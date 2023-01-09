ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rockytopinsider.com

Chris Lofton’s Tennessee Career: By The Numbers

Tennessee is sending Chris Lofton’s No. 5 jersey into the rafters Saturday when the Vols take on Kentucky at Thompson-Boling Arena. Lofton is one of the best players in program history and had one of the most storied careers in SEC history as he helped propel Tennessee to national prominence under head coach Bruce Pearl.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Tennessee Quarterback Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

Tennessee quarterback Tayven Jackson is entering the NCAA transfer portal, per college football insider Bruce Feldman. Jackson was a four-star recruit in the 2022 class and spent his freshman season as a reserve option for the Volunteers. When then-Heisman contending quarterback Hendon Hooker ...
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Top Instate Prospect Visiting Tennessee This Weekend

Four-star class of 2024 linebacker Edwin Spillman is unofficially visiting Tennessee for this weekend’s junior day, the Nashville native announced Thursday. The top player in the Volunteer State in the 2024 recruiting cycle, Spillman is the younger brother of Tennessee signee Nate Spillman and one of the Vols’ top targets on the defensive side of the ball.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

‘He Loves This University’: Rick Barnes Compliments Chris Lofton Prior to Jersey Retirement

Tennessee basketball legend Chris Lofton will have his jersey retired this Saturday afternoon prior to the Vols’ game against Kentucky in Knoxville. Lofton, a native of Kentucky, didn’t receive an offer out of high school from either Kentucky or Louisville. Lofton chose Tennessee over Arkansas State and Georgetown College and the rest was history. The Maysville, Kentucky, native eventually landed at fourth place on Tennessee’s all-time scoring leaderboard with 2,131 career points.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Five-Star Receiver Visiting Tennessee For January Junior Day

Five-star class of 2024 receiver Ryan Wingo is unofficially visiting Tennessee this weekend for the Vols’ junior day, 247sports Steve Wiltfong reported Tuesday afternoon. Wingo is one of the top prospects in the country, ranking as the No. 14 player and No. 3 receiver in the country according to the 247sports composite rankings. The Saint Louis native is the top player in the state of Missouri.
KNOXVILLE, TN
rockytopinsider.com

Where Vols Rank on D1 Baseball Impact Transfers List

With college baseball season on the horizon, preseason polls and lists are starting to be released. On Wednesday, D1Baseball.com released their Top 100 Impact Transfers list. Tony Vitello brought in a handful of transfers in the offseason, and three cracked D1’s list on the Top 100. Transfer third baseman...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Webb School names new athletics director

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Webb School of Knoxville announced the appointment of Dan Gill as the school’s new director of athletics, succeeding David Meske, who will be retiring at the end of the 2022-2023 school year. Gill will take over his new role on July 1, 2023. Gill is...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Former UT student convicted of raping unconscious girl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A former University of Tennessee student was convicted Wednesday of raping an unconscious fellow student, according to a release from the office of District Attorney Charme Allen. According to the release, Gavin John Quaedvlieg, 25, met another student at an off-campus apartment on Feb. 23, 2020....
KNOXVILLE, TN
WKRN

TVA: Frozen sensors at coal plant led to Middle TN blackouts

The Tennessee Valley Authority revealed Thursday night what led to power blackouts during last month’s extreme cold. TVA: Frozen sensors at coal plant led to Middle TN …. The Tennessee Valley Authority revealed Thursday night what led to power blackouts during last month’s extreme cold. Multiple fires spark...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

$1.1B Mega Millions winning numbers drawn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are you feeling lucky? The winning numbers for the $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot were drawn on Tuesday night. The winning numbers are 7, 13, 14, 15, 18 and 9, the Megaplier number. A winner has not been found for nearly three months. Regardless of how...
KNOXVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy