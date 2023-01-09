ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batavia, OH

Man charged in shooting death of OH tattoo parlor owner

By Cris Belle
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IX2Lm_0k8WizPv00

BATAVIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — An Ohio man was charged in the shooting death of a man after a verbal altercation at a tattoo parlor.

Michael Patrick Guilfoyle, 33, is charged with aggravated murder in the death of Stay Gold Tattoo Studio owner Brian Wilson, 42 of Batavia, who police say was found unresponsive in the westbound lanes of SR 125 and declared dead on the scene, according to a release from the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office.

Peyton Hillis still in ICU after swimming accident

Police say dispatchers did not have any communication with the 911 caller but were able to hear a verbal altercation over money followed by gunshots.

Officers found Guilfoyle at the scene and took him into custody. Police say he was cooperative with detectives, reportedly sharing details of the altercation that happened in the tattoo studio and allegedly confessing to shooting Wilson, the release says.

You need to make this much to be considered ‘middle class’ across US

Guilfoyle was also charged with aggravated robbery and is being held without bond.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 19 at 1 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Police searching for suspect in felony theft offense

The Cincinnati Police Department is investigating a felony theft offense that happened in December. Police are searching for a suspect that officials say used a stolen credit card to make multiple purchases. According to police, the suspected theft took place at 4700 Paddock Road on Dec 8. Anyone with information...
CINCINNATI, OH
WTVM

Murder suspect told police he shot at man 17 times over money dispute

AMELIA, Ohio (WXIX/Gray News) - Bond was set at $5 million for a murder suspect who authorities say admitted to gunning down a tattoo parlor owner near a busy intersection in Ohio. Michael Guilfoyle Jr. told police he shot 42-year-old Brian Wilson, a tattoo parlor owner, 17 times because “he...
AMELIA, OH
orangeandbluepress.com

A 16-Year-Old Girl Was Gunshot for Not Picking Up a Bag Full of Weeds

An 18-year-Old man was accused of murder after fatally shooting a 16-year-old girl because she wouldn’t pick up some marijuana that had dropped to the floor. According to a published report released from the Boone County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday, January 3, at approximately 2 am deputies were called to a home on the 3000 block of Silver Brook Drive in Burlington and responded to a report of a gunshot incident. There, deputies reportedly found the victim, Scarlett Tucker, dead in a bedroom suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
BOONE COUNTY, KY
Fox 19

Man sentenced to 5 years in OVI crash that killed girlfriend

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Tri-State man was sentenced to five years in prison Tuesday by a Kenton County judge after the passenger in his vehicle was killed in April 2021. Police say Kevin Ferguson, 25, was driving on I-75 south near the Crittenden exit when he lost control of his vehicle, drove off the highway and hit a tree.
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WHIO Dayton

Man, woman killed in Butler Twp. crash identified

BUTLER TOWNSHIP — Two people are dead after an accident in Butler Township Wednesday evening. John Parrish, 73, and Janet Mowen, 71, both of Union, have been identified as the people who died in the crash at the intersection of Frederick Pike and Old Springfield Road, according to Butler Twp. Police Chief John Porter.
UNION, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

A fatal crash claimed the life of an Adams Co. woman

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio Highway Patrol is continuing its investigation into a fatal crash that happened yesterday evening along Route 348 in Scioto County. According to troopers with the patrol, a 2017 Nissan Rogue, driven by Cynthia Vanhoose, 65, of Blue Creek, Ohio, traveled left of center, then off the roadway before striking a tree.
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Man arrested for shooting gun, drug trafficking in Mount Auburn

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police have arrested a man on charges of inducing a panic and drug trafficking in Mount Auburn. According to a Facebook post by the Cincinnati Police Department, District Four officers recently responded to two ShotSpotter activations in Mount Auburn. The ShotSpotter activations where followed by multiple...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Gunshot victim shows up at Cincinnati hospital

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Police say they are investigating after a 39-year-old man showed up with a gunshot wound at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center overnight. It happened just before 9:30 p.m. Monday. The victim reported being accosted by two men as he arrived on Barbara Place in Paddock Hills,...
CINCINNATI, OH
Times Gazette

Hillsboro woman injured in fatal crash

A Hillsboro woman sustained minor injuries in a fatal crash Thursday when an Amelia man failed to yield at stop a sign and pulled into the path of the woman’s vehicle on S.R. 32. The Georgetown Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash happened at 5:35...
HILLSBORO, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati police need help identifying felonious assault suspect

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department are in need of assistance identifying a man in with a felonious assault in Westwood. The incident took place on Dec. 15 on the 3000 block of Aquadale Lane between 9:00 and 10:00 a.m. The man in question produced a gun during a fight and struck the victim several times.
CINCINNATI, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

84K+
Followers
16K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy