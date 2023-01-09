Read full article on original website
‘You name it, we had it:’ Two women of Gahanna Hardware reflect on store ahead of its January closure
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — For two central Ohio women, and generations of customers, late January will mark the end of an era for a storefront that largely stuck to its roots: selling a little bit of everything. Gahanna Hardware, an old Gahanna mainstay that offers hand tools and paints and wind chimes, is set to […]
Chillicothe Couple Welcome First Berger Baby of 2023
On the morning of January 2, 2023, parents Brittany Penrod and Richard Robinson welcomed in the New Year with the birth of their second child, Lola Dawn Robinson who was born at OhioHealth Berger Hospital. Brittany gave birth to their daughter who weighed six pounds and 13 ounces at 2:13...
Free tuition at Shawnee State
Qualifying Pell Grant-eligible new students from Highland County can now receive free tuition at Shawnee State University in Portsmouth, the university said Wednesday in a news release. Shawnee State has expanded its Free Tuition Program to include Brown, Gallia, Highland and Vinton counties in of Ohio. Offering free tuition to...
Vandals attack downtown Chillicothe business
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A local business belonging to one of Chillicothe’s most respected community members was vandalized Wednesday evening. It happened around 7 p.m. near the downtown area. Officers responded to LS Everything In Sports at 133 West Main Street on an activated burglar alarm. Upon arrival, officers...
Creator of Ohio State ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ TikTok shares message for her
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The man who made a viral video featuring an Ohio State fan is sharing more about his social media experience with NBC4. TikTok creator Hayden Sheppard posted a short clip of the Peach Bowl broadcast highlighting 19-year-old Catherine Gurd from New Albany. In the video, Gurd, dressed in Buckeye garb, holds […]
This adoptable dog in central Ohio is ready to find his running buddy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – There’s a pup available at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center that is looking for a running mate. The 1-year-old pit bull mix came to the shelter as a stray in November 2022, and FCDS Behavior Coordinator Becca Moser described him as a “party boy.” “He has a lot […]
New park coming to the east side of Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Two donated parcels of land will soon become the newest park within the City of Chillicothe. Former city council member Pat Patrick donated the two pieces of property along Wade Street on the city’s east side to become the 6th ward’s first public park.
New therapy dog to help Gallia County Sheriff’s Office serve Ohio community
GALLIA COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is welcoming a new member to the department who will have a special role in helping the members of her community. Sheriff Matt Champlin says Zaya, a Bernedoodle, will serve the community as the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office’s new therapy dog. Champlin says Zaya is […]
Two Suspects in Columbus Homicide Arrested in Perry Co.
Two suspects in a Columbus homicide were taken into custody in Perry County on Friday. The Perry County Sheriff’s Office said deputies assisted the Columbus Police Homicide Division with the apprehension of Savanna Dawson and Kyrios March. Sheriff William Barker said authorities responded to two location in southern Perry...
Amesville woman steals $200,000 from elderly family member, blames it on a scam
ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — An Amesville woman has been sentenced for stealing more than $200 thousand from the estate of her elderly family member. The Athens County Prosecuting Attorney said that Cynthia King, 64, of Amesville, Ohio, was sentenced to serve a minimum of four years to a maximum of six years in prison for […]
Larry Eugene Crary, 80
Larry Eugene Crary, age 80, of Lynchburg, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at The Laurel’s of Hillsboro. He was born the son of the late Kendall and Lucielle Washburn Crary on April 23, 1942 in Blanchester. Larry was an excellent pool player and loved to go fishing!...
Multiple fire departments respond to a fire at Captain D’s in Circleville
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Firefighters are currently on the scene of a reported fire at Captain D’s, located at 25050 Route 23 in Circleville. The call came in shortly after 1:30 p.m., Thursday, with a 9-1-1 caller reporting smoke coming from the ceiling of the restaurant. Additional assistance from...
Chillicothe hotel shooter fired from second floor, killing Columbus man
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — In the shadow of a sign that reads “Ohio’s Best Hometown,” police in Chillicothe were called to the scene of a shooting at the Christopher Inn on North Bridge Street shortly before 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Authorities say that one person was killed...
1 killed, 2 injured in 2-vehicle collision in southern Ohio
WASHINGTON TWP., Brown County — A 61-year-old Amelia man was killed and two other people were injured Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle collision on state Route 32 in Brown County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol post at Georgetown reported. Claude Wright was headed north on Stieman Road in a...
Columbus man shot, killed in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is dead after police said he was shot in Chillicothe. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, Jennoro Juan Elmore Jr., 23, was found Tuesday afternoon on North Plaza Boulevard suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center, where he later died. Police said […]
1 person injured in Newark house fire
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person was taken to the hospital following a house fire in Newark on Friday. Firefighters were called to a house located at 309 Mount Vernon Road on a report of a fire around 6:45 a.m. Medics rushed one person to OSU Hospital for burns.
Manhunt launched for Chillicothe man after shooting
CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Law enforcement in Ross County were searching for a man who they said shot someone at a local hotel. It happened in Chillicothe in the area of the Christopher Inn and the Christopher Conference Center on North Bridge Street. The call came in shortly after 1 p.m. on Tuesday.
John C. Wilson, 71
John C. Wilson, 71, of Chillicothe passed 2:33 pm Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at OSU Wexner Medical Center. He was born December 7, 1951 to the late Melvin Jack Wilson and Fairy Mae Johnson Weidauer. On December 13, 1975 he married Bonnie Carroll who survives. Also surviving is his mother-in-law,...
Bonnie Lou (Wells) Koch, 83
Bonnie Lou Wells Koch, the beautiful, intelligent and talented wife and mother, peacefully passed into heaven on Monday, January 9, 2023. She was the daughter of Dorotha “Dorothy” Wells and Claude “Bogey” Wells, owners of both Weaver and Wells and Wells’ Restaurants, Circleville. In addition...
