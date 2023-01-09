Read full article on original website
Getting help means Gordy’s got wheels thanks to Cedartown Home Depot
Rome family gets help getting gait trainer for toddler thanks to Cedartown Home Depot, Cooper Medical Supply donations A special moment happened for a family from Rome here in Cedartown over the weekend, and a toddler is getting some help in learning to walk thanks to a donation that was completely unexpected. This past weekend […] The post Getting help means Gordy’s got wheels thanks to Cedartown Home Depot appeared first on Polk Today.
Clayton News Daily
EVERYDAY HERO: From poverty to prosperity, Henry County single mom starts non-profit to help others
Editor's note: This story is part of a collaborative effort involving more than 20 news outlets in the metro Atlanta area to recognize “ordinary people accomplishing extraordinary feats” in our communities. The “Everyday Heroes” project was spearheaded by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and included the Clayton News, Henry Herald,...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Restaurant Report Card: The Juicy Crab fails with 64; Asian Kitchen earns 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Panola Road in DeKalb County, there are some juicy details about a failing health inspection at a popular seafood spot. The Juicy Crab in Stonecrest scored 64 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says eggs and potatoes were at an unsafe temperature. Plus, a food service employee was seen putting on a glove that was picked up off the floor and the report says an employee used the restroom and did not wash their hands before preparing food.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Griffin man partially paralyzed after tree hits home
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It’s a story of survival that had an entire Griffin neighborhood cheering last Thursday night, even after an EF-3 tornado ravaged their homes. A 30,000-pound tree fell on top of 41-year-old Jonas Bush, but now he’s on the road to recovery. Atlanta...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia woman turns 114 years young
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A life well lived is its own reward but there is always room for celebration! Nina Willis will turn 114 years young on January 14th. She has family members and friends who check on her, but her main caregiver is her roommate, her 97-year-old sister Pecola.
atlantanewsfirst.com
City of Atlanta opening two warming centers
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The city of Atlanta will open two warming centers as frigid temperatures blast the metro area. The centers will be at the Old Adamsville Recreation Center, 3404 Delmar Lane NW and Central Park, 400 Merritts Ave. NE. They will be open from 8 p.m. Jan. 13 to 8 a.m. Jan. 14 and 8 p.m. Jan. 14 to 8 p.m. Jan. 15.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia woman celebrates 105 years of life
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Stone Mountain woman is celebrating a major milestone. Mrs. Winnell Cunningham-Shaw turned 105-years-old on Jan. 7. Cunningham-Shaw was born on Jan. 7, 1918, in Lawrenceville to Dora Streaty and Linn Cunningham. In 1930 at the age of 12, she relocated to Atlanta to...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Out And About In The ATL | Jan. 13-15, 2023
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The weekend is here. The weather is a bit colder than we like but there are plenty of things to do indoors. Check out this week’s list of things to do in metro Atlanta. FRIDAY. The 2023 Discover Boating Atlanta Boat Show is...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Preparing your home for a storm
Man arrested after allegedly getting into plane’s cockpit at Atlanta airport. Man arrested after allegedly getting into plane’s cockpit at Atlanta airport. Court clerks are legally raking in the cash. But that may soon change. Updated: 19 hours ago. Court clerks are legally raking in the cash. But...
'He loved his job' | Family heartbroken after Georgia DOT worker dies during storm cleanup in Walker County
GEORGIA, USA — A Georgia family is heartbroken after getting a phone call about the loss of father, son Sean Kornacki who was cleaning up damages from the storm in Walker County Friday. The 40-year-old man worked for the Georgia Department of Transportation as a maintenance department foreman for...
One Georgia City Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
fox5atlanta.com
Broadway in Atlanta 2023-2024 season at Fox Theatre announced: How to secure tickets
ATLANTA - Broadway in Atlanta has rolled out its list of shows for its 2023-2024 season at the Fox Theatre, and FOX 5 has the details on what you need to know to enjoy it. There are plenty of ways to get tickets, including an option being introduced for the very first time.
Days after alleged murder-suicide of father and disabled daughter, FoCo service group sheds light on larger issue
(Forsyth County, GA) The organization that supports residents with mental and physical disabilities in Forsyth County is reeling over the recent report of a murder-suicide of a father and daughter well-known in the community. Many have taken to social media, including Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow, to share stories about the family and discuss ways to better support others in their situation.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Finding something in the wreckage after severe weather strikes McDonough
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Thursday night, phones alerted to a possible tornado near downtown McDonough. Jordon Gray was working on Griffin St. at Gray’s Jeweler’s when the storm rolled in. He watched as a neighboring business’s roof flew off. “I saw the roof come...
Highly-rated grocery store chain opens new location in Georgia
A highly-rated supermarket chain recently opened another new location in Georgia. Read on to learn more. If you've been looking for a new place to get high-quality food items and other household essentials, you may be interested to learn that the grocery store chain Publix just opened their newest Georgia supermarket location at Covington Town Center on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.
WXIA 11 Alive
Tracker | Damage reports throughout metro Atlanta region as storm system sweeps through
ATLANTA — As a storm system has swept through the metro Atlanta region on Thursday afternoon, damage reports are starting to filter in. The same system has already left a trail of damage in Alabama, and the picture is slowly becoming clearer in Georgia. Several tornadoes were confirmed in metro Atlanta, particularly to the southwest and southeast, and both tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings were issued across the region.
atlantanewsfirst.com
DeKalb County police offer free gun locks after rise in stolen guns
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The DeKalb County Police Department is offering free gun locks at four precincts. The number of guns stolen from cars rose to 880 in 2022, a 10 percent increase from 2021. DeKalb County Police Chief Mirtha V. Ramos warned that a car is not a safe place to store guns in a video posted to Twitter.
Atlanta’s Best Burger Is in a Suburban Gas Station
The best meals are often found in the places you’d least expect, not the white tablecloth spots that require reservations a month in advance. And when it comes to the best burger in Atlanta, Georgia, that place is NFA Burger, a humble counter in a Chevron gas station in the city’s Dunwoody suburb.
Forsyth County shoppers are mystified that the Lidl grocery store is still not open
The new Lidl Food Market appears to be complete and ready for customers, but there has still been no announcement about an opening date.Photo byKimberly Bond. (Forsyth County, GA) For the new Lidl at the shopping center located at the intersection of Kelly Mill and Bethelview, the lights are on, but nobody’s home. Residents can observe for themselves that the construction has appeared to be complete for several months. Rumors were flying last year that the opening had been delayed, for unknown reasons, until 2023. Now 2023 is here, yet Lidl has still not announced a grand opening date for this store.
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 15-year-old girl last seen at outlet mall
WOODSTOCK, Ga. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. The Woodstock Police Department says Marley Boehrienger, 15, was last seen Wednesday around 2:15 p.m. at the Outlet Shoppes at 915 Ridgewalk Parkway. Marley is described as...
