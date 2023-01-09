Read full article on original website
Highly-rated grocery store chain opens new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersCovington, GA
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
Empowerment On Another Level with Southern Crescent Women in BusinessSouthern Crescent WomenHampton, GA
SMITH: Georgia Bulldogs return from LA with another national title
LOS ANGELES — The Georgia locker room pre-game Monday was as loud and animated as I have ever seen it. In the Kirby Smart era. In any era that I have experienced. There were flashbacks to the 1980 national championship game with Notre Dame in the Sugar Bowl. It was eerily quiet. “Not a creature was stirring, not even a mouse.”
Georgia Bulldogs now in pursuit of first three-peat since Minnesota from 1934-36
It wasn’t long after the Georgia Bulldogs put the finishing touches on one of the greatest seasons college football had ever seen with a 65-7 win over TCU in the national title game that coach Kirby Smart was asked about making history again. After Georgia (15-0) became one of...
Central Georgia EMC working to restore power
JACKSON — Central Georgia Electric Membership Corporation currently reports power outages affecting 10,577 customers. At the height of the outage, more than 27,000 customers were without power. Restoration efforts are ongoing as crews continue working to restore electric service to the areas affected by the severe weather. Crews have...
EVERYDAY HERO: From poverty to prosperity, Henry County single mom starts non-profit to help others
This story is part of a collaborative effort involving more than 20 news outlets in the metro Atlanta area to recognize “ordinary people accomplishing extraordinary feats” in our communities. The “Everyday Heroes” project was spearheaded by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and included the Clayton News, Henry Herald, Rockdale Citizen,...
Butts County Adoptable Cats - Week of January 13
Looking for that purrfect fur baby to bring home? Look no further than Klassy Kats of Butts County. Klassy Kats' mission is to reduce the overpopulation of cats in Butts County by using a proactive approach for promoting, educating, and taking part in spaying and neutering cats and kittens that came into the Butts County Animal Shelter prior to adoption.
