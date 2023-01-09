ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘A retractable moon roof?’ Home for sale in Nevada has that and much more. Take a look

By TJ Macias
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

A beautiful rare gem of an estate has landed on the real estate market in Washoe Valley, Nevada, f or $11.5 million, and its features are turning heads on Twitter.

The eight-bedroom, nine-bathroom residence is an equestrian estate that sits on 25-plus acres and comes with a wide range of amenities.

“Park-like gated grounds with waterfalls, streams, ponds and fabulous views of Washoe Valley and lake,” the listing on Zillow.com details. “The main residence is 17,681 square feet and includes an indoor pool, central courtyard/solarium with power sliding glass roof and so much more.”

That “much more” includes the following per the listing:

  • Two additional cottages

  • Marble front doors and floors

  • Spiral staircase

  • “Floating dining room”

  • Sauna in the primary bedroom

  • Greenhouse

  • Yurt with a deck

  • Horse stable

  • Three natural springs

  • Three ponds

  • Outdoor kitchen

  • Gas fire pit

The massive home caught the attention of fans of The Best of Zillow , a Twitter account that features unique properties for sale around the country.

“Why don’t all homes have a retractable moon roof?” the account asked.

“Shut up,” one person tweeted.

Legitimate question ,” another pointed out.

Every house needs a courtyard with a retractable moon roof,” someone said.

Why don’t I live here? ” one person asked.

Washoe Valley is about 20 miles south of Reno.

The Sacramento Bee

ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

