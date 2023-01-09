The new Lidl Food Market appears to be complete and ready for customers, but there has still been no announcement about an opening date.Photo byKimberly Bond. (Forsyth County, GA) For the new Lidl at the shopping center located at the intersection of Kelly Mill and Bethelview, the lights are on, but nobody’s home. Residents can observe for themselves that the construction has appeared to be complete for several months. Rumors were flying last year that the opening had been delayed, for unknown reasons, until 2023. Now 2023 is here, yet Lidl has still not announced a grand opening date for this store.

