TheDailyBeast

Putin Loses It in Taped Meeting With Russian Officials

After months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia’s Vladimir Putin is apparently now left to demonstrate his toughness by getting into dust-ups with his own subordinates. The Russian leader appeared to briefly lose it on Wednesday while meeting with government officials. The breaking point came when Deputy...
KIRO 7 Seattle

Israeli forces kill 2 Palestinians, say troops were attacked

RAMALLAH, West Bank — (AP) — Israeli troops shot and killed two Palestinian men during a military raid in the occupied West Bank early Saturday, while a third Palestinian died of wounds sustained in a separate Israeli raid nearly two weeks earlier, according to Palestinian medical officials. The...
AFP

Iran executes accused British spy by hanging: judiciary

Iran on Saturday executed former top defence official and dual British national Alireza Akbari, who was accused of spying for UK intelligence, the judiciary reported. In early December, Iran executed four people accused of working with Israeli intelligence, Mizan said at the time.
The Associated Press

Ukraine's leader wants to visit UN on invasion anniversary

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wants to visit the United Nations to address a high-level meeting of the 193-member General Assembly on the eve of the first anniversary of Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of his country if the security situation permits, a senior Foreign Ministry official said Friday. First Deputy Foreign Minister Emine Dzhaparova cautioned in an interview with The Associated Press that many factors need to be in place for him to come, citing first and foremost the military situation on the ground and a warning from Ukraine’s intelligence service that Russia is planning “a very...
