Chillicothe, OH

sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Couple Welcome First Berger Baby of 2023

On the morning of January 2, 2023, parents Brittany Penrod and Richard Robinson welcomed in the New Year with the birth of their second child, Lola Dawn Robinson who was born at OhioHealth Berger Hospital. Brittany gave birth to their daughter who weighed six pounds and 13 ounces at 2:13...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Times Gazette

Free tuition at Shawnee State

Qualifying Pell Grant-eligible new students from Highland County can now receive free tuition at Shawnee State University in Portsmouth, the university said Wednesday in a news release. Shawnee State has expanded its Free Tuition Program to include Brown, Gallia, Highland and Vinton counties in of Ohio. Offering free tuition to...
HIGHLAND COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Vandals attack downtown Chillicothe business

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A local business belonging to one of Chillicothe’s most respected community members was vandalized Wednesday evening. It happened around 7 p.m. near the downtown area. Officers responded to LS Everything In Sports at 133 West Main Street on an activated burglar alarm. Upon arrival, officers...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WKBN

Creator of Ohio State ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ TikTok shares message for her

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The man who made a viral video featuring an Ohio State fan is sharing more about his social media experience with NBC4. TikTok creator Hayden Sheppard posted a short clip of the Peach Bowl broadcast highlighting 19-year-old Catherine Gurd from New Albany. In the video, Gurd, dressed in Buckeye garb, holds […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

New park coming to the east side of Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Two donated parcels of land will soon become the newest park within the City of Chillicothe. Former city council member Pat Patrick donated the two pieces of property along Wade Street on the city’s east side to become the 6th ward’s first public park.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
WHIZ

Two Suspects in Columbus Homicide Arrested in Perry Co.

Two suspects in a Columbus homicide were taken into custody in Perry County on Friday. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said deputies assisted the Columbus Police Homicide Division with the apprehension of Savanna Dawson and Kyrios March. Sheriff William Barker said authorities responded to two location in southern Perry...
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Larry Eugene Crary, 80

Larry Eugene Crary, age 80, of Lynchburg, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at The Laurel’s of Hillsboro. He was born the son of the late Kendall and Lucielle Washburn Crary on April 23, 1942 in Blanchester. Larry was an excellent pool player and loved to go fishing!...
LYNCHBURG, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man shot, killed in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is dead after police said he was shot in Chillicothe. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, Jennoro Juan Elmore Jr., 23, was found Tuesday afternoon on North Plaza Boulevard suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center, where he later died. Police said […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
myfox28columbus.com

1 person injured in Newark house fire

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was taken to the hospital following a house fire in Newark on Friday. Firefighters were called to a house located at 309 Mount Vernon Road on a report of a fire around 6:45 a.m. Medics rushed one person to OSU Hospital for burns.
NEWARK, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Manhunt launched for Chillicothe man after shooting

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Law enforcement in Ross County were searching for a man who they said shot someone at a local hotel. It happened in Chillicothe in the area of the Christopher Inn and the Christopher Conference Center on North Bridge Street. The call came in shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

John C. Wilson, 71

John C. Wilson, 71, of Chillicothe passed 2:33 pm Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at OSU Wexner Medical Center. He was born December 7, 1951 to the late Melvin Jack Wilson and Fairy Mae Johnson Weidauer. On December 13, 1975 he married Bonnie Carroll who survives. Also surviving is his mother-in-law,...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Bonnie Lou (Wells) Koch, 83

Bonnie Lou Wells Koch, the beautiful, intelligent and talented wife and mother, peacefully passed into heaven on Monday, January 9, 2023. She was the daughter of Dorotha “Dorothy” Wells and Claude “Bogey” Wells, owners of both Weaver and Wells and Wells’ Restaurants, Circleville. In addition...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH

