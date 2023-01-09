Read full article on original website
Related
KSNB Local4
Bookstore serves community one book at a time
AURORA, Neb. (KSNB) - Although the holiday season is behind us, people can still make an impact on their community no matter the distance. Susan’s Books and Gifts serves the central Nebraska community by donating books to schools, jails, pastors, and any organization that needs them. All the books...
KSNB Local4
GIPS school board chooses interim superintendent
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The Grand Island Public School Board has chosen Matt Fisher to lead the district for the next 17 months. Fisher is one of three candidates the board had to choose from. The other two were Dr. Virginia Moon and Dr. Michael Teahon. While the board was deciding, they elected to have Dr. Robin Dexter assume the role until it is otherwise appointed.
KSNB Local4
Hastings College hosts art exhibit from MONA
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - There’s a new art exhibition at the Jackson Dinsdale Art Center at Hastings College, that will transport you back to the 1990′s. “A Blast From Future’s Past” is a collection of pieces from the Museum of Nebraska Art, on loan as the museum works on redevelopment.
Aurora News Register
Saving youth: Majerus works in Children’s emergency room
Doctors are usually defined by their specialties and Dr. Chelsea Majerus decided to take a specialty of the most vulnerable populations at a time when seconds could mean life and death. Majerus, a 2002 graduate of Aurora High School, works day and night as a pediatric emergency room doctor at...
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Salvation Army reopens to the public after pipe burst
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A local nonprofit is allowing people back in after a water pipe burst, which caused major damage to their building the day after Christmas. Officials with the Grand Island Salvation Army said fifty gallons of water per minute poured into the facility, damaging every part of it.
KSNB Local4
Former UNK baseball player killed in plane crash
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The University of Nebraska-Kearney Thursday announced that a former former athlete and student was killed Wednesday in a plane crash in eastern Nebraska. UNK announced that Colton Hill, 24, was one of the two people killed in a crash near the Auburn airport. The accident happened...
KSNB Local4
Doniphan-Trumbull wrestling hosts Rumbull in Trumbull
TRUMBULL, Neb. (KSNB) - Doniphan-Trumbull hosted a double dual quad event at the Trumbull Community Center Thursday. The Cardinals have named the event Rumbull in Trumbull and Harvard, Sandy Creek and Superior made the trip. In round one, Doniphan-Trumbull faced off in a dual with Harvard. DT won the matchup...
nebraskaexaminer.com
State’s mental health providers tout ‘transformational’ bill aiding development of community clinics
LINCOLN — Nebraska’s mental health providers are touting a “transformational” proposal to establish federally certified behavioral health clinics in communities across the state. State Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln on Tuesday introduced a bill to aid the development of at least six such clinics in Omaha,...
News Channel Nebraska
Small Town Famous renovating, moving into historic Wolbach Building in downtown Hastings
HASTINGS, Neb. — A business that got its start selling headbands at volleyball tournaments keeps gaining more fame in Central Nebraska. Small Town Famous is on the move. Jacque Cranson started small with her screen printing and embroidery business 11 years ago. About seven years ago, she opened her first storefront after moving to Hastings.
KSNB Local4
Governor's Walk: State officials promoting health and wellness
It’s the end of an era at the Grand Island Police Department, as Chief Robert Falldorf ends a decades-long career with GIPD. The Grand Island Public School Board has chosen Matt Fisher to lead the district. CASA moving to new location. Updated: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:26 PM CST.
KSNB Local4
Held names Schaffner UNK football defensive coordinator, safeties coach
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Nebraska Kearney head football coach Ryan Held announced today that Tim Schaffner is the Lopers new defensive coordinator and safeties coach. Schaffner was defensive coordinator at FCS-member Idaho State in 2022 after spending 17 years at Butler (Kan.) Community College. He was the Grizzlies head coach from 2015-21 and a part of two NJCAA National Championships, nine league titles and seven region titles in his time in El Dorado.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Police Department’s Chief Falldorf “flying” into retirement
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - It’s the end of an era at the Grand Island Police Department as Chief Robert Falldorf ends a decades-long career with GIPD. The department came together earlier on Friday for the chief’s last day on the job. About 36 and a half years...
KSNB Local4
Transit service demand growth leads to upcoming upgrades
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Local transit service is seeing quite an increase in ridership. Crane Transit serves all of Hall County and has been the public transportation provider for Grand Island since 2013. Along with being affiliated with the city, officials said having extended transit services has helped them grow.
KSNB Local4
Foggy start to Friday...Improving weekend temps
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Clouds will fill back in tonight with the addition of dense fog developing from northern areas, southward. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY effective until mid morning Friday, where visibility restrictions could drop to 1/4 mile or less. The area has expanded to include counties west of Highway 281 to include Lexington , Kearney, Minden, Holdrege and Franklin as well as counties north of Grand Island....Loup City, St. Paul and Ord included. Visibility of 1/4 to 1/2 mile is expanding into central parts of the state.
foxnebraska.com
Proposed bill could change how Nebraskans vote
LINCOLN, Neb. — A bill to structure Voter ID in Nebraska was introduced this week in the legislature. The bill as it stands Wednesday could cancel fees to acquire IDs and could largely eliminate voting by mail. An exception could be made for those who show they can’t make...
KSNB Local4
Former KRVN News Director hurt in car crash
BERTRAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A former news director at radio station KRVN in Lexington is in critical condition after a Tuesday accident near Bertrand. Phelps County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene just before noon Tuesday one mile east of Bertrand. In a press release, the sheriff’s office...
News Channel Nebraska
Crash near Bertrand sends one to hospital
BERTRAND, Neb. (KSNB) - One person was injured in an accident on Highway 23 in Phelps County. Deputies with the Phelps County Sheriff’s Office were called to assist in a crash just before noon Tuesday about one mile east of Bertrand. The Sheriff’s Office said in a release that...
KSNB Local4
St. Cecilia girls basketball improves to 12-2 in win over Minden
MINDEN, Neb. (KSNB) - Hastings St. Cecilia girls basketball made the trip to face Minden Thursday in a battle of two teams with four combined losses. The Hawkettes used a big third quarter to build a lead they would never relinquish, winning 32-25. Watch the embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Doniphan-Trumbull girls basketball soars to a win over Gibbon
DONIPHAN, Neb. (KSNB) - The Doniphan-Trumbull girls basketball hosted Gibbon on Friday. In the end, the Cardinals defeat the Buffaloes, 47-24. See embedded video for highlights.
KSNB Local4
Howard Co. cockfighting suspects moving through courts
ST. PAUL, Neb. (KSNB) - Six of the 10 men accused of cockfighting were scheduled for probable cause hearings next month in Howard County Court. They were Eduardo Alcantar, Jose Reyes Jimenez, Martin Montelongo, Jorge Rodriguez and Jesus Serrano Sanchez, all of Grand Island and Angel Gutierrez, of Chapman. Each appeared for an initial court hearing Wednesday in St. Paul and were scheduled for probable cause hearings Feb. 22.
Comments / 0