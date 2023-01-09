ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travelers Rest, SC

SC woman on way to celebrate her birthday shot to death in alleged road rage incident

By Lyn Riddle
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j5CaZ_0k8WiV8F00

A 76-year-old South Carolina woman on her way to her birthday dinner was shot to death as she sat in a car in what authorities are calling a road rage incident.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office identified her as Betty Dianne Amick of Travelers Rest.

Jonathon Brock Luben, 26, has been charged with murder, attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and assault and battery in the first degree.

Kenneth Amick, Betty Amick’s son, posted on Facebook, “How anybody could shoot into a car with a teenage girl, and an elderly lady is beyond me. I just ask everyone to please respect our feelings and pain and not ask us a million questions because we don’t have any answers right now.”

He asked for prayers for the family and that justice be served “against the monster that decided to take my sweet little mother’s life into his hands.”

Amick had just turned 76 on Jan. 4.

Deputies were called to the 7-Eleven at Wade Hampton Boulevard and Edwards Mill Road at about 4 p.m. Saturday after someone reported shots fired.

Lt. Ryan Flood of the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said investigators believe the car Amick was stopped at a traffic light when the altercation began.

The coroner’s office said Amick was pronounced dead at 4:25 p.m. “at a nearby location.”

An autopsy Monday showed she suffered a gunshot wound to the chest.

Comments / 26

Valerie Regas
4d ago

What a little punk. What gave you the right to carry a gun and shot that poor woman. I'd say if you have tickets for road rage incidences you need to give up your gun(s). No 2nd chance.

Reply(2)
17
Valerie Regas
4d ago

For the family and many friends I send you my deepest sympathies and hope this person is convicted of murder.

Reply
19
Do you know Him ?
4d ago

And some say we don't need Jesus! Thoughts and prayers for her family and loved ones! 👆🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾

Reply(2)
12
 

