Click2Houston.com
2 suspects wanted, charged for stabbing man multiple times in southeast Houston, police say
HOUSTON – Two suspects are wanted after police say they stabbed a man last month in southeast Houston. Jack Dean Hairston, 37, and Justin Edmond Salton, 36, are charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Dec. 22, Houston police responded to reports of a stabbing at 10910...
Click2Houston.com
Cypress Ridge HS student charged with murder after runaway’s body found at motel; boyfriend accused of being triggerman, docs show
HOUSTON – A 17-year-old girl who was caught in the middle of a drug deal gone bad is now charged in the shooting death of a 16-year-old runaway in December of 2022, according to court records. Victoria Nicole Duron, also known as Tori, has been charged with capital murder...
cw39.com
Driver dies in crash on North Freeway, deputies said
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A person is dead after a crash on the North Freeway. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning just north of Rankin Road. Harris County deputies say a Ford sedan left the roadway and struck a utility pole. Deputies said that there were no signs of...
Click2Houston.com
Convicted robber charged in purse snatching of 76-year-old woman in NW Houston grocery store parking lot, docs show
HOUSTON – A man who’s been convicted of aggravated robbery is now being charged in the robbery of a 76-year-old woman at a northwest Houston grocery store, according to court records. Everett Morris, 27, has been charged with aggravated robbery of a person over 65 or disabled. The...
Click2Houston.com
CAPTURED: Boyfriend accused of murdering Alief ISD teacher in domestic violence incident arrested in Louisiana, police say
SHREVEPORT, La. – A man accused of murdering a beloved Alief ISD teacher in Sugar Land during a domestic violence incident was arrested in Louisiana Wednesday, according to the Sugar Land Police Department. Sugar Land police responded to reports of a shooting Saturday at 9:50 p.m. in the 1100...
Click2Houston.com
Houston police release sketch of man accused of shooting 12-year-old girl in neck during New Year’s celebration in southwest Houston
HOUSTON – Houston police have released a composite sketch of the man wanted in connection to the shooting of a 12-year-old girl on New Year’s Day. The suspect is only described as a Hispanic man with a slim build and a thin mustache. The shooting happened around 12:30...
Click2Houston.com
20-year-old suspect charged with murder more than 3 months after man’s body found decomposing inside apartment closet, police say
HOUSTON – A 20-year-old suspect has been arrested in connection to the death of a man who was found wrapped inside a blanket in an apartment’s closet, according to the Houston Police Department. Zachary Charles Douglas has since been charged with murder. On October 2, 2022, Houston police...
Click2Houston.com
Suspect flees on foot following traffic stop in NW Harris County, deputies say
Deputies are searching for a suspect who they said fled on foot during a traffic stop on Thursday. According to Harris County Constable Precinct 4′s office, the incident took place near the Veterans Memorial and Antoine Drive. Authorities say a constable deputy attempted to conduct a traffic stop before...
Click2Houston.com
2 dead in apparent murder-suicide reported in NW Harris County, deputies say
Deputies are now investigating a murder-suicide that took place Friday night in northwest Harris County. According to authorities, the incident took place in the 4750 block of FM 1960 West. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies found two Hispanic males deceased at that location. Gonzalez added that the connection...
Click2Houston.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: Deadly crash involving truck towing bulldozer, other vehicle shuts down all northbound mainlanes on Eastex Freeway, police say
HOUSTON – Police are investigating a major crash involving a truck towing a bulldozer and another vehicle that left one dead on the northbound lanes of the Eastex Freeway Friday morning. The crash was reported at around 6:39 a.m., according to police. Houston TranStar shows all northbound mainlanes are...
Click2Houston.com
WANTED: ‘Suspicious’ man seen walking around SW Houston apartments grabs security guard’s gun after approached, flees
HOUSTON – Houston police are searching for a suspect accused of taking a security guard’s gun last month. On Dec. 26, Houston police responded to reports of a robbery at an apartment complex located in the 6700 block of Hornwood. Officers said the security guard spotted a man...
Click2Houston.com
11 pounds of Methamphetamine discovered during traffic stop in Sealy, police say
SEALY, Texas – Authorities from the city of Sealy say a traffic stop ended in a major drug bust on Thursday. According to the Sealy Police Department, a vehicle was speeding down IH-10, approximately at the 717 milepost. During the traffic stop, it was determined that the driver was...
Click2Houston.com
Man already serving probation now charged with murder after 1 killed, 1 injured in two separate robberies in midtown, police say
HOUSTON – A man who is already serving probation for aggravated assault has now been linked to two more violent offenses, one which left a man dead. Emerson Hernandez, 25, has been charged with capital murder and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon in two separate incidents that happened early last year.
Click2Houston.com
Man arrested after allegedly installing camera in woman’s bathroom to spy on her while she showered
The Harris County Sheriff’s Office has arrested and jailed a man accused of installing a camera in his neighbor’s bathroom. According to court documents, Brian Matthew Burnette, 48, is charged with Invasive Visual Recording, a state jail felony. On Friday, Burnette was being held in the Harris County...
Click2Houston.com
Wanted felon arrested, charged after assaulting deputy investigating disturbance, Pct. 4 says
HOUSTON – A man was taken into custody and charged after allegedly assaulting a deputy who responded to a disturbance call, according to Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman’s Office. On Jan. 8, deputies responded to the 10800 block of FM 1960 Road W in reference to a disturbance....
Texas grand jury weighs whether Houston armed diner who shot, killed robbery suspect will get criminal charges
A Harris County, Texas, grand jury is to weigh whether the 46-year-old unidentified shooter who thwarted a Houston taqueria robbery, killing the suspect, will face criminal charges.
Click2Houston.com
‘Should be held accountable’: Prosecutor, attorney weigh in following court appearance of Missouri City officer accused of assaulting fiancé
HOUSTON – A Missouri City police officer running for Houston mayor went before a judge Thursday after bonding out of jail. Robin Williams is facing a charge of continuous violence against a family member, which is a third-degree felony. Williams, who is a candidate for Houston mayor, is accused...
Click2Houston.com
Have you seen him? Search underway for missing man with severe mental disabilities last seen in Brazoria County, deputies say
PEARLAND, Texas – A search is underway for a man who has been missing since Wednesday afternoon in Pearland area, according to the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office. Daniel Galindo, 38, was last seen on home surveillance at 2:30 p.m. walking by himself in the 3900 block of County Road 48. He was wearing a black and grey polo shirt with black pants.
cw39.com
Man shot after trying to steal another man’s cellphone in southwest Houston, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A man is in critical condition Monday morning after he was shot during an argument over a cellphone in southwest Houston. It happened at midnight at 11249 Bissonnet Street near Wilcrest Drive. Officers found a man with several gunshot wounds outside of a convenience store. He...
Click2Houston.com
Family details their frustration after innocent Philadelphia woman was put in jail, despite authorities in Harris Co. admitting she’s innocent
PHILADELPHIA – The Harris County District Attorney’s office says it’s done its part to make things right, but tonight Julie Hudson’s family says they’re only interested in hearing that their innocent loved one has been released from jail, and so far that hasn’t happened yet.
