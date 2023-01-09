GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Public School Board has chosen Matt Fisher to lead the district for the next 17 months. Fisher is one of three candidates the board had to choose from. The other two were Dr. Virginia Moon and Dr. Michael Teahon. While the board was deciding, they elected to have Dr. Robin Dexter assume the role until it is otherwise appointed.

