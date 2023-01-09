Rubio Long Snapping announced its All-American long snappers for the 2022 college football season and among the top long snappers in the country is Troy’s Quentin Skinner. Rubio Long Snapping is considered the top training academy for high school and college long snappers in the country and is partnered with the All-American Bowl. Rubio Long Snapping selects four long snappers each year to be honored as All-Americans, which is a position not typically recognized by traditional All-America teams.

