Troy Messenger
Troy long snapper earns All-American honors
Rubio Long Snapping announced its All-American long snappers for the 2022 college football season and among the top long snappers in the country is Troy’s Quentin Skinner. Rubio Long Snapping is considered the top training academy for high school and college long snappers in the country and is partnered with the All-American Bowl. Rubio Long Snapping selects four long snappers each year to be honored as All-Americans, which is a position not typically recognized by traditional All-America teams.
Troy Messenger
Troy men, women pick up conference wins
Both the Troy Trojans men’s and women’s basketball teams picked up conference wins on Thursday night. The women’s team (9-7, 4-1) defeated the ULM Warhawks by a score of 92-74 after a big second half. The two sides battled back-and-forth in the first half with the Trojans taking a 42-35 lead into halftime.
Troy Messenger
Charles Henderson lands in 5A Top 10
The Alabama Sports Writers Association (ASWA) released its first high school basketball rankings for 2023 and the Charles Henderson Trojans boys basketball team landed on the Class 5A Top 10. The Trojans earned a No. 7 ranking in Class 5A, which is the Trojans’ first appearance in the Top 10...
Troy Messenger
Trojans top Eagles in area battle
The Charles Henderson Trojans (11-5, 2-0) picked up a Class 5A, Area 4 win over the Carroll Eagles on the road Tuesday night by a score of 74-61. The Trojans wasted no time jumping on Carroll as they stormed out to a 17-1 lead before Carroll finally connected on its first field goal. Charles Henderson led 22-7 going into the second quarter as senior Austin Cross knocked down four three-pointers in the opening period.
Alabama man killed in head-on collision, state troopers report
An Alabama man was killed Thursday night when his car collided head-on with another vehicle, Alabama state troopers report. The two-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 6:20 p.m. Thursday, and claimed the life of a Letohatchee, Alabama, man. Renardo O. McCall, 33, was fatally injured when the 2008 Lincoln Town Car...
Troy Messenger
JCA presents Antonio Jamall Holmes’ first solo art show
The Johnson Center for the Arts proudly presents Antonio Jamall Holmes’ first solo art show. The reception for the Troy artist is set for 5 until 7 p.m. Thursday, January 14. The public is invited. Holmes’ solo show fills the JCA’s lower gallery with a sampling of Holmes’ work,...
Troy Messenger
Historical marker honors the fight for voting rights in Pike County
On Friday, Jan. 13, a dedication was held at the Pike County Courthouse in Troy to unveil a historical marker that honors those that served the SCLC-SCOPE Project in 1965, a quest to register African Americans to vote. In 1965, African Americans that wanted to register to vote had to...
Rep. Stamps’ daughter found in Florida
UPDATE: JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Rep. De’Keither Stamps announced his daughter was found safe in Florida and is back home in Enterprise, Alabama. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Representative De’Keither Stamps (D-District 66) announced his daughter was missing. Kristian Stamps, 17, was last seen in Enterprise, Alabama. She was driving a 2008 Honda Accord. […]
Troy Messenger
Max Davis appointed to Troy City Council
On Monday, Jan. 9, 2023, Max Davis, of Troy, received a letter from Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey notifying him that she has appointed him to the Troy City Council, effective immediately. Gov. Ivey said Davis will serve as a representative of the Third District and will serve the remainder of...
Alabama man killed early Sunday when truck hit tree, flips over
An Alabama man was killed early Sunday morning when his truck struck a tree and overturned, Alabama state troopers said. The single-vehicle crash occurred at approximately 1:38 a.m. Sunday, and claimed the life of a Salem, Alabama, man. Joshua R. Woodard, 28, was fatally injured when the 2013 Chevrolet Silverado...
Alabama man who went missing in boating accident found dead in Florida river, police say
The body of an Alabama man who went missing late last month was recovered in a Florida river, police confirmed. Alvie Lee Anderson, 79, of Elba, Alabama, has been identified as the body found Wednesday in the Yellow River in Okaloosa County, Florida. Anderson went missing Friday, December 30 during...
luvernejournal.com
Car abandoned in Hayneville linked to Tuscaloosa murders
Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating an abandoned car found Sunday afternoon on Lowndes County Road 26 in Hayneville that officers believe is linked to the bodies of two murdered men in Tuscaloosa County. Lowndes County Sheriff Chris West confirmed the vehicle is related to the Tuscaloosa murders, but despite...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Dale County road is reopened
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A multi-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 3:43 p.m. on Monday has caused a road closure. According to ALEA officials, Alabama 27 at the intersection of Dale County 34, in Dale County, will be closed for an undetermined amount of time. The Alabama Department...
wvtm13.com
Military veteran among victims in Tuscaloosa County double homicide
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — Two cousins from Lowndes County are in the Tuscaloosa County Jail, charged in a double homicide that left Interstate 59-20 closed for hours on Sunday. The family one of the victims, Justin Whitfield, says he was a military veteran and raised in Remington, Indiana, but...
Troy Messenger
Pike County Coroner Jerry Williams honored upon retirement
Pike County Coroner Jerry Williams was honored with a retirement reception Wednesday morning at the Pike County Courthouse. Williams has served Pike County for 40 years and investigated 5,000 deaths. John Palmer, Pike County District Attorney Offices, welcomed the large gathering including local government officials, courthouse staff, law enforcement and...
WSFA
I-85 near Shorter reopens hours after truck’s boom hits bridge
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Interstate 85 northbound has fully reopened near Shorter in Macon County several hours after a single-vehicle crash forced lanes to close. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash happened around 7:38 a.m. and involved involved a boom truck that malfunctioned. The truck’s boom started to rise while the driver was traveling north along the interstate, then struck the bridge going to Macon County Rd 97.
Troy Messenger
‘Supper And Stories’ tickets open to public
The Pike Piddlers Storytelling Festival on Friday and Saturday, January 27 and 28 at the We Piddle Around Theater and the Troy University Trojan Theater. The festival features four of the nation’s top storytellers and traditional music. The supper and stories Friday night performance at the We Piddle Around...
wvtm13.com
Two cousins arrested in Tuscaloosa County double homicide
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — Two cousins from the Montgomery/Lowndes County area were arrested in a Tuscaloosa County double homicide Monday morning. Cousins Keondre Jazel McCall and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr., both 19, are charged with capital murder in the deaths of Justin Michael Whitfield, 23, and Destin Rashard Holley, 23. Both suspects and victims are from the Montgomery/Lowndes County area.
wdhn.com
Multi-vehicle crash kills Daleville woman after being ejected from motorcycle
DALE COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Daleville woman was ejected from a motorcycle after the driver crashed into the back of another car, ejecting the deceased where she was struck by another vehicle moments later. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, 23-year-old Grace Nicole Rivera was killed when...
alabamanews.net
Body Found in Montgomery
Montgomery police have launched a death investigation after a body was discovered. Police say the body of a man was found in the 3500 block of Manley Drive at about 3:35 this afternoon. That location is near Lower Wetumpka Road. They have released no other information. If you have information...
