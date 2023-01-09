PEARLAND, Texas – A search is underway for a man who has been missing since Wednesday afternoon in Pearland area, according to the Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office. Daniel Galindo, 38, was last seen on home surveillance at 2:30 p.m. walking by himself in the 3900 block of County Road 48. He was wearing a black and grey polo shirt with black pants.

BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO