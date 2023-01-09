Man charged in shooting death of OH tattoo parlor owner

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — An Ohio man was charged in the shooting death of a man after a verbal altercation at a tattoo parlor.

Michael Patrick Guilfoyle, 33, is charged with aggravated murder in the death of Stay Gold Tattoo Studio owner Brian Wilson, 42 of Batavia, who police say was found unresponsive in the westbound lanes of SR 125 and declared dead on the scene, according to a release from the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say dispatchers did not have any communication with the 911 caller but were able to hear a verbal altercation over money followed by gunshots.

Officers found Guilfoyle at the scene and took him into custody. Police say he was cooperative with detectives, reportedly sharing details of the altercation that happened in the tattoo studio and allegedly confessing to shooting Wilson, the release says.

Guilfoyle was also charged with aggravated robbery and is being held without bond.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 19 at 1 p.m.

