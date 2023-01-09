ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee County, GA

Polk Today

Getting help means Gordy’s got wheels thanks to Cedartown Home Depot

Rome family gets help getting gait trainer for toddler thanks to Cedartown Home Depot, Cooper Medical Supply donations A special moment happened for a family from Rome here in Cedartown over the weekend, and a toddler is getting some help in learning to walk thanks to a donation that was completely unexpected. This past weekend […] The post Getting help means Gordy’s got wheels thanks to Cedartown Home Depot appeared first on Polk Today.
CEDARTOWN, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Restaurant Report Card: The Juicy Crab fails with 64; Asian Kitchen earns 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Panola Road in DeKalb County, there are some juicy details about a failing health inspection at a popular seafood spot. The Juicy Crab in Stonecrest scored 64 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says eggs and potatoes were at an unsafe temperature. Plus, a food service employee was seen putting on a glove that was picked up off the floor and the report says an employee used the restroom and did not wash their hands before preparing food.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Griffin man partially paralyzed after tree hits home

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s a story of survival that had an entire Griffin neighborhood cheering last Thursday night, even after an EF-3 tornado ravaged their homes. A 30,000-pound tree fell on top of 41-year-old Jonas Bush, but now he’s on the road to recovery. Atlanta...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia woman turns 114 years young

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A life well lived is its own reward but there is always room for celebration! Nina Willis will turn 114 years young on January 14th. She has family members and friends who check on her, but her main caregiver is her roommate, her 97-year-old sister Pecola.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

City of Atlanta opening two warming centers

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The city of Atlanta will open two warming centers as frigid temperatures blast the metro area. The centers will be at the Old Adamsville Recreation Center, 3404 Delmar Lane NW and Central Park, 400 Merritts Ave. NE. They will be open from 8 p.m. Jan. 13 to 8 a.m. Jan. 14 and 8 p.m. Jan. 14 to 8 p.m. Jan. 15.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia woman celebrates 105 years of life

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Stone Mountain woman is celebrating a major milestone. Mrs. Winnell Cunningham-Shaw turned 105-years-old on Jan. 7. Cunningham-Shaw was born on Jan. 7, 1918, in Lawrenceville to Dora Streaty and Linn Cunningham. In 1930 at the age of 12, she relocated to Atlanta to...
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Out And About In The ATL | Jan. 13-15, 2023

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The weekend is here. The weather is a bit colder than we like but there are plenty of things to do indoors. Check out this week’s list of things to do in metro Atlanta. FRIDAY. The 2023 Discover Boating Atlanta Boat Show is...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Preparing your home for a storm

Man arrested after allegedly getting into plane’s cockpit at Atlanta airport. Man arrested after allegedly getting into plane’s cockpit at Atlanta airport. Court clerks are legally raking in the cash. But that may soon change. Updated: 19 hours ago. Court clerks are legally raking in the cash. But...
ATLANTA, GA
Justine Lookenott

Days after alleged murder-suicide of father and disabled daughter, FoCo service group sheds light on larger issue

(Forsyth County, GA) The organization that supports residents with mental and physical disabilities in Forsyth County is reeling over the recent report of a murder-suicide of a father and daughter well-known in the community. Many have taken to social media, including Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow, to share stories about the family and discuss ways to better support others in their situation.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Kristen Walters

Highly-rated grocery store chain opens new location in Georgia

A highly-rated supermarket chain recently opened another new location in Georgia. Read on to learn more. If you've been looking for a new place to get high-quality food items and other household essentials, you may be interested to learn that the grocery store chain Publix just opened their newest Georgia supermarket location at Covington Town Center on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
COVINGTON, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Tracker | Damage reports throughout metro Atlanta region as storm system sweeps through

ATLANTA — As a storm system has swept through the metro Atlanta region on Thursday afternoon, damage reports are starting to filter in. The same system has already left a trail of damage in Alabama, and the picture is slowly becoming clearer in Georgia. Several tornadoes were confirmed in metro Atlanta, particularly to the southwest and southeast, and both tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued across the region.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

DeKalb County police offer free gun locks after rise in stolen guns

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The DeKalb County Police Department is offering free gun locks at four precincts. The number of guns stolen from cars rose to 880 in 2022, a 10 percent increase from 2021. DeKalb County Police Chief Mirtha V. Ramos warned that a car is not a safe place to store guns in a video posted to Twitter.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
InsideHook

Atlanta’s Best Burger Is in a Suburban Gas Station

The best meals are often found in the places you’d least expect, not the white tablecloth spots that require reservations a month in advance. And when it comes to the best burger in Atlanta, Georgia, that place is NFA Burger, a humble counter in a Chevron gas station in the city’s Dunwoody suburb.
ATLANTA, GA
Kimberly Bond

Forsyth County shoppers are mystified that the Lidl grocery store is still not open

The new Lidl Food Market appears to be complete and ready for customers, but there has still been no announcement about an opening date.Photo byKimberly Bond. (Forsyth County, GA) For the new Lidl at the shopping center located at the intersection of Kelly Mill and Bethelview, the lights are on, but nobody’s home. Residents can observe for themselves that the construction has appeared to be complete for several months. Rumors were flying last year that the opening had been delayed, for unknown reasons, until 2023. Now 2023 is here, yet Lidl has still not announced a grand opening date for this store.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA

