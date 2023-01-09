Read full article on original website
These Are Two of the Snowiest Cities in TennesseeDiana RusTennessee State
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From KnoxvilleTed RiversKnoxville, TN
Biggest gas station in the world to open soon in SeviervilleAsh JurbergSevierville, TN
Aspiring Model With Lymphedema Encourages Us All to Embrace Beauty in Our DifferencesKim JosephKnoxville, TN
Chris Lofton’s Tennessee Career: By The Numbers
Tennessee is sending Chris Lofton’s No. 5 jersey into the rafters Saturday when the Vols take on Kentucky at Thompson-Boling Arena. Lofton is one of the best players in program history and had one of the most storied careers in SEC history as he helped propel Tennessee to national prominence under head coach Bruce Pearl.
Tennessee Quarterback Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal
Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson is entering the NCAA transfer portal, per college football insider Bruce Feldman. Jackson was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class and spent his freshman season as a reserve option for the Volunteers. When then-Heisman contending quarterback Hendon Hooker ...
Top Instate Prospect Visiting Tennessee This Weekend
Four-star class of 2024 linebacker Edwin Spillman is unofficially visiting Tennessee for this weekend’s junior day, the Nashville native announced Thursday. The top player in the Volunteer State in the 2024 recruiting cycle, Spillman is the younger brother of Tennessee signee Nate Spillman and one of the Vols’ top targets on the defensive side of the ball.
Pair of Tennessee Edge Rushers Make SI99
Tennessee edge rushers Chandavian Bradley and Caleb Herring made the final SI99. The pair of Volunteers project to be a force off the edge on Rocky Top.
‘He Loves This University’: Rick Barnes Compliments Chris Lofton Prior to Jersey Retirement
Tennessee basketball legend Chris Lofton will have his jersey retired this Saturday afternoon prior to the Vols’ game against Kentucky in Knoxville. Lofton, a native of Kentucky, didn’t receive an offer out of high school from either Kentucky or Louisville. Lofton chose Tennessee over Arkansas State and Georgetown College and the rest was history. The Maysville, Kentucky, native eventually landed at fourth place on Tennessee’s all-time scoring leaderboard with 2,131 career points.
Tennessee Ranked In 247Sports Early Poll
247Sports released their way-too-early 2023 poll, and the Tennessee Volunteers were a hot topic of conversation.
Five-Star Receiver Visiting Tennessee For January Junior Day
Five-star class of 2024 receiver Ryan Wingo is unofficially visiting Tennessee this weekend for the Vols’ junior day, 247sports Steve Wiltfong reported Tuesday afternoon. Wingo is one of the top prospects in the country, ranking as the No. 14 player and No. 3 receiver in the country according to the 247sports composite rankings. The Saint Louis native is the top player in the state of Missouri.
Where Vols Rank on D1 Baseball Impact Transfers List
With college baseball season on the horizon, preseason polls and lists are starting to be released. On Wednesday, D1Baseball.com released their Top 100 Impact Transfers list. Tony Vitello brought in a handful of transfers in the offseason, and three cracked D1’s list on the Top 100. Transfer third baseman...
Football Transfer Portal Additions & Tennessee-Kentucky Preview | RTI Press Pass
The Rocky Top Insider Press Pass podcast is back for another great episode to start 2023. RTI hosts Ric Butler and Ryan Schumpert are breaking down the latest in the world of Tennessee Athletics here around the midway point of January. The guys start out the show on Wednesday by...
Webb School names new athletics director
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Webb School of Knoxville announced the appointment of Dan Gill as the school’s new director of athletics, succeeding David Meske, who will be retiring at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. Gill will take over his new role on July 1, 2023. Gill is...
Tennessee Restaurant Named One Of The 20 Best Steakhouse In The U.S.
Tasting Table released its list of the 20 of the best steakhouses in America and one in Tennessee managed to make the cut
In-N-Out Burger coming to Tennessee, Bill Lee announces
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee announced Tuesday that the iconic west coast chain In-N-Out Burger is coming to the Volunteer State.
2 Tennessee Cities Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes two cities right here in Tennessee.
‘$91,000 and it’s still not running’ Greeneville woman waited months for solar panels repairs
There are 35 solar panels on Linda Yokley's home in Greene County. Yet, since they were put up in September, and the hardware was installed to operate the battery power, the meter read zero. In other words, it's not working. Yokley isn't happy as she paid $91,000 to have the solar system installed.
Former UT student convicted of raping unconscious girl
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A former University of Tennessee student was convicted Wednesday of raping an unconscious fellow student, according to a release from the office of District Attorney Charme Allen. According to the release, Gavin John Quaedvlieg, 25, met another student at an off-campus apartment on Feb. 23, 2020....
Go back in time with WATE-TV as a longtime employee retires
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) —If you ever wanted to know what WATE 6 On Your Side was like in the early days, a colleague and good friend is taking us back in time on his last day here at Channel 6. Norm Shipley started his journey with WATE in the...
TVA: Frozen sensors at coal plant led to Middle TN blackouts
The Tennessee Valley Authority revealed Thursday night what led to power blackouts during last month’s extreme cold. TVA: Frozen sensors at coal plant led to Middle TN …. The Tennessee Valley Authority revealed Thursday night what led to power blackouts during last month’s extreme cold. Multiple fires spark...
Middle Tennessee woman frustrated by slow judicial process after revealing photos taken of her
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessee woman said not enough is being done to protect women in the state after revealing photos were taken of her without her knowledge. She said other women should never go through something like this. Kate McClinton said she found out about the photos...
Storm leaves damage through East Tennessee
Areas of East Tennessee are without power following storms moving through the region.
$1.1B Mega Millions winning numbers drawn
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you feeling lucky? The winning numbers for the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot were drawn on Tuesday night. The winning numbers are 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and 9, the Megaplier number. A winner has not been found for nearly three months. Regardless of how...
