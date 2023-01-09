ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw39.com

Driver dies in crash on North Freeway, deputies said

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A person is dead after a crash on the North Freeway. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday morning just north of Rankin Road. Harris County deputies say a Ford sedan left the roadway and struck a utility pole. Deputies said that there were no signs of...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

2 dead in apparent murder-suicide reported in NW Harris County, deputies say

Deputies are now investigating a murder-suicide that took place Friday night in northwest Harris County. According to authorities, the incident took place in the 4750 block of FM 1960 West. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies found two Hispanic males deceased at that location. Gonzalez added that the connection...
Click2Houston.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Deadly crash involving truck towing bulldozer, other vehicle shuts down all northbound mainlanes on Eastex Freeway, police say

HOUSTON – Police are investigating a major crash involving a truck towing a bulldozer and another vehicle that left one dead on the northbound lanes of the Eastex Freeway Friday morning. The crash was reported at around 6:39 a.m., according to police. Houston TranStar shows all northbound mainlanes are...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man already serving probation now charged with murder after 1 killed, 1 injured in two separate robberies in midtown, police say

HOUSTON – A man who is already serving probation for aggravated assault has now been linked to two more violent offenses, one which left a man dead. Emerson Hernandez, 25, has been charged with capital murder and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon in two separate incidents that happened early last year.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Click2Houston.com

‘Should be held accountable’: Prosecutor, attorney weigh in following court appearance of Missouri City officer accused of assaulting fiancé

HOUSTON – A Missouri City police officer running for Houston mayor went before a judge Thursday after bonding out of jail. Robin Williams is facing a charge of continuous violence against a family member, which is a third-degree felony. Williams, who is a candidate for Houston mayor, is accused...
MISSOURI CITY, TX
Click2Houston.com

Have you seen him? Search underway for missing man with severe mental disabilities last seen in Brazoria County, deputies say

PEARLAND, Texas – A search is underway for a man who has been missing since Wednesday afternoon in Pearland area, according to the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office. Daniel Galindo, 38, was last seen on home surveillance at 2:30 p.m. walking by himself in the 3900 block of County Road 48. He was wearing a black and grey polo shirt with black pants.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy