E. Bunch, age 70, of Kingston, formerly of Clinton, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at his home. He was born June 13, 1952, in Knoxville. Randy was a member of Alpha Masonic Lodge #376 F&AM in Clinton; and also a member of the Scottish Rite Temple. He was a retired Pipefitter and a member of UA Local Union 102 Plumbers and Steamfitters of Knoxville. Randy was a United States Army veteran who served his country proudly and received several commendations including the Army Commendation Medal(Berlin)and National Defense Service Medal. Randy was an avid birdwatcher and loved feeding his birds, squirrels, and raccoons. He also enjoyed target shooting. Preceded in death by his parents, Beecher & Leathel Crowley Bunch; sister, Janet Sue Bunch.
bbbtv12.com
Shayna Simms, Wartburg
Shayna Simms, age 51, of Wartburg passed away on January 11, 2023, at Methodist Medical Center of Oak Ridge. Shayna loved cooking, cleaning, traveling, she was an artist at heart but most of all she loved her family and cared about everyone around her. She is preceded in death by...
bbbtv12.com
Robert Lee “Bobby” Wright, Rockwood
Robert Lee “Bobby” Wright, age 80, a lifelong resident of Rockwood, passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, January 9, 2023. Bobby enjoyed his family and never met a stranger. He loved making music and singing for audiences all over the area. He truly loved all of his musician buddies everywhere. He was of the Baptist faith and attended Eagle Furnace Baptist Church. He is preceded in death by his parents: James and Mary Ledford; brothers, Jimmy Ledford, Wilburn Ledford, Buddy Ledford; grandson: Levi Comer; great-grandson: Grayson West. He is survived by:
bbbtv12.com
Vernon Leroy Hallcox, Ten Mile
Vernon Leroy Hallcox age 88 of Ten Mile passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023. Leroy was a lifelong resident of Roane County who enjoyed farming. He retired from Roane County Highway Department. Preceded in death by parents, Samuel and Nancy Roberts Hallcox, wife, Vona Marie Ray Hallcox, sisters; Juanita Walker,...
bbbtv12.com
Walton James Shelley Sr, Rockwood
Mr. Walton James Shelley Sr., age 74 of Rockwood, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Roane Medical Center in Harriman, Tennessee. He was born on August 8, 1948, in Rockwood, Tennessee. He was of the Baptist Faith and attended several churches. He was a member of CMA motorcycle group of Crossville. He loved motorcycling and woodworking. He made wooden crosses for people to share the word of Jesus Christ. He also loved animals and gardening. He is preceded in death by his parents: Walter and Eva Shelly; brothers: Charles Ray Shelley, and Lynn Shelley; nephew: Matthew Shelley. Survivors include:
bbbtv12.com
Melissa Ann Flood, 41
Melissa Ann Flood, age 41, passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023, at the Rhea County Medical Center in Dayton, Tennessee. Melissa was born on August 18, 1981. She was a loving mother and caregiver. Melissa was preceded in death by her daughter: Ella Barnes. She is survived by:. Parents: Archie...
bbbtv12.com
Sue Anne Liles, Petros
Sue Anne Liles, 91 of Petros, TN passed away on January 9, 2023. The family will receive friends Monday, January 16, 2023, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 12-2:00 p.m. with the memorial service to follow at 2:00 p.m. with Dr. Jim West officiating. Interment to follow in the Petros Cemetery in Petros.
bbbtv12.com
Deborah Jo McFalls, Kingston
Deborah Jo McFalls, age 52 of Kingston passed away Thursday, December 22, 2022, peacefully at home with her family at her bedside. Born March 26, 1970, Deborah spent her early years in Port Clinton, Ohio, enjoying life with family and friends. In 1982 she moved with her family to Tennessee, spending the rest of her childhood growing up in Roane and Anderson County. Deborah attended Roane County High School for most of her High School years, where she made many fond memories with friends. Ultimately, she graduated in 1988 with honors from Oak Ridge High School while working full-time. Deborah continued her educational journey at ITT Technical Institute where she received an associate degree graduating summa cum laude. She had a career working for the Tennessee Valley Authority’s Kingston Fossil Plant where she retired in 2016.
bbbtv12.com
Kevin D. Bunch, Clinton
Kevin D. Bunch, age 73, of Clinton, went to be with the Lord on January 10, 2023. Kevin retired from UPS after 28 years of service. During his 28 years of service, he drove for 12 years and was manager for the next 16 years. Until his illness, he enjoyed playing golf with his friends. His favorite pastime was spending time with his grandchildren and was a member of Second Baptist Church in Clinton. He was preceded in death by his parents, Chelton and Lois Bunch, and brother, Forrest Bunch.
bbbtv12.com
Bruce Thomas Carden, Rocky Top
Bruce Thomas Carden, age 73, of Rocky Top, passed away on January 9, 2023, at his residence. He was born on August 8, 1949, to the late Zelmer Carden and Della Thompson Carden. Bruce is of the Baptist faith and a deacon and trustee of his church. He loved four-wheeling along with fishing. Bruce is preceded in death by his parents Zelmer & Della Thompson Carden, brothers Glenith Carden, Junior Carden, Leonard Carden, sisters Reba Daniels, Betty Jo Beach, and Louise Harlas, and sister-in-law, Gaye Carden. He is survived by:
bbbtv12.com
Hubert Allen Sherwood, 80
Hubert Allen Sherwood, age 80, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. He was born in Oak Ridge, TN on February 9, 1942, to the late Lonnie and Elizabeth Gilmore Sherwood. Allen was a member of Second Baptist Church of Clinton. He retired from Rexnord and enjoyed farming. In addition to his parents, Allen is preceded in death by, brother Danny Sherwood.
bbbtv12.com
William Billings “Buddy” Patton, Kingston
William Billings “Buddy” Patton age 86 of Kingston, TN passed away Sunday, January 8, 2023, at his home. Buddy was a lifelong member of Bethel Presbyterian Church of Kingston and a graduate of Tennessee Military Institute class of 1955. He served as a Tennessee State Trooper from 1960-1990 when he retired. Also, served as a former Deputy United States Marshall.
bbbtv12.com
New Weigel’s proposed, trade school rezoning OK’ed
Oak Ridge Today reports the Oak Ridge City Council unanimously approved a rezoning that will allow the former home of Ace Hardware to be used for a trade school. It was the second and final reading of the rezoning request. The city staff had recommended the change. ORT reports that the Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union #102 JATC purchased the building at 795 Oak Ridge Turnpike in January of 2022.
Comments / 0