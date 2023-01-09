‘A retractable moon roof?’ Home for sale in Nevada has that and much more. Take a look

A beautiful rare gem of an estate has landed on the real estate market in Washoe Valley, Nevada, f or $11.5 million, and its features are turning heads on Twitter.

The eight-bedroom, nine-bathroom residence is an equestrian estate that sits on 25-plus acres and comes with a wide range of amenities.

“Park-like gated grounds with waterfalls, streams, ponds and fabulous views of Washoe Valley and lake,” the listing on Zillow.com details. “The main residence is 17,681 square feet and includes an indoor pool, central courtyard/solarium with power sliding glass roof and so much more.”

That “much more” includes the following per the listing:

Two additional cottages

Marble front doors and floors

Spiral staircase

“Floating dining room”

Sauna in the primary bedroom

Greenhouse

Yurt with a deck

Horse stable

Three natural springs

Three ponds

Outdoor kitchen

Gas fire pit

The massive home caught the attention of fans of The Best of Zillow , a Twitter account that features unique properties for sale around the country.

“Why don’t all homes have a retractable moon roof?” the account asked.

“Shut up,” one person tweeted.

“ Legitimate question ,” another pointed out.

“ Every house needs a courtyard with a retractable moon roof,” someone said.

“ Why don’t I live here? ” one person asked.

Washoe Valley is about 20 miles south of Reno.

The inside of this home for sale in California gives mixed vibes. A ‘cat walk’ room?

Mansion of legendary MLB announcer Vin Scully sells in California for $14M. Peek inside