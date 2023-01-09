Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Second batch of classified Biden documents found
US President Joe Biden's aides have found a fresh batch of classified government records at a second location, in a growing political embarrassment for the White House. The first cache was found at a private office in Washington DC that Mr Biden used after his vice-presidency. The matter is under...
BBC
Top secret documents reportedly found in Biden cache
Classified files recovered from US President Joe Biden's former private office reportedly include some material marked top secret. Papers with the highest classification level were among about 10 files at a think tank bearing his name, according to the BBC's US partner CBS News. Fewer than 10 classified documents were...
BBC
Special counsel to look into Biden's handling of classified files
US Attorney General Merrick Garland has appointed a special counsel to investigate President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents. Robert Hur, a former senior justice department official during the Trump presidency, will lead the investigation. Classified files were recently found in Mr Biden's home and at an office he used...
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
BBC
Alireza Akbari: Iran preparing to execute British citizen - family
The family of a British-Iranian dual national sentenced to death in Iran have told BBC Persian that authorities are preparing to execute him. Alireza Akbari's wife, Maryam, said the family had been asked to go to his prison for a "final visit" and that he had been moved to solitary confinement.
‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’
Georgia Rep. Hank Johnson is totally in favor of a special prosecutor investigating the classified documents found and linked to President Joe Biden. But he's also "suspicious" of the "timing" when they were found and suggested they may have been "planted." The post ‘Suspicious’ Rep. Hank Johnson Suggests Classified Documents Linked To Biden May Have Been ‘Planted’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
BBC
Body of missing British aid worker found, Russian group claims
A Russian mercenary group fighting in Ukraine has said it has found the body of one of two British aid workers reported missing over the weekend. The Foreign Office, which has not confirmed the claim, said it was supporting the families of the two men. Andrew Bagshaw, 48, and Chris...
BBC
Kenyan LGBTQ activist Edwin Chiloba smothered to death - pathologist
Kenyan LGBT activist Edwin Chiloba was smothered to death, a pathologist has said, giving the latest details of a murder that has caused outrage. Socks were stuffed into his mouth and a piece of denim from jeans tied around his face, Johansen Oduor said. "He died from asphyxia, which is...
Israeli forces kill 2 Palestinians, say troops were attacked
RAMALLAH, West Bank — (AP) — Israeli troops shot and killed two Palestinian men during a military raid in the occupied West Bank early Saturday, while a third Palestinian died of wounds sustained in a separate Israeli raid nearly two weeks earlier, according to Palestinian medical officials. The...
BBC
Ukraine war: Sergei Surovikin removed as commander of Ukraine invasion force
President Vladimir Putin has removed Russia's top commander in Ukraine, just three months after he was installed. Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov will now lead what Mr Putin terms a "special military operation". Gen Gerasimov replaces Sergei Surovikin who has overseen recent brutal attacks on Ukraine's energy infrastructure.
Ukraine's leader wants to visit UN on invasion anniversary
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to visit the United Nations to address a high-level meeting of the 193-member General Assembly on the eve of the first anniversary of Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of his country if the security situation permits, a senior Foreign Ministry official said Friday. First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova cautioned in an interview with The Associated Press that many factors need to be in place for him to come, citing first and foremost the military situation on the ground and a warning from Ukraine’s intelligence service that Russia is planning “a very...
Factbox - Alireza Akbari: the British-Iranian executed by Tehran
Jan 14 (Reuters) - Iran has executed British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari, the judiciary's Mizan news agency reported on Saturday, after sentencing the former Iranian deputy defence minister to death on charges of spying for Britain.
BBC
Delay in telling public about classified documents may haunt Biden
At times, Joe Biden is his own worst enemy. When asked on Thursday whether it was true he had kept classified documents in a garage next to his sports car, he responded in a rather flippant manner that the garage was locked. That will lead some to wonder about the...
BBC
Ukraine war: Who controls Soledar and why it matters
Russia has not taken a key town or city in Ukraine for months, despite intense efforts to achieve military gains. If Russian forces seize the eastern town of Soledar, their hope is that the course of the war could change. Who controls Soledar?. When Russian mercenary leader Yevgeniy Prigozhin announced...
BBC
Biden visitor logs under scrutiny after classified files found
Congressional Republicans are demanding to see visitor logs for US President Joe Biden's homes, arguing that the discovery of classified files at one of his residences is a national security risk. Mr Biden acknowledged on Thursday that sensitive material was found in the garage of his house in Delaware. The...
BBC
Soledar: Ukraine battle hints at rift in pro-Russian forces
Russia's defence ministry says its forces are taking part in the battle for Soledar, a town north of Bakhmut in east Ukraine which has been the focus of recent fighting. It comes after the head of Russia's notoriously brutal Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, claimed his fighters were in full control there and boasted that only his troops took part.
BBC
UK minister's visit to Jerusalem holy site hampered by Israeli police
Israeli forces blocked the UK's Middle East minister from visiting the al-Aqsa mosque compound in Jerusalem for 30 minutes before allowing him to enter. Lord Ahmad, a practising Muslim, was visiting the occupied east of the city during an official trip to the region. The Islamic authority administering the site...
BBC
US-China chip war: America is winning
For more than a century the scramble for oil unleashed wars, forced unusual alliances and sparked diplomatic rows. Now the world's two biggest economies are battling over another precious resource: semiconductors, the chips that literally power our daily life. These tiny fragments of silicon are at the heart of a...
Comments / 0