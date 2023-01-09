Read full article on original website
BBK Final: Batavia 46, Wilmington 30
BATAVIA — Wilmington’s offense went stale and Batavia’s Conner McElfresh went for 22 in an unattractive BHS 46-30 home victory Friday night. The Hurricane’s losing streak extends to eight games and dates back to early December. Their record now stands at 3-9 overall, 2-4 in the SBAAC, with a league game at Clinton-Massie next Friday. Tomorrow they’ll play 10-2 Columbus South High School, of the Columbus City League, at Ohio Dominican University in the second annual “Battle In The 614,” a central Ohio-based showcase.
GBK Final: Blanchester 57, Williamsburg 48
BLANCHESTER — What a difference a half makes. Blanchester was outscored by eight in the first half Thursday night by Williamsburg then roared back for a 57-48 win in SBAAC National Division girls basketball. Blanchester is 4-8 overall, 3-4 in the division. Williamsburg goes to 6-8, 4-4. After a...
GBK Final: Wilmington 49, East Clinton 42
WILMINGTON — A 25-point outing from Katie Murphy and stellar late game execution propelled the Lady Hurricane to a 49-42 non-league upset victory over East Clinton Thursday night at Fred Summers Court. Wilmington breaks their three-game losing streak and gets a bump to 6-8 overall. They travel to Williamsburg...
BBK Final: Bethel-Tate 49, East Clinton 40
WILMINGTON — Austin Brookenthal’s three-point play with just under two minutes to play Friday propelled Bethel-Tate to a 49-40 win over East Clinton. “Same song,” EC head coach Clyde Snow said. “Played hard, getting after it. Our offense is in a slump right now. We just have to shoot our way out of it.”
Women’s Final: Wilmington 65, Muskingum 57 (UPDATED: With Photos)
WILMINGTON — The Wilmington College Lady Quakers got back on track Wednesday night with a 65-57 home victory over the Muskingum Muskies thanks to a balanced offensive attack that saw three players in double figures, including Zahrya Bailey scoring a career-high 20 points. T he Lady Quakers break a...
GBK Final: Purcell-Marian 52, East Clinton JV 24
CINCINNATI — The East Clinton junior varsity girls basketball team was defeated by Purcell-Marian 52-24 Wednesday night. Coach Angie Collom said the game was played “in an electric atmosphere.”. East Clinton trailed 26-4 at halftime but outscored Purcell-Marian 16-9 in the fourth quarter. Among those 16 points was...
BHS bowling drops first match in a month
WILMINGTON — In their first matches since Dec. 13, the Blanchester bowling teams were defeated by Bethel-Tate Wednesday at Royal Z Lanes. “Both teams had a hard time being consistent,” BHS coach Paul Jackson said. “They are working hard and having fun. Still work to be done.”
Hillsboro overwhelms East Clinton at Royal Z Lanes
WILMINGTON — Hillsboro flexed its bowling muscle Wednesday with big wins over East Clinton at Royal Z Lanes. The East Clinton boys lost by more than 500 pins, 3057 to 2521. The EC girls lost 2236 to 1295. On the girls side, Serena Williams had a personal best game...
Astro JV holds on to beat Tigers 37-36
WILMINGTON — Aiden Warner made all 10 of his free throws in the fourth quarter and East Clinton held off Bethel-Tate 37-36 Friday night at Fred Summers Court. East Clinton trailed 21-18 going to the final period. Warner cashed in his chances at the line while Dylan Arnold made good on two three-pointers as the Astros rallied for win.
Cochran named to fall Dean’s List at Cedarville University
Trey Cochran, a Martinsville student majoring in management, was named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List at Cedarville University. Students receive this recognition for obtaining a 3.5 GPA or higher for the semester and carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours. Cedarville University is an accredited, Christ-centered, Baptist institution...
Clinton-Massie wrestlers top Spartans, Eagles
ADAMS TOWNSHIP — Clinton-Massie had little trouble with its rivals in a quad wrestling match Wednesday at the CMHS gym. The Falcons defeated Waynesville 42-27 in the opening match then knocked off Bellbrook 57-18. Dakin Johnson was the only Massie wrestler to have two contested matches, winning both. He...
Throwback Thursday: Great fall costumes
These are some highlights from the News Journal on January 12, 1967:. “WASHINGTON (AP) — Ambassador Henry Cabot Lodge predicted today a downturn in the percentage of American casualties in Vietnam this year. ‘The war would be pretty nearly over,’ Lodge added, once success is achieved in wiping out the threat from hardcore terrorists to Vietnamese villagers.”
Marriage licenses
WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations. The following people received a marriage license in December:. • Nathan Leland Smith, 41, a manager, and Mindy Louise Andrew, 38, unemployed,...
BBK Final: Blanchester 63, Felicity 54
BLANCHESTER — With a 63-54 win Friday over Felicity, Blanchester celebrated its winter Homecoming with its third victory of the season. The SBAAC National Division triumph puts BHS at 3-10, 2-5. Felicity drops to 3-9, 2-5. Prior to the game, Dylan Estep was crowned Homecoming king while Emma Falgner...
Massie boys 1 pin shy of knocking off Bulldogs
BATAVIA — One pin. One lousy pin. That’s all that separated Clinton-Massie and Batavia in SBAAC American Division boys bowling Tuesday night at Batavia Bowl. The Bulldogs remained unbeaten (7-0) in league play with a 2,777 to 2,776 win over the Falcons. ”Losing by one pin is never...
Vallee Foundation makes new BHS gym floor possible
The Vallee Foundation donated $200,000 to the Blanchester Local School District to help offset the cost of replacing the deteriorating gym floor in the high school building. A plaque to honor the Vallee Foundation will be unveiled Tuesday night prior to the high school varsity boys basketball game with Williamsburg.
Schappacher visits Rotary Club
Butch Shappacher, of Schappacher Farms, recently spoke to The Wilmington Rotary Club, which meets at noon on Tuesdays at the meeting room at Clinton Memorial Hospital. Shappacher said that what once started as a hobby, Butch and Sherry Schappacher began Schappacher Farms in 1994, located in Mason, Ohio. In the summer of 2016, Butch, Sherry, their son AJ and his wife Bethany purchased what was formerly known as “Oak Lawn Farm,” a picturesque 50-acre farm located directly on State Route 73 just outside of downtown Wilmington in the heart of Clinton County.
‘The Real Change Wilmington Podcast’ speaks with Lee Sandlin
Dustin Pearce and Emily Spencer, hosts of “The Real Change Wilmington Podcast,” recently sat down with Lee Sandlin, director of Sugartree Ministries and Our Father’s Kitchen, to get an inside look into inside his ministry and answer some concerns circulating in the community, like: “Are people being shipped in?,” “Is Sugartree Ministries moving locations?,” and more.
Clinton County A.C.T. to sponsor ‘Bigger Than Roe’ rally
The Clinton County Alliance for Compassion and Truth (A.C.T.) will sponsor a public “Bigger Than Roe” rally on Saturday, Jan. 21, from noon until 1 p.m., on the Main Street side of the Clinton County Courthouse. The local rally is one of hundreds of nationwide, weekend events organized...
Beer truck accident on I-71 closes southbound lanes
CLINTON COUNTY – A portion of Interstate 71 southbound was closed for nearly 10 hours Thursday night into Friday morning after a 2021 Volvo semi-truck hauling bottles of Guinness beer was involved in an accident. The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Wilmington Post, is currently investigating the single-vehicle injury crash.
